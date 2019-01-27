Flying High With Air Canada - How It Is Undervalued Compared To American Peers

The shares are therefore suited for investors who are well diversified and have a high risk appetite.

Despite the above, airlines remain particularly exposed to the vicissitudes of the economy and high fuel prices - this is represented in the negative skew of the valuation output.

Air Canada looks cheap compared to its peers (36% upside), and even more undervalued per the model output (67% upside).

Overview

We recently decided to take a trip to the dark side of valuation by choosing to value an airline. This gave us the chance to analyse a different sector and best of all play with our first Monte Carlo simulation. The end result of our pricing and valuation exercise, Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) looks cheap compared to its peers (36% upside), and even more undervalued per the model output (67% upside).

A word of warning before we start, in the words of Warren Buffett:

However, we have no ability to forecast the economics of ... the airline industry.

-- Warren Buffett, in the 1989 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter

Well, serves me right for not consulting the compendium of Buffett quotes before starting.

Even if the model output is to be taken with a pinch of salt, it is worth relating the lessons learnt and an overview of the industry.

Why do we not hold Air Canada despite the airline having one of the lowest multiples in its peer group? Simply put, from a qualitative perspective, we see air travel as a shoddy business that is sensitive to (i) recessions, (ii) the price of oil & (iii) the entry of new competitors. The two former are reflected in our valuation output, which is heavily negatively skewed. In short, we are still deliberating whether we have the stomach to hold such a pro-cyclical equity. Plus, given the recent market rout, we want to see if there are better bargains elsewhere.

Buffett and airlines

Until recently, legendary investor Warren Buffett had the following to say about airlines:

The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down. - Warren Buffett, in the 2007 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter

IATA highlights, with a relatively low cost of capital, how airlines have generated a ROIC (return on capital invested) for most of their history far below their cost of capital; thus destroying capital. Even more jarring, airlines appear to have underperformed every sub-sector in the air transport supply chain.

Source: Airline Financial Performance 30 March 2017 IATA p.21

Source: Airline Financial Performance 30 March 2017 IATA p.22

Yet, Buffett a decade on is very much invested in airlines with holdings in Delta (DAL), Southwest (LUV), American Airlines (AAL) and United (UAL). Perhaps the ROIC (return on capital) picture is somewhat different for the mainline US carriers over the past decade (Delta has been excluded due to a lack of space):

Data by YCharts

The ROIC graph above shows that American carriers are beginning to generate respectable ROICs, while Air Canada's ROIC has languished

Market structure

The deregulation of the airline industry in the late 70s in the US was followed by a wave of new entrants and a corresponding wave of bankruptcies (US airlines have lost a cumulative $60B). The CNN Money graphic neatly illustrates how 10 major national carriers were culled down to four principal survivors with US domestic market shares ranging from 15%-20%. The market concentration of the US domestic airline industry is 1,297, as measured by HHI (the square of market shares) indicating a market that is moderately concentrated.

Now, the Canadian analysis. Air Canada has faced the same vicissitudes as its US counterparts, having filed for bankruptcy as recently as 2003. The market structure is effectively a duopoly between Air Canada (45% of domestic market share) and WestJet (OTC:WJAFF)(OTC:WJAVF) (25%). This obviously bodes well for Air Canada domestically; Air Canada’s Toronto-Vancouver route is the world’s 9th most lucrative route as measured by revenue bringing in revenues of US $0.6B annually. Thanks to foreign ownership caps of 25% (and 49% for ultra-low cost carriers (“ULCC”)), the status quo is likely to persist.

However, there are considerations to bear in mind when talking about the Canadian market:

The Canadian domestic market, where the market structure is favorable, is a much smaller market (i.e., the US’s population is 10x that of Canada’s) Based on 2017 passenger revenue numbers, the domestic market represents approximately 32% of Air Canada’s passenger revenues. International routes are notoriously more competitive Air Canada’s killer numbers have attracted the interest of other players. The introduction of ULCC carriers in Canada (at last), with Jetlines, Swoop (a Westjet subsidiary) and Flair Airlines may put a dent in Air Canada’s numbers (if not today than in the long term)

More generally, in the long term, we’re also believers that players in the airline business lack distinct competitive advantages. It’s also a “sexy” business that attracts capital. So to the extent your advantage comes from the planes used, your competitors can emulate you. And if the margins of the incumbents is above the cost of capital for too long, then there is always an existing player (or new entrant) not too far behind (i.e., in the US – JetBlue (JBLU) or Alaska Airlines (ALK) and in Canada – Air Transat (OTC:TRZBF)).

Plainly put, it’s not an industry that inspires our confidence, Air Canada included.

Differentiation and the birth of a cash cow

First things first, airlines do not make their money with cattle class (a.k.a. basic economy class). The following video illustrates how for a premium heavy configuration on a British Airways 777 flying London-Washington DC (full), the revenue split between economy, premium economy, business and first class is approximately $107k, $105k, $323k and $122k. The video asserts that on average 2/3rd of revenues for average airline come from premium ticket sales. The principal of a minority of premium passengers constituting a majority of revenues is also illustrated in this article - on the JFK-LAX route, 30% of American’s and United’s revenues come from 6% of passengers paying more than US $2,000 for a round trip.

One of the successes of the past decade for airlines has been findings ways to capture more customer surplus by offering more fare classes, add-ons and monetizing loyalty programs:

The introduction of premium economy allowing airlines to capture 2-3x more revenue for a seat that is marginally more spacious, offers marginally better food etc., from someone who would have otherwise traveled economy

The introduction of basic economy fares where everything is an add-on (i.e., luggage, food, seat selection). As an aside, soon we’ll be paying to travel with clothes. With the introduction of no-frills tickets, the airline captures price sensitive customers who would have previously not traveled.

So what – while this “premium” revenue is great in good times, we would put forward that just like business class fares during the last recession (dropped by 30%), premium economy fares might evaporate (see our model assumptions below).

The second major success can be attributed to the successful monetisation of airline loyalty programs. As a quick run-down, airline loyalty programs effectively work as follows: (i) customers subscribe to a credit card affiliated with the loyalty program (ii) banks are interested in pocketing the credit card interchange fees (~2%) (iii) the bank pays the loyalty program provider for points (iv) at a later date (or never), the customer redeems the points.

Surprise, surprise for point collectors (myself included until recently), these programs are absolute gold mines for the loyalty program owners (i.e., the airlines):

The money comes in rain or shine; with the revenue being more durable during recessions

The cash comes in prior to the customer redeeming the points; providing the airline with negative working capital (i.e., cheap financing)

The points are soft liabilities and are regularly devalued (see here and here). In the event of financial hardship, these could be further devalued – imagine being able to take a discretionary debt haircut.

The cost of fulfillment on the miles, or marginal cost of an additional traveler on points, is relatively low as the loyalty programs are used to fill planes with leisure travelers (who are inherently more flexible);

Valuations of loyalty programs indicate that frequent flyer programs (“FPP”) comprise a significant chunk of the valuation of airlines. An article dating from the end of 2017, puts the value of Delta’s, AA’s and United’s loyalty at $21.8B, $19.6B and $14.7B, respectively. In relative terms, this constitutes 30%-40% of the EV of these companies.

Currently, Air Canada’s loyalty program Aeroplan sits in Aimia, another listed group; although, Air Canada has agreed to purchase Aeroplan (more details below). Aimia currently realizes an operating profit margin of approximately 16%, versus Qantas (the only other group to our knowledge that discloses its loyalty financials separately) of 21%. This leads us to believe that the value of Aeroplan is currently shared between Air Canada and Aimia. Air Canada bringing its loyalty program in-house, should create approximately $3.9B of additional inflows in PV terms (assuming a P/E ratio of 20 on Aimia’s trailing Aeroplan earnings plus a 25% reduction in OpEx) offset by a purchase price of $0.5B, thus creating $3.4B of additional value. We note that a large part of this value was probably priced in as the Aimia & Air Canada contract expired in 2020, notwithstanding the purchase agreement.

The short story is that segmentation and frequent flyer programs have rendered Air Canada (and other airlines) more profitable than ever. Aeroplan’s estimated profits have been included in our model.

Air Canada’s strategy:

Before we dive into the valuation, we thought we’d quickly present Air Canada’s strategy:

Air Canada has pursued relatively aggressive capacity expansion for a mature carrier (2015 80.9B ASM (Available Seat Miles – i.e., seat capacity flown) to 2017: 103.5B ASM = 13% CAGR).

In terms of fleet, Air Canada has pursued a modernisation of its fleet by renewing its wide body fleet followed by its narrow body jets. This is resulting in significant CAPEX.

The airline is pursuing trans-border traffic from the US that flies onto a 3rd country (sixth freedom traffic) to fill its planes. Air Canada aims to capture 2% of international travel to/from the US, up from 1% currently.

To compete with low-cost carriers, Air Canada runs Air Canada Rouge which does away with many of the amenities of a mainline carrier. Air Canada believes that it stands ready with its Rouge brand to compete effectively against ultra-low cost carriers (WestJet has launched Swoop as its ULCC).

Furthermore, Air Canada has been fairly aggressive in instilling operational cost discipline with a recent history of successful cost-cutting programs (“CTP”), followed by a program to find another $250M of costs across 2018 & 2019.

Lastly, Air Canada has been targeting premium flyers with works on its lounges, “signature” dining, a BMW valet service, etc.

Recent renegotiation of capacity purchase agreement with Jazz (owned by a separate listed entity – Chorus) for regional flights delivering cost savings of $50M-$53M from 2019 onwards. This was coupled with a $97M equity investment by Air Canada in Chorus. These cost savings were not modeled in as they are assumed to be part of the $250M CTP.

Multiples approach:

We have compared Air Canada’s price to other North American carriers using different pricing multiples; the end conclusion – Canadian carriers including Air Canada are cheap.

But first a little primer on the multiples used and aircraft financing.

Airlines can acquire airplanes in three ways (i) outright purchase coupled with external financing (depreciation and interest expense) (ii) finance lease (treated much like an outright purchase with depreciation and interest expense recognized for accounting purposes) (iii) operating lease (only the rent expense is recognized).

A company which purchases its aircraft or finance leases them will have the interest and depreciation on the asset excluded resulting in a much higher EBITDA than an otherwise equivalent company with greater operating leases. A company reliant on operating leases will look expensive in terms of its EV/EBITDA ratio.

The industry solution is to use EV/EBITDAR (where “R” corresponds to before “rent”).

There is however a somewhat offsetting effect, where the EV for a company with lots of operating leases is ignoring a key capital provider – the lessor. We therefore capitalize the lease as part of the EV (using a standard 4% interest rate) – see Ratio 1.

As a final problem, companies have hugely different operating lease terms (i.e., Delta has significant operating lease liabilities in excess of 5 years compared to Air Canada, Southwest and WestJet). We therefore capitalize the lease cost using a 7x multiple of rent according to industry practice – see Ratio 2.

Albeit, this is an imperfect solution to an impossible problem. Older fleets such as Air Canada’s have a lower financing cost and depreciation (excluded from EBITDAR) along with higher fuel and maintenance costs (lowers EBITDAR).

We included an EV/S multiple, which ignores how you procure your planes but also the profitability on each dollar of sales.

Source: Author generated - Market data from Reuters

Source: Author generated - Market data from Reuters

Whichever way you slice it, Air Canada looks cheap with far lower multiples than its American peers. Given all the trouble at WestJet as of late, a lower EV/S ratio, Air Canada appears to be the better bargain (that is without performing a deep-dive valuation).

If Air Canada starting trading at a 7.3x EBITDAR multiple (the median of Canadian and US carriers & within the range of legacy US carriers), Air Canada’s share price would be 43% higher.

Discounted cash flow valuation

In performing the valuation, we have run a Monte Carlo simulation, where values to random variables are assigned again and again to generate a range of output valuations which are then averaged to produce a single valuation for Air Canada.

Passenger revenue assumptions:

We have used three macroeconomic states: Normal growth, Recession effect and Recovery.

The assumptions on key airline metrics of ASM, Utilization (passenger system load over total capacity) and PR/RPM (passenger revenue per revenue seat mile) is as follows:

Source: Author generated

The recession assumptions are largely based on analysis of historical data (see graphs below).

Historical ASM for US Carriers - Source: Data from MIT Airline Data Project

Historical PRASM for US Carriers - Source: Data from MIT Airline Data Project

Historical System Load for US Carriers - Source: Data from MIT Airline Data Project

We have also made the following assumptions concerning recessions:

2019 & 2020: Odds of recession 35%.

2021 & beyond: There have historically been 4 travel disruptions in 39 years giving a recession probability of approx. 10% (or 15% after removing 3 recovery years per recession).

No recession can occur in the recovery period (assumed to be 3 years).

Cargo and other revenue

These are assumed to follow the same pattern as passenger revenue.

Fuel cost

The average price of a barrel of oil for 2018 TTM was USD 67/bbl.

The future price of oil is based on an auto-regression (of the current price of oil vs. the prior period price of oil) with a normally distributed but randomly varying error term (the y-intercept). The Beta was found to be 0.84, the mean of the y-intercept is 9.5 and the standard error of the y-intercept 6.0. The result is a price of oil which mean reverts at $USD 60/bbl [1] .

. The % change in the barrel of oil is applied to the 2018 TTM price of jet fuel for Air Canada being $0.75 / L.

For simplicity, changes in the price of fuel are assumed to be fully passed along to consumers (with the % price change being equal to the % change in the price of fuel x PY Fuel / PY Revenue).

We then use a supra-national price-elasticity of -0.6 (because it will affect all airlines) per an IATA study to work out the effect on quantity demanded, which we reflect through ASM (for lack of a better method)[2]. The implicit assumption is that capacity can be cut as needed to perfectly match the change in demand; while you can’t chop 5% off your plane and are forced into cancelling whole services, our work on operating leases below suggests that as much as 9% of the fleet may be at the end of its’ lease term in a given year, indicating greater flexibility scaling up/down than one would imagine.

CAPEX & Depreciation

CAPEX from 2018-2022 is based on MDMA disclosures and declines from $2.3B & $2.1B in 2018 & 2019 to $1.0B in 2022. The decline follows the renewal of the narrow body fleet (A320 & Embraer’s) which itself follows the recent renewal of the wide-body fleet.

Thereafter, CAPEX is based on historical data for US Airlines looking at CAPEX as a % of revenue. Following high CAPEX in 2018-2020, we assume 2023 & 2024 CAPEX of 5.9% of revenue (the 1 st quartile of the historical data) following by long-term CAPEX of 6.7% of revenue (the median from this historical data) [3] .

quartile of the historical data) following by long-term CAPEX of 6.7% of revenue (the median from this historical data) . We note that airlines have the option of deferring CAPEX in recessions, which will increase Air Canada’s value marginally (real-options always add value). In the long term, Air Canada’s planes need to be kept current and so this option can be ignored in the model for simplicity.

Historical CAPEX / Revenue for US airlines - data from New Madisonian

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and fuel (“EBITDARF”)

Air Canada currently has an EBITDARF margin of 38% (2018 TTM). In 2017, its EBITDARF margin was 35% placing it at the median of its competitors.

We have looked at the historical financials for Air Canada and its competitors to see how their EBITDARF margin performed over the past two recessions (i.e., decline by 6% 2008/2009 and 17% 2001/2002).

The recessionary impact on the EBITDARF margin has been averaged to 11%; the EBITDARF margin is assumed to recover at the end of Y3 following a recession.

Short-Term/Long-Term Cost Reduction

Air Canada’s management have promised $250M of cost savings by the end of 2019. We have assumed 50% delivery in 2018 ("TTM"), with 50% in 2019 (reflected as a 1.0% improvement to the EBITDARF rate).

Technological progress has increased the efficiency of aircraft. Air Canada’s presentations shows the cost efficiencies from the replacement of two types of aircraft.

Replacement of 25-year-old A320s with new 737 Max-8 and replacement of 11-year-old Embraer jets with A220 (Bombardier C-Series). The forecast CASM reduction is 11% and 12% respectively, including the cost of ownership and increases to about 16% without the cost of ownership.

We have approximated cost savings (excluding the cost of ownership) due to technological progress to be 0.9%/pa (16%/ (25+11)/2). These cost savings are applied explicitly to fuel and to all other costs excluding CAPEX, depreciation and aircraft rent through a decreased passenger revenue / ASM growth assumption of 1.1% (0.9% less than projected inflation).

For completeness, we note that the ticket price growth rate of 1.1% is meant to approximate the effect of inflation of 2.0% less the cost-savings due to technological progress of 0.9%.

Financing

We have assumed that the cash requirement grows along with ASM and is therefore part of working capital (we believe this stems from a legal duty or de-facto obligation to hold enough cash to cover the advance ticket sale liability).

Changes in net working capital at Air Canada (ex. Aeroplan) are thought to be insignificant. As at Q3 2018, cash & ST investment plus accounts receivables totalled c. $6M vs. accounts payable and advance ticket sales of $4.7M.

Although Air Canada is targeting a debt/EBITDAR ratio of 1.2 by 2020, we have assumed that borrowing repayment is the balancing number to get cash to its desired level.

The interest rate for borrowings is assumed to be constant at 4.25% while interest income on cash & ST investments is constant at 1.5%.

Cost of capital

Cost of debt (based on credit spread for similarly rated debt): 4.3%

Cost of equity (based on Damodaran’s implied ERP for Canada): 8.8%

D/E: 1.18x

Beta (based on sector): 1.16

Risk-free rate (10yr Government of Canada bond): 1.9%

Tax rate: 24%

WACC: 5.8%

Other items:

As at the start of 2018, Air Canada had $649M of brought forward tax losses. These appear to have been fully utilized by Q3 2018. No further deferred tax items have been considered.

Aeroplan has been valued based on the Aeroplan share of Aimia’s 2017 coalitions revenue (est. $1,218M). A gross margin of 33% has been applied, OpEx currently sits at 23% of revenue (we have assumed a further 25% reduction to OpEx that is not included in the 23%) giving a 2017 profit of $175M, that is subsequently grown to 2019 and included in Air Canada’s P&L.

We note that while Aeroplan is a business with negative working capital (the business gets paid for the points it sells with redemption happening at a later date), Air Canada will have to rebuild Aeroplan’s working capital because per our understanding, Aeroplan’s cash and short-term investments are staying in Aimia.

For those uninitiated in the deal, Air Canada is paying Aimia $0.5B plus assuming the point redemption liability of $1.9B in a trade purchase.

We acknowledge that Air Canada has a slightly older fleet than its peers (14 years vs. the mean of 12 years). While it stands to reason that Air Canada will lower its cost structure with a new narrow-body fleet, it is impossible to ascertain how much of the cost savings will be passed onto passengers. To be conservative, we have not given Air Canada the benefit of any further cost savings beyond the $250M CTP.

Output

The average of the valuation output of $48/share indicates that Air Canada is undervalued. The current share price sits at the 44th percentile, leaving some scope for upside. We would, however, highlight that the distribution of valuations is heavily negatively skewed, with the model suggesting bankruptcy as a likely outcome where there are several recessions and/or high oil prices.

Output of Monte Carlo simulation (Avg output $48 / share) - Source: Author generated

Summary

Air Canada looks cheap, 36% upside on a multiples basis and 67% upside according to the model. To someone already invested in the airlines (or who is comfortable with significant downside risk), Air Canada appears to be a well-run airline (e.g. cost cutting, Aeroplan negotiation, etc.) that is worthy of a nibble – especially when compared to US legacy carriers.

Despite the undervaluation, we remain reluctant to buy in a sector where firms have a history of bankruptcy and lack long-term competitive advantages. With the recent market rout, we will have a shop around other securities before we decide to pull the trigger.

Model

Please feel free to have a play with AirCanada_model_FINAL_24012018.xlsx (my model). Please note that the file runs better with formulas set to “automatic except for data tables”.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of its author and should not be taken as investment advice. Please perform your own due diligence before initiating any positions.

[1] We acknowledge that there is a slight mismatch in terms of the avg. price for fuel to the Y/E 31 December 2018 versus the last trailing 12 months (Y/E 30 September 2018); however, we wanted to reflect the adverse movement at the end of 2018.

[2] The following forecast from the UK (p.116) predicts a -5% change in passenger demand for a 9.2% increase in fuel costs, also equating to an elasticity of -0.6.

[3] We feel as if 6.7% CAPEX/Revenue is within reason given we are assuming 2.6% ASM growth in the long-term plus replacement costs (depreciation/revenue was 5.8% in 2017 (2016: 5.5%)).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.