Youngevity Making Important Moves In Coffee Sector
About: Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI)
by: Spencer Osborne
Summary
Company has announced a deal on state of the art processing plant.
New processing plant will be one of the largest and most capable in Central America.
The coffee segment is poised to contribute significantly to the bottom line of Youngevity.
Youngevity (YGYI) has announced a deal that will see one of the largest coffee processing plants in Central America come to fruition. The deal also reworks percentages of the split on green coffee