Micron: Boost Your Return With This Covered-Call Setup
Summary
Covered-call writing is one of my favorite strategies to generate monthly income while mitigating downside risk.
Due to elevated implied volatility, Micron's options chain generate compelling time value returns.
After analyzing the theoretical options pricing and technical conditions, I'm looking to sell the out-of-the-money calls.
As most of my readers already know, I combine a buy and hold strategy with a covered-call portfolio that reflects a mixture of growth, value and dividend stocks. After assessing Exxon Mobil (XOM),