AbbVie: Not Driving Via The Rearview Mirror

Thus I am increasingly willing to gamble and look past the Humira issues, a product that I am seeing more and more via the rearview mirror when valuing ABBV as a long term asset.

ABBV has significant risks, but it is now only 15% above a price it first reached in 2014 despite numerous successes unforeseen at that time (but also some disappointments).

The company also issued what I think (or, hope) is very cautious guidance for its oncology franchise for 2019.

Discounts on Humira and its biosimilars in the EU are higher than the Street, or ABBV, had expected, causing the shortfall.

AbbVie slammed again - is it 'piling on' now?

Before getting into the details, it's worth thinking about AbbVie's (ABBV) ups and downs the past 5 years (semi-log scale):

Two points: first, just a guess that if YCharts provided a regression line, ABBV around $80 would be near it. The other is to look backwards. When Viekira for hepatitis C was consider a major growth opportunity for ABBV, the stock got crushed on what ended up as a minor issue, namely limitation of use in patients with advanced liver disease. ABBV subsequently introduced a next-gen product, Mavyret, which has more than met its initial goal of $3 B per year in HCV sales. So the Viekira-related sell-off to below $50 from $70 made little fundamental sense, but that had not been the market's reaction in real time. In contrast, when ABBV blasted off in 2017 to $90, I commented that the stock was making a rare transition from a value-oriented, slow-and-steady dividend stock to a growth stock. A few month's later, I was more definitive. The stock had reached and briefly surpassed $120, and my follow-up article was titled AbbVie: Too Darn Hot?, for which my answer was 'probably,' though I was still OK with it for truly long term investors. That last article was on Jan. 29, 2018, exactly one year ago. Since then, I have kept a core position in the stock and also bought dips and sold rips (which I did again this past Friday around $80).

What has happened has a certain realistic logic. The doubling in one year was due to (the following bulleted lists are not comprehensive):

better prospects for Humira to keep US biosimilars away until Jan. 2023

strong sales growth for Humira, especially versus the other TNF inhibitors

continued positive data for pipeline drugs "upa" and "risa" (next-gen follow-ons for Humira)

good prospects for Mavyret

tax reform

participation in a major market (SPY) move up.

Was all that worth putting perhaps $100 B in franchise value onto ABBV? Certainly not, but I agreed at the time that a low of good stuff was happening.

Now let's look at what has gone wrong with ABBV since peaking above $120:

Stemcentrx deal looks like a complete failure

rapid Humira price erosion in the EU (biosimilar competition)

last year's Dutch auction looks like a bad investment

weak guidance for Q1 2019 and the rest of this year.

Those are real negatives. But over the same period, there have been several positives:

upside operating earnings in 2018, setting a higher bar

FDA approval of Orilissa for endometriosis with launch meeting expectations; NDA filing for uterine fibroids this year is on track

continued strong data on upa and risa for several indications (supplemental NDAs); FDA approval expected in Q2 for risa for psoriasis and Q4 for upa for RA

company continues to insist that both upa and risa will be best in class for their initial indications (could they have very strong upside potential?)

organized, well-planned retirement of Finance EVP/CFO

dividend increase from $0.96/share from $0.71/share

commercially important positive clinical trial data for Venclexta and Imbruvica, and rapid sales growth for each drug

multiple deals with companies providing for royalties to ABBV on their biosimilars to Humira and acknowledging the validity of the patents they are licensing, and agreeing not to launch in the US until 2023.

I never liked the Stemcentrx deal, which was announced in 2016. Part of the reason I would not buy ABBV until it looked cheaper in early 2017 was that very deal; its failure was part of my assumptions, and I think I was not alone. I bought ABBV at $61 in January-February 2017, down from about $70 first reached in late 2014, despite Stemcentrx. So let's ask if ABBV is being punished too hard for projecting $7.7 B in Q4 revenues rather than the $8 B the Street consensus was at (per ETrade data).

The earnings report and guidance, and consequences

ABBV closed Friday at $80.54, down $5.34, or 6.2%. That's an $8 B loss of market cap. Yet while my estimate of Humira's 2019 sales has now dropped by nearly $1 B, given ABBV's update to expect $2 B in decreased ex-US Humira sales this year, ABBV did agree with my guess of a $1 B sales increase in the US. Asked by a questioner on the conference call about 2020, ABBV guessed relative stability in the EU that year, followed by additional biosim competition in 2021 in other ex-US territories. But, ABBV's management is not omniscient. Biosim competitors set their pricing and do not tell ABBV in advance.

Maybe I need to lower my valuation of ABBV (discussed recently) by perhaps $2 B, perhaps a little more given faster erosion of sales in the EU than expected. That's versus a drop of $8 B in market cap in one day, on top of a major bear market in the stock that was already underway.

But, undervaluation is not enough to buy more of the stock. Sentiment from the analysts on the conference call sounded adverse. The more often a stock challenges support, the greater the chance of withdrawal of support. Is there anything positive that can be gleaned from guidance?

I think there is. I think that ABBV might have sandbagged the growth of its oral cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. Per prepared remarks on the conference call:

For our hem-onc franchise, we expect global revenues of approximately $5.1 billion, contributing more than $1 billion of growth; this includes IMBRUVICA global revenues to AbbVie approaching $4.4 billion with U.S. sales growth of approximately 21%. For VENCLEXTA, we expect sales of approximately $725 million.

I think this is very cautious. From the earnings report:

Imbruvica, full-year 2018: $3.59 B, up 39.4%

Imbruvica, Q4: $1.01 B, up 43%.

With Q4 yoy sales growth better than the average for Q1-3, I expect very strong sales growth for Imbruvica this year both in the US and ex-US. Momentum is building, I would think, given that just last month, FiercePharma ran this headline and commentary (emphasis added):

ASH: Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie's Imbruvica steals the CLL spotlight with phase 3 study wins Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie’s Imbruvica already competes in previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). But with a new lineup of head-to-head data, the partners are looking to own it. On Monday at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting, Imbruvica paired with Rituxan topped a "gold standard" chemo combination of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab (FCR) in previously untreated patients aged 70 or younger. And that was just one of the studies the partners trotted out to show Imbruvica's prowess in the first-line setting. With close to three years of follow-up, the Imbruvica-Rituxan combo showed it could slash the risk of disease progression or death by 65% and the risk of death by 83%. “This is the gold standard, most efficacious potent therapy that we had in CLL up until this point,” Danelle James, M.D., head of clinical science at AbbVie’s Pharmacyclics, said of FCR. “To really take out the gold standard is a great place to be in, in terms of having that proof and that evidence for physicians and patients.”

Market share gains can now continue. Also, a highly efficacious chronic drug that prolongs life gets that much more duration of use than one that would have the same share of new patient starts. Beyond that, having Imbruvica a part of the new gold standard of care would help to create a powerful brand image that would tend to carry over to other approved indications. While there are limits to Imbruvica's growth, I am going to toss out a 30% sales growth goal for this year (that's a guess pulled out of thin air, not factual). If so, that would provide $1.1 B in additional sales, which equals ABBV's projected sales growth for both Imbruvica plus Venclexta.

Now, to Venclexta, which is earlier in its growth path than Imbruvica.

ABBV projects $725 MM in Venclexta sales in 2019. This strikes me as too low. Venclexta did $124 MM in Q4, thus annualizing around $500 MM. The drug is in hyper-growth mode. These are the sales numbers for Q3 AND Q1-2 combined (inferring Q1-2 from full-year data):

Q1 + Q2 2018 = $124 MM

Q3 2018 = $96 MM.

If we combine Q3 with Q4, we get an average of $110 MM in quarterly sales, versus $62 MM for Q1-2 average quarterly sales. This represents a growth rate of 77% every 6 months. If that were to continue for each of the next two 6-month periods, Venclexta sales in H2 2019 would be around $690 MM, or roughly equal to full-year projected sales. With Venclexta full-year 2018 sales booked by ABBV of $344 MM, I'm going to project $500 MM extra sales this year. That would push ABBV's projected sales growth as a whole $0.5 B higher than it is projecting, in that there is no reason to argue with the company's Humira and other guidance.

Looking to 2019 and 2020, and beyond: ABBV as a concealed growth stock

First, a look at ABBV's GAAP 2019 guidance, which is for EPS around $7.45. (That does exclude a charge related to risankizumab's approval, assuming it occurs, without cash changing hands at that time.) If I am right that ABBV is being conservative on its cancer franchise guidance, there is some upside potential to that number, or one can consider it a cushion against Humira sales coming in worse than expected. I'll go with $7.50 EPS for 2019, putting ABBV below 11X 2019 GAAP diluted EPS.

What about 2020?

ABBV has now guided that the next wave of ex-US patent expiries will be in 2021, and is hopeful of relative price and market share stability in the EU in 2020 (no guarantees). If that is the case, Humira could show a little growth in 2020 over 2019, but 5 young products could be ramping strongly. These are:

Imbruvica

Venclexta

Orilissa

"risa" (risankizumab, BLA filed last year)

"upa" (upadacitinib, NDA filed late last year).

I expect all the above to grow in 2020, grow some more in 2021, and grow some more in 2022. ABBV, apart from Humira, has a revenue base in the same range as Celgene (CELG) and only about double that of Regeneron (REGN). As I discussed in my ABBV article earlier this month, I ascribe at least 70% of its debt-adjusted fair value to all the non-Humira part of the company, and no more than 30% to Humira. So I think of how ABBV will trade in 2021-2 and hope that by then, if matters have gone reasonably well for Humira, investors will be completely looking past a potential near-total collapse of Humira profits by 2024. I think they might revalue ABBV not as a tired company reliant on one drug for 60% of sales, but as a growth stock. (See next paragraph for more discussion of this key point.)

I am looking at about $15 B in 2019 sales for ABBV other than for Humira (ETrade data, assuming $19 B in Humira sales). With all the growth vehicles named above, plus some other "steady Eddie" growth names in its portfolio, and with Maviret having potential in China, here is what I see as comparators. I see Lilly (LLY) trading near 5X 2019 revenues. If upa/risa have the successful launches ABBV expects, and assuming Orilissa meets Street expectations, I think 2022 non-Humira sales could be $24 B. Slap a 5X multiple on that and one gets to about Friday's closing market cap. That leaves Humira profits through 2023 extra, and they could be very substantial. LLY is not the only exemplar of how the market looks past the valley of old franchises. Amgen (AMGN) was advised in 2014 to consider splitting into Old AMGN (4 blood cell booster products plus Enbrel) and New AMGN. Given that all 5 of those products are declining, my analysis is that "New AMGN" is receiving at least a 5X multiple on current or forward sales. So I think the same thing could happen with ABBV, and that this could frustrate the bears.

Risks

ABBV is financially leveraged. The stock has significant risks and could head down permanently. Please be aware of the company's description of its risk factors as described in its 10-K, 10-Q's and elsewhere.

This section is brief but important. ABBV's high dividend yield does not make the stock safe in any way. A brief list of specific risks follows. Do not take this as comprehensive.

1. Humira: the international situation could deteriorate even faster than the Street now things. Worse, the US market for Humira could falter as well, for reasons ranging from a biosimilar launch (much?) earlier than ABBV is planning for from a competitor, to competitive dynamics; or for other reasons.

2. The oncology products could fail to meet expectations.

3. Upa and/or risa may not receive FDA approval at all, or at least not timely. If approved, their sales may ramp in a disappointing fashion.

4. Orilissa may not be approved for uterine fibroids, and ABBV may be unsuccessful in modifying the label to allow usage for longer periods of time than is currently recommended.

5. The pipeline may disappoint, both due to internally-generated drugs and due to badly-judged or unlucky deals for access to product candidates developed elsewhere.

To repeat, I view a biotech stock as inherently very risky. I would also add that technically, ABBV is in a longer term uptrend, but on shorter time periods, it's not looking too good. Fundamentals aside, maybe the mythical Mr. Market knows what he is doing in rejecting this stock at progressively lower levels over the past year.

Looking past Humira

Humira is, in my humble opinion, beginning to fade into history, into the rearview mirror as it were. It is, however, still very important, both in allowing ABBV to pay dividends at the current rate, to launch its new products, and fund its pipeline. It would be bad and possibly horrible for the stock price if ABBV's expectation of no biosimilar competition in the US until AMGN's in January 2023 is materially wrong. I am personally comfortable owning a non-trivial amount of ABBV on the core expectation that management has this one pegged correctly; but I am not betting my retirement on it.

That said, my next focus is not to try to micro-manage the projections for just how much cash flow Humira will bring in the next several years. That's what I heard the analytic community focusing on during the conference call and part of what I am investing (patiently) against. What I'm more interested in is more in the field of what will drive $10s of dollars of share price, or $10s of billions of future dollars, while different rates of sales erosions to biosims get me to change my valuation of ABBV by $1-2 rather than $10-20.

To get to big changes in the share price, I look to the above 5 drugs listed two sections above, certain other marketed drugs, and of course the rest of the pipeline.

Summary - thinking about ABBV as a set of franchises

1. With important caveats, Humira is already beginning to fade into the rearview mirror. My point of view is that the mythical Mr. Market is focusing more on Humira than I am and less on the longer term prospects for growth I discussed in detail in my recent ABBV article. If things go well, these as a group could generate significant and growing profits beyond 2030 (though one or more of those five products may not retain patent protection that long). I therefore ask myself, what will ABBV look like not now, in January 2019, but in January 2025 and January 2030? In today's valuation scene, all stocks except for takeover plays such as CELG will need many years to justify their valuations. I do not know the future. But I see ABBV as having a coherent plan being executed to extend and possibly even surpass the Humira franchise with upa and risa (and other, earlier-stage pipeline candidates), and develop a long-lasting oncology franchise, spearheaded for now with Imbruvica and Venclexta. Then I see the Lupron/Synthroid endocrinology franchise potentially getting exciting if Orilissa can be taken to the next level, which is to say, not have a fairly short limitation on time a woman can be on the drug as it now does. (The 4th and less-discussedfranchise is in the viral field, with Mavyret/Maviret and Synagis plus the old HIV franchise.)

2. The current way of thinking about ABBV appears to primarily be:

ABBV = Humira + everything else.

Mathematically and analytically, that's valid. But another way of thinking about ABBV is that it comprises multiple verticals, with leading or superior positions in:

autoimmune diseases

oncology (focus on WBC cancers and oral treatments)

endocrinology (focus on reproductive system)

anti-infectives (focus on viral diseases)

gastroenterology-focused with Creon and Duodopa.

Many Big Pharma names have been supported at very high current and forward P/E's as they struggled through important losses of exclusivity. ABBV may end up being no different. While it is important to track Humira, and to be aware of disaster scenarios, I am increasingly looking through the front windshield - fogged up as it always is - and thinking that ABBV's growth strategy may more than justify the current share price. Risks, however, are notable, and even if the stock gets investors where bulls want to go, the ride may be bumpy.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,CELG,REGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.