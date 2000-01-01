Stocks

Tuesday:

Private equity firms Cinven and Advent teamed up to bid in an auction that could value Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) skin health business at about 7 billion Swiss francs ($7 billion), Reuters reported. P-E firms Blackstone (BX), KKR (KKR), Carlyle (CG), CVC, EQT and Partners Group reportedly also are expected to bid and might look for partners. Nestle Skin Health, which sells Cetaphil and Proactiv skin care products, Restylane wrinkle fillers and prescription dermatology medicines, had sales of 2.7 billion Swiss francs last year, accounting for roughly 3% of Nestle’s total.

Wednesday:

Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve is probing Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) for potential money laundering. The investigation relates to the $227B in suspicious payments Deutsche made through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015. Deutsche denied the Fed probe but admitted to providing information to regulators and law enforcement around the world.

Thursday:

It was a mixed bag for Ford’s (F) Q4 results, which included a special charge of $1.8B. Automotive revenue of $38.7B was ahead of estimates, while EPS was 2 cents short. Company adjusted earnings before interest and tax of $1.5B was driven by North America. Ford management also cited mix and pricing as positive factors during the quarter.

Friday:

The Defense Department is looking into the bidding process on the lucrative Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program to determine if Amazon (AMZN) created a conflict of interest by hiring a former Pentagon employee who helped develop a cloud-computing procurement contract. The former Pentagon employee has bounced from working for Amazon Web Services to the government and back to AWS again. The $10B JEDI contract is being awarded to a single company sometime this spring. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM) are all still in the mix for the contract, while Google has dropped out.

Weekly Market Movement Wrap

U.S. Indices

Dow +0.1% to 24,737. S&P 500 -0.2% to 2,665. Nasdaq +0.1% to 7,165. Russell 2000 0.% to 1,482. CBOE Volatility Index -2.1% to 17.42.



S&P 500 Sectors

Consumer Staples +0.% . Utilities +0.1% . Financials +0.% . Telecom flat . Healthcare +0.1% . Industrials +0.% . Information Technology +0.% . Materials +0.1% . Energy +0.% . Consumer Discretionary +0.% .



World Indices

London -2.3% to 6,809. France +1.% to 4,926. Germany +0.7% to 11,282. Japan +0.5% to 20,774. China +0.2% to 2,602. Hong Kong +1.8% to 27,569. India -1.% to 36,026.



Commodities and Bonds

Crude Oil WTI -0.5% to $53.53/bbl. Gold +1.5% to $1,302.4/oz. Natural Gas -8.9% to 3.172. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +0.1% to 121.32.



Forex and Cryptos

EUR/USD +0.46% . USD/JPY -0.21% . GBP/USD +2.53% . Bitcoin -3.6% . Litecoin +1.2% . Ethereum -7.1% . Ripple -4.7% . Bitcoin-Cash flat .



Top Stock Gainers

SPI Energy ADS (SPI) +129% . Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) +63% . Boxlight Class A (BOXL) +52% . ClearOne (CLRO) +43% . Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) +34% .



Top Stock Losers

Lexicon Pharmaceutical (LXRX) -25% . Nucana (NCNA) -24% . Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) -22% . NF Energy Saving (NFEC) -21% . ASV Holdings (ASV) -20% .

