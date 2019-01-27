Long Ideas | Tech  | Netherlands

TomTom Remains Undervalued After Telematics Sale

About: TomTom N.V. (TMOAF)
by: Bram de Haas
Summary

TomTom sold its Telematics division for €910 million.

What remains are some less desirable businesses supporting a unique map asset.

The implied valuation of the remaining stub does not make sense.

TomTom (OTCPK:TMOAF) is an owner/operated company that got its start producing personal navigation devices or PNDs. Before smartphones started killing that space this was a rather successful business. When the good times were