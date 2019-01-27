Gold Forms A 'Golden Cross', Commodities Rebounding As The Dollar Fades

The long dollar ETF ended last week below my annual pivot at $25.47 and above its 200-day SMA at $25.15.

The commodities ETF appears ready to rise to my monthly and quarterly risky levels at $15.59 and $15.60, respectively.

Here are the daily charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs.

The gold trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

Last Thursday, we learned that China added gold to its foreign reserves while reducing holdings in U.S. treasuries. This is reported to be their first buy of gold in two years.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The gold ETF ($122.86 on Jan. 25) trades to a fresh 2019 high of $122.91 on Friday well above my semiannual value level at $120.36. Strength has resulted in a “golden cross” formation on Jan. 23 where the 50-day simple moving average moved above the 200-day simple moving average to indicate that higher prices will follow. My quarterly risky level is above the chart at $130.76.

GLD has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $120.13 and above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $117.77. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 89.50, up from 88.21 on Jan. 18 moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00. If this reading rises above 90.00, it will become an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $120.36 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level at $130.76. My annual value level lags at $110.38.

The commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The commodities ETF ($15.22 on Jan. 25) has been below a “death cross” since Nov. 29 when the 50-day SMA fell below the 200-day SMA to indicate that lower prices would follow. This warning continued to test its Dec. 26 low of $13.50. Dec. 26 proved to be a “key reversal” as the close of $14.27 that day was above the Dec. 24 high of $14.06. My weekly value level is $14.60 with my quarterly risky level at $15.60.

GSG has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week MMA of $15.15 and below its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” at $15.97. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 28.04, up from 20.31 on Jan. 18. The reading below 10.00 as 2018 ended and 2019 began made commodities “too cheap to ignore”.

The daily chart for Nymex crude oil shows a potential inverse head-and-shoulders bottom with my semiannual pivot at $50.84 and my monthly and quarterly risky levels at $56.20 and $60.16, respectively. Note that a “death cross” set on Nov. 26 remains in play with the 200-day simple moving average at $64.35. Crude oil has positive weekly chart with oil above its five-week modified moving at $52.52 and above its 200-week SMA and “reversion to the mean” at $52.27. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 27.32 last week, up from 19.00 on Jan. 18 and rising above the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my weekly value level of $14.60 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels at $15.59 and $15.60, respectively. The ETF needs to pop above the 200-week SMA at $15.97 to begin a momentum run-up.

The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Dollar ETF ($25.44 on Jan. 25) has been above a “golden cross” since May 30 when the 50-day SMA rose above the 200-day SMA to indicate that higher prices would follow. This was in play when the ETF set 2018 high of $26.12 on Dec. 14. The 200-day SMA is $25.15 with my annual pivot at $25.47. My semiannual risky level is above the chart at $26.39. My quarterly value level lags at $23.23.

UUP has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week MMA of $25.57 but above its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” of $25.01. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 39.78 last week, down from 45.51 on Jan. 18.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level at $23.23 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and monthly risky levels at $26.39 and $26.49, respectively, as my annual pivot at $25.47 remains a magnet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.