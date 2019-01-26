Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/24/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/24/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Stitch Fix (SFIX);

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS);

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO);

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI);

DISH Network (DISH), and;

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Destination Maternity (DEST), and;

MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Liberty Tax (OTCPK:TAXA);

Solitron Devices (OTCPK:SODI);

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN);

UnitedHealth (UNH);

Okta (OKTA);

MiMedx (MDXG);

K12 (LRN);

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX);

Cracker Barrel (CBRL);

AeroVironment (AVAV), and;

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kerrest Jacques Frederic COO,DIR Okta OKTA AS $12,803,490 2 Biglari Sardar BO Cracker Barrel CBRL S $9,557,989 3 5am Ventures Iv BO Crinetics Pharm CRNX JS*,S $5,734,597 4 Okumus Fund Mgt BO MiMedx MDXG S $5,589,788 5 Burke Richard T DIR UnitedHealth UNH S $3,082,000 6 Davis Nathaniel A CB,CEO K12 LRN AS $2,625,839 7 Given Bruce D COO Arrowhead Pharm ARWR AS $2,295,805 8 Lake Katrina CEO,DIR,BO Stitch Fix SFIX AS $2,193,426 9 Scopia Capital Mgt BO Acorda Therapeutics ACOR S $1,566,914 10 Conver Timothy E CB,DIR AeroVironment AVAV AS $1,544,358

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.