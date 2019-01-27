Sound Money And Human Liberty Are Inextricably Linked

SBTV speaks with Claudio Grass, an independent precious metals adviser based in Switzerland. A proponent of sound money and the Austrian School of Economics, Claudio shares his convictions on why human liberty and sound money are inextricably linked.

Discussed in this interview:

02:39 Relationship between human liberty and sound money

06:51 Keynesian view of money

09:58 Similarities between Austrian School and Keynesian economics?

14:00 Geopolitical issues clouding the near future

18:08 Hindrance to going back to sound money

23:12 Gold and silver to be monetary metals again?

26:23 Not enough gold to back fiat currencies?

28:08 New monetary system with gold and cryptocurrencies?

31:53 Why hold silver?

34:56 How much longer fiat currency system will last.

