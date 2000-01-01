The major stock indexes were all up on Friday to mark a fifth straight week of gains. Investors seem to have largely ignored the government shutdown as earnings reports and full-year forecasts have started to pour in. Late on Friday, a WSJ report that the Fed would maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities than expected also boosted sentiment. For the week, the S&P 500 fell 0.2% while the Dow and Nasdaq each inched 0.1% higher and the Russell 2000 finished flat. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield closed the week at 2.60% and the 10-year finished at 2.75%.
Economy
Tuesday:
The IMF downgraded its global growth forecast to 3.5% from 3.7% in its October outlook, partly due to the negative impact of U.S. and China tariff increases. Risks to economic growth are "tilted to the downside," citing the threat of a widening trade war, Brexit and a steeper-than-anticipated slowdown in China.
Wednesday:
As widely expected, the Bank of Japan held interest rates steady, though the move showed a long-awaited exit from loose monetary policy may be a ways off yet. It kept short-term rates at -0.1% with long-term rates closer to zero, and cut its core consumer inflation forecast to 0.9% from 1.4%
Thursday:
China added gold to its foreign reserves last month for the first time in two years, a sign that (combined with a continued paring in U.S. Treasurys) points to continuing work to cut dependence on the dollar. Gold held by China increased by about 10 tons to 1,852 tons, even as Treasury holdings dropped for the fifth straight month.
Friday:
The British pound moved to its highest level since November after The Sun reported that Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has privately decided to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on a conditional basis next week. Analysts think the report could indicate that Brexitiers see May's option as more attractive than a referendum or a Remain outcome.
Stocks
Tuesday:
Private equity firms Cinven and Advent teamed up to bid in an auction that could value Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) skin health business at about 7 billion Swiss francs ($7 billion), Reuters reported. P-E firms Blackstone (BX), KKR (KKR), Carlyle (CG), CVC, EQT and Partners Group reportedly also are expected to bid and might look for partners. Nestle Skin Health, which sells Cetaphil and Proactiv skin care products, Restylane wrinkle fillers and prescription dermatology medicines, had sales of 2.7 billion Swiss francs last year, accounting for roughly 3% of Nestle’s total.
Wednesday:
Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve is probing Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) for potential money laundering. The investigation relates to the $227B in suspicious payments Deutsche made through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015. Deutsche denied the Fed probe but admitted to providing information to regulators and law enforcement around the world.
Thursday:
It was a mixed bag for Ford’s (F) Q4 results, which included a special charge of $1.8B. Automotive revenue of $38.7B was ahead of estimates, while EPS was 2 cents short. Company adjusted earnings before interest and tax of $1.5B was driven by North America. Ford management also cited mix and pricing as positive factors during the quarter.
Friday:
The Defense Department is looking into the bidding process on the lucrative Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program to determine if Amazon (AMZN) created a conflict of interest by hiring a former Pentagon employee who helped develop a cloud-computing procurement contract. The former Pentagon employee has bounced from working for Amazon Web Services to the government and back to AWS again. The $10B JEDI contract is being awarded to a single company sometime this spring. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM) are all still in the mix for the contract, while Google has dropped out.
Weekly Market Movement Wrap
U.S. Indices
Dow +0.1% to 24,737. S&P 500 -0.2% to 2,665. Nasdaq +0.1% to 7,165. Russell 2000 0.% to 1,482. CBOE Volatility Index -2.1% to 17.42.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +0.%. Utilities +0.1%. Financials +0.%. Telecom flat. Healthcare +0.1%. Industrials +0.%. Information Technology +0.%. Materials +0.1%. Energy +0.%. Consumer Discretionary +0.%.
World Indices
London -2.3% to 6,809. France +1.% to 4,926. Germany +0.7% to 11,282. Japan +0.5% to 20,774. China +0.2% to 2,602. Hong Kong +1.8% to 27,569. India -1.% to 36,026.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -0.5% to $53.53/bbl. Gold +1.5% to $1,302.4/oz. Natural Gas -8.9% to 3.172. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +0.1% to 121.32.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.46%. USD/JPY -0.21%. GBP/USD +2.53%. Bitcoin -3.6%. Litecoin +1.2%. Ethereum -7.1%. Ripple -4.7%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
SPI Energy ADS (SPI) +129%. Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) +63%. Boxlight Class A (BOXL) +52%. ClearOne (CLRO) +43%. Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) +34%.
Top Stock Losers
Lexicon Pharmaceutical (LXRX) -25%. Nucana (NCNA) -24%. Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) -22%. NF Energy Saving (NFEC) -21%. ASV Holdings (ASV) -20%.
