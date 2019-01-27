FOF Shifts To Fixed-Income Weightings
About: Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF)
by: The Balance of Trade
Summary
Distributions on this diversified CEF have altered from income-sourced to return of capital.
The weightings in the fund are profiling away from equity and more into fixed income.
We take the temperature on volatility in the current environment.
Earlier last week, I wrote a piece on the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF), shares of which I own. That piece focused on some of the core features of this