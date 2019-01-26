Kimbell Royalty Partners: Grabbing A Piece Of Revenue Tax Free
by: Long Player
Summary
Royalty companies gain from production increases without the exploration risks.
This company has lots of geographic diversification.
Royalty companies are a relatively riskless way to participate in oil price increases.
The accretive acquisition program to grow has been successful so far.
The conversion means 1099s are in the future along with probably tax-free income.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is a relatively safe way to play the coming gain in oil pricing now that the midterm elections are over. Recently, oil prices have corrected and led many related