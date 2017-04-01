The last thing you expect on Friday in the after-hours is a dividend cut. But it does happen, and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) decided to do just that.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that its board of directors has reduced its quarterly cash distribution to $0.0625 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 from $0.25 per common unit in prior quarters.

A 75% reduction is not that common, but it does happen. What was interesting is that the CEO added that the dividend may be reduced further depending upon refinancing of the 2019 maturing notes.

What got us here

Distribution cuts are like nose jobs. They are painful and have to be done right the first time. DLNG missed that memo. It cut the first time in 2018, moving from $0.4425 a quarter to $0.25. Interestingly for a company that repeatedly touted this contract backlog...

Source: Q4-2017 presentation

...it made a very bad judgment call in having to cut the distribution twice in 12 months. The key problem was the exceptionally high degree of operational and financial leverage. Between 2016 and 2017, its revenue fell by about 20%. The bulk of this fall was due to the decision to reduce the charter hire rate on two vessels, the Yenisei River and the Lena River, with effect from November 2016, in exchange for securing the long-term charter with Gazprom (OTCPK:GZPFY) for the employment of the Clean Energy. That 20% reduction due to high fixed interest costs chopped distributable cash flow by 50%.

Source: Q4-2017 press release

Unfortunately, DLNG was not done with the surprises, and with a further small decline in revenues, DCF dropped 33%.

Source: Q3-2018 press release

This drop also was exacerbated by the interest rate on its debt which went higher alongside its leverage metrics. DLNG did try that "if you ignore everything that matters, our distribution is covered" slide.

Source: Q3-2018 presentation

But the writing was on the wall, and the cut took almost no one by surprise. Although the magnitude likely did.

Are the struggles over?

The after-hours reaction was brutal.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock will be down about 75% over the last year should it open where the after-hours trading indicates. Has it fallen enough to be a value stock? Depends on whether you believe this.

Source: Q3-2018 presentation

DLNG estimates the value of its assets to be substantially higher than its net debt of $725 million. That plus the highly contracted fleet does provide some value to the underlying equity. However, with a net debt to EBITDA of 6.6X, the room for error is minimal. We would add that the most recent quarter annualized had Debt to EBITDA at over 7.0X.

The LNG market has obviously been growing strongly and spot rates are sky-high.

Source: Q3-2018 presentation

But DLNG has zero exposure to spot rates and they cannot bail it out.

Saying no to the common, but an opportunity knocks nonetheless

The risk appears rather high still on the common, although so is the potential reward. We are however interested in a different play that got hammered in the after-hours as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Dynagas LNG partners Class B Preferreds (NYSE:DLNG.PB) are now trading at a nice steep discount. DLNG.PB is attractive because at $20 it has an 11% simple yield and has an interest rate protection built in as it changes to a floating interest rate in 2023 with a LIBOR+559 basis points. The Q3-2018 slides did show the preferred coverage, but that did not include the newly issued DLNG.PB.

Source: Q3-2018 presentation

Including that, approximately $2.89 million of cash flow would be dedicated to preferred distributions quarterly, making them covered 2.59X or 3.64X depending on what you think better represents the company's real cash flows. The distribution cut on the common saves it $28 million annually and would help deleverage the balance sheet into 2019 and 2020. The key risk here is that leverage is higher than we would like. The revenue visibility is pretty good, although the string of recent revenue misses suggests that analysts are having hard time pinning down this number, in spite of such a large percentage being fixed.

Source: Seeking Alpha DLNG earnings

The big positive is the underlying asset base alongside the cut on the common and that is not being reflected here in the price of the preferreds.

Conclusion

DLNG has reduced exposure to the spot market at precisely the wrong time period in hindsight. The common looks like a very leveraged play on the underlying assets, and we don't have enough confidence on it to go long. The preferreds are a decent risk reward here and should they move towards $18, they would become a very compelling long play. Preferreds on average bottom very quickly after distribution cuts or negative news as we saw in this case. Investors should seize the chance as soon as they get it.

The Wheel of FORTUNE is a most comprehensive service, covering all asset classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, CEFs & ETFs.

Take advantage of the two-week free trial, and gain access to our:

Monthly Review , where all trades are monitored.

, where all trades are monitored. Trading Alerts . We don't trade every day, but we issue one trade per trading day, on average.

. We don't trade every day, but we issue one trade per trading day, on average. Model Portfolio , aiming at beating the S&P 500 performance.

, aiming at beating the S&P 500 performance. "Getting Ready For 2019", a 19-part series, featuring our top picks across eleven sectors plus eight segments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.