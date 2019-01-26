Asset Class Performance YTD Through 1/25 (ETF Matrix)

Healthcare, Energy, and Consumer Staples were all down more than 1% on the week, while Materials and Communication Services were down more than 70 basis points.

Below is a look at the recent performance (total returns) of various asset classes using our key ETF matrix. For the week, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was down 26 basis points, but it's still up 6.35% YTD. Since the 9/20/18 peak for SPY, the ETF is now down 8.52%.

While SPY is down 8.52% from its 9/20 high, the Dow 30 (NYSEARCA:DIA) is down just 6.57%, while the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) is down 10.17%. Small-caps are down the most from their highs at -14.14% (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Looking at sectors, it really wasn't a great week outside of strength in Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK). Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV), Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), and Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) were all down more than 1% on the week, while Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) were down more than 70 basis points. For the year, Energy (XLE) is still up the most, but it's also down the most of any sector since the 9/20 peak.

International equity markets performed much better than the US this week, and most countries are outperforming the US on a year-to-date basis as well. Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) continues to post massive gains, returning 1.44% on the week at +14.71% on the year. While SPY is down 8.52% from its 9/20 high, EWZ is up 34.94% over the same time period. The only country struggling this year is India (NYSEARCA:PIN) with a decline of 2.15%.

Commodities are performing well in 2019, with DBC up 7.32% on the year. Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) took a breather this week, but they're still both up 10%+ on the year. And while gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) are lagging energy commodities so far in 2019, these two precious metals posted nice gains this week. Here's a closer look at gold's price chart if you're interested.

