Sound Money And Human Liberty Are Inextricably Linked

SBTV speaks with Claudio Grass, an independent precious metals adviser based in Switzerland. A proponent of sound money and the Austrian School of Economics, Claudio shares his convictions on why human liberty and sound money are inextricably linked.
Discussed in this interview:
- 02:39 Relationship between human liberty and sound money
- 06:51 Keynesian view of money
- 09:58 Similarities between Austrian School and Keynesian economics?
- 14:00 Geopolitical issues clouding the near future
- 18:08 Hindrance to going back to sound money
- 23:12 Gold and silver to be monetary metals again?
- 26:23 Not enough gold to back fiat currencies?
- 28:08 New monetary system with gold and cryptocurrencies?
- 31:53 Why hold silver?
- 34:56 How much longer fiat currency system will last.
