Is Ford Motor A Buy Right Now?
by: Achilles Research
Summary
Ford Motor released Q4-2018 earnings on Wednesday.
The auto company missed earnings estimates, but beat on revenues.
Ford Motor's restructuring in Europe is ongoing, China is doing poorly as the trade war makes an impact.
Ford's shares are still cheap.
An investment in F yields a whopping 7.0 percent.
Ford Motor (F) released fourth quarter earnings this week that were slightly weaker than expected on an earnings basis. Though the U.S. market continues to shine for the auto company, the trade war