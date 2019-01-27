The 1-Minute Market Report - January 25, 2019

If you have a plan, you know what to do next. If you don't have a plan, you should get one.

Fun with numbers

I keep reading bloggers and pundits and strategists saying that the correction is over because the market is up 13.3% from its recent low on December 24th. The rationale seems to be "you can't dismiss a 13.3% rally as just a dead cat bounce." Well, I beg to differ, and here's why.

The S&P 500 peaked on September 20 at 2,930. It then dropped 19.8% and closed at 2,351 on December 24th, Christmas Eve. Some of these same pundits labelled this decline as a bear market because the market did trade lower on an intra-day basis. But most honest and rational folks only look at closing prices.

Be that as it may, the rally from the bottom on Christmas Eve has produced, so far, a 13.3% gain. That's impressive. But the market is still 9.1% below the high water mark in September. It will take a further rally of 266 S&P 500 points to reclaim the old high. Can it happen? Sure.

How likely is it to happen? Not very, unfortunately. So, that leaves investors in a quandary. Should they go ahead and get back into this market, knowing that the upside will probably be limited to 9% or so, just to get back to the previous high? Or should they stay on the sidelines and wait for the storm that is coming in 6 months, 8 months, 12 months? It's a tough spot to be in, for sure.

Subscribers to my Monthly Intelligence Report know the solution to this quandary. For the rest of you, it's a coin flip. Should you sell into this rally, or wait for another leg down to buy at cheaper prices? If you have a plan, you know what to do next. If you don't have a plan, you should get one. Seriously, dude, you should get one.

Chart 1. S&P periodic returns

Improvement all around. Things are looking up. Are you willing to bet your nest egg on the chance that this rally will continue? Food for thought.

Chart 2. Distance from Key Markers

The next chart reinforces what we saw previously - a market that is rallying on a short-term basis but is still under water.

Chart 3 - chart of the week

This chart comes from Jill Mislinski and Doug Short from AdvisorPerspectives. I chose this chart because it's a reminder that inflation is not dead. We've enjoyed many years of low inflation recently, but we shouldn't become complacent about it. The Fed is tasked with the responsibility to manage inflation, and when (not if) inflation comes back with a vengeance, the Fed will have no choice but to jack up short-term rates to combat it.

That day may be years away, but it will get here eventually. Inflation is like Communism. Everybody feels just a little uncomfortable about it, but as long as it doesn't affect them today they don't spend much time worrying about it.

Final Thoughts

We've had a nice rally in the market. But I'm not yet convinced that we will make a new high before we finally succumb to the next bear market.

I could be wrong, of course, but I follow my models and they are showing increasing risk and diminishing prospects for a new high.

