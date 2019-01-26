Legacy Reserves: A Path Worth Considering
About: Legacy Reserves Inc. (LGCY)
by: Daniel Jones
Summary
The management team at Legacy Reserves is resilient and forward-thinking.
It may be hard to fathom when the market has treated the firm so poorly, but there are plenty of options out there for it.
One strategy involves a specific refinancing that could lower most forms of leverage and help to set the company up for continued success.
The market can be an awfully confusing place, in part because there are so many divergent views about where individual company valuations and where the broader market valuation, belongs. Case-in-point, we need only look at