Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) continues their habitual quarterly earnings report of beat and raise. This time, the stock popped more than 10% in after-hours trading before settling down over the past few days. The stock currently trades near their pre-correction high, a very positive sign for a tech company considering the vast majority of tech names are still well below pre-correction highs.

Atlassian is one of the leading workflow and collaboration software vendors, based in Australia. Their most recent quarterly earnings showed revenue growth accelerating ~200 bps from Q1 with continued strength in their cash flow and balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

Since rising to $95+ in early October, Atlassian is roughly flat during that time. However, the stock experienced a rather dramatic ~30% plunge through November. The name was beaten down more than a majority of software names and rightfully so. Atlassian has historically traded a premium revenue multiple and a correction for this name was likely long overdue.

However, the stock has since recovered from the pre-correction highs and coming off a strong earnings report, the name remains favorable to investors. I like this name a lot over the long term, though I remain cautious due to their continued elevated valuation metrics.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Atlassian posted a very strong Q2 report which some investors were fearful of heading into given the recent market correction and worries over a global economic slowdown. Revenues grew 39% y/y, reaching $299 million and well above consensus estimates for $288 million (34% y/y growth). Many investors immediately backed this name which sent shares up over 10% after hours, a sign investors are still willing to pay up for quality high growth names.

Source: Company Presentation

The 39% y/y revenue growth was largely driven by subscription based revenue, which grew 56% y/y in Q2. This type of revenue is very healthy for software companies because management typically has great insight and predictability to these revenue streams. Maintenance revenue also performed nicely, growing 21% y/y.

The large revenue beat this quarter was likely a combination of these two as well as perpetual license growing 20% y/y, accelerating from 12% y/y growth in Q1. With perpetual licenses, the company receives a larger dollar value of revenue upfront. This type of revenue steam is rather lumpy and management does not have as great of insight into as they do with subscription revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross profit continues to increase nicely from already impressive levels. In Q2, gross margin reached 87%, an improvement from 86% in Q1. In fact, Q2 gross margin was the highest in company history and is the third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement. Atlassian's ability to retain these high levels of gross margin has two large impacts.

First, investors are more willing to pay up for a company with high revenue growth (39% in Q2) and high gross margins (87% in Q2). While these types of companies are almost always software-based companies, Atlassian's performance is among the best in the market. Second, higher gross margins means the company has more flexibility in operating expenses, such as R&D and S&M. The more a company can invest into these areas of their business likely means the greater chance at long-term success.

Source: Company Presentation

Another main driver for the outperformance in Q2 is due to Atlassian's growing customer base. In Q2 alone, the company added almost 7,000 net new customers, a growth rate of 23% y/y. As the company continues to expand their customer base, they will have more success reaching different areas of the market and expand further internationally.

Management also provided raised guidance with revenue in the range of $1.195-1.999 billion, well above consensus estimates for $1.180 billion. The raised guidance further demonstrates management's ability to operate and maintain revenue growth at such a high pace. As the company continues to grow their subscription revenue base and gain new customers, they will be able to drive strong top line results for many quarters to come.

The 86% gross margin target is similar to what Atlassian has seen in their first two quarters and it would not be overly shocking if at the end of the year gross margin was closer to 87%. This leads to very solid operating margin guidance of 20-20.5% and EPS of $0.81-0.82.

In addition, management remains confident in their ability to generate free cash flow of $370-380 million, representing a free cash flow margin of ~29-31%, on the high end of software companies which consistently grow revenue 35%+.

Valuation

While some investors are all-in on this strong growth name, I am a bit more cautious due to valuation. I agree Atlassian should be trading at a premium to the market and their peers; however, despite the recent correction, the stock currently trades at pre-correction highs. Valuation was hit pretty hard during October/November, with the stock dropping ~30% but investors have had a short memory of this and valuation continues to rise.

Atlassian's current forward revenue valuation stands at ~18x, well above typically software vendors. A majority of software players currently trade in the 8-10x forward revenue area, and although there are some outliers, these are more of the exception.

Data by YCharts Currently, the stock is priced to perform exceptionally well for the remainder of the year. Investors are likely baking in a beat and raise Q3 report and a very strong Q4 report. To be clear, I am not by any means bearish on this name, I am just not advising investors to build a position at these levels. As revenue growth inevitably decelerates over the next few years, I will be looking at operating and free cash flow margin expansion.

If Atlassian is able to continue their successful revenue growth while maintaining current 85%+ gross margins and low 20% operating margins, this stock will continue to rise. With this name comes some extra volatility. When the market is weak, typically higher valuation names are the first ones to take the largest hit. However, over the long term, Atlassian continues to prove they are a long-term winner and deserving of a premium valuation.

I think in the short to mid-term, there are better areas in technology and software to invest which could yield a higher return. But for those already invested in Atlassian, I would keep my positions and remain a happy shareholder.