Checking In On The 'Perfect Portfolio' In 2018

While the market events are not yet in place for this model to 'do its thing', the Perfect Portfolio gave a glimpse of what may be to come.

2018 delivered a modest correction, was it enough for the Perfect Portfolio to flex its Sortino muscles?

The Perfect Portfolio was created to deliver better risk adjusted returns through market volatility and corrections.

In early 2017 I had suggested that 'The Perfect Portfolio' might be a mix of a market beating index and a bond holding that can punch above its weight with respect to reducing the price risks of a portfolio.

Here's The Perfect Portfolio: With 2 Tickers. From that article:

The growth engine is the simple equal weighted version of the S&P 500 available in ETF form by way of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP). As you may know, the equal weighted version of the S&P 500 has a habit of outperforming the more popular cap weighted version of the S&P 500 available in ETF form by way of Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO) and SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Seeking Alpha author Ploutos has done many wonderful articles on simple market beating strategies, including the equal weighting phenomenon. In this article, Ploutos shows ... I demonstrated that equal-weighting U.S. stocks has outperformed capitalization-weighting by 2.81% per annum for a period stretching over ninety years.

That's an incredible level of outperformance, and as Ploutos demonstrates it can take a longer time period for the alpha to show. Many strategies need the move through a market cycle to demonstrate their worth.

Here's a period for comparison that spans more than 25 years.

RSP being an equal-weight index fund will offer a combination of the size premium (more allocation to lesser caps compared to cap weighted S&P 500) and some value hunting.

From the Invesco site, here's the 10 year history of the index and the index fund vs the S&P 500. We see the equal weight pull away moving out of the correction.

From Gurufocus, here's the recent PE ratio development.

Who says you can't find value in the US market? That's a more than respectable PE ratio meaning you are buying a very generous current earnings yield.

And for comparison here the S&P 500 using iShares ETF (IVV).

As we know, with extended stock market runs, the market makers can pile into the leading stocks that are driving the market higher and in turn driving the PE ratios (higher) of those largest cap stocks. There can be more current earnings available in the lesser cap regions of the index.

Bring on those shock absorbers.

The bond component for the 'Perfect Portfolio' is (TLT) that invests in longer term US treasuries. I often suggested, or observed, that treasuries make for wonderful managers of portfolio price risk. Here's an article offering from 2017, Portfolio Keeping You Up at Night? Take One of These.

Longer term treasuries have a habit of punching above their weight when it comes to managing those sleepless nights caused by major market corrections. From that article, here's an important chart. Of course, past performance does not guarantee future returns or performance.

Yes, that looks like the mirror image, or the perfect image for those who seek an asset with an inverse relationship to stocks.

Of course longer term treasuries present the greatest price risk with respect to falling bond fund prices within a rising rate environment. Or so goes the theory. Of course, we've had some rate increases in the US and in Canada. Canada is on hold for a while, while the US attempts to 'normalize' rates.

All said, the bond market is not really buying that rising rate environment story to the fullest. From portfoliovisualizer.com here's the 1 year chart for TLT without bond income reinvestment. We see the drawdown is over 10%. Yes bonds carry that price risk and then can move aggressively at times.

I've written in the past that the greatest risk to stocks was bonds, and the higher yields that become available. Higher rates and borrowing costs can also smother economic growth, of course. 2018 delivered that scenario where stocks and bonds both came under price pressure. We will not always get that inverse relationship, and that inverse relationship is not guaranteed.

But once the market digested the reality of rate increases, and when the stocks started to tank, the bonds (especially longer dated treasuries) were there to "do their thing."

Here's a 6 month chart of TLT from Seeking Alpha. We see the fund rise impressively by almost 10% in the period when US stocks fell sharply.

Here's the price comparison for 2018, stocks vs bonds.

Portfolio 1 is TLT. Portfolio 2 is IVV.

The inverse relationship was intact, even though it was a modest correction or test.

For the year the RSP/TLT Perfect Portfolio would certainly have underperformed that market as expected. Equal weight RSP is still underperforming the cap weighted index funds such as IVV.

Portfolio 1 is RSP. Portfolio 2 is IVV.

Returns do not included dividend reinvestment.

And for 2018 here's The Perfect Portfolio vs IVV. The following includes dividend reinvestment = total returns. The bonds were there to do their thing in 2018, the underperformance is due to RSP underperformance vs the cap weighted IVV.

Don't look at stocks and bonds in isolation.

The key of course with a Balanced Portfolio is to remember that it's all about that teamwork. We have offense by way of RSP and defense by way of TLT. It may be true that TLT might make for a lousy investment over the next few years. TLT has a job to manage the price risks of the stocks. And if stocks continue to deliver positive returns as they have largely over the last decade, TLT may not be needed, much. It might very well continue to be a drag on portfolio returns. TLT's job might be then, to not suck too much.

And in the rising rate environment of 2017 and 2018 TLT has not tanked. Here's TLT as Portfolio 1 and IEF as Portfolio 2. The chart shows total returns.

If one is worried about bond price risk, they can certainly shorten up. iShares offers mid-term treasuries, 7-10 years, by way of (IEF). An investor again may decide to go that plain vanilla route of a broad based bond fund such as (AGG). Those shorter options might better manage bond price risks, but give up some of the risk management as it applies to stocks. The idea of the Perfect Portfolio was to increase the risk management lever by way of TLT but use less of a bond component.

The Perfect Portfolio gave us a little demonstration.

In 2018 we saw that TLT still had the ability to move aggressively to provide cover for those struggling stocks. Had that market correction continued aggressively, perhaps an investor would have had the ability to rebalance the portfolio selling some TLT as it increases in price and moving those funds to the RSP fund that offers that greater long term value.

Keep in mind this portfolio option is not a recommendation. One might simply apply these observations to their investment approach and asset allocation.

And US investors might also consider some Canadian (EWC) and international diversification (EFA).

