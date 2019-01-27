Gold & Precious Metals | Market Outlook

Sound Money And Human Liberty Are Inextricably Linked

by: Gregor Gregersen
Summary

Similarities between Austrian School and Keynesian economics.

Biggest hindrance to going back to sound money.

Are there enough gold to back fiat currencies?

SBTV speaks with Claudio Grass, an independent precious metals adviser based in Switzerland. A proponent of sound money and the Austrian School of Economics, Claudio shares his convictions on why human liberty and sound money are inextricably linked.

Discussed in this interview:

  • 02:39 Relationship between human liberty and sound money
  • 06:51 Keynesian view of money
  • 09:58 Similarities between Austrian School and Keynesian economics?
  • 14:00 Geopolitical issues clouding the near future
  • 18:08 Hindrance to going back to sound money
  • 23:12 Gold and silver to be monetary metals again?
  • 26:23 Not enough gold to back fiat currencies?
  • 28:08 New monetary system with gold and cryptocurrencies?
  • 31:53 Why hold silver?
  • 34:56 How much longer fiat currency system will last.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.