The Investment Thesis Update

Gemphire (NASDAQ:GEMP) is a small cap ($15M) clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development of therapies for cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia and NASH. Gemcabene (CI-1027 or PD 72953) was in clinical development as a lipid altering agent prior to it being licensed from Pfizer in 2011. Gemcabene is promoted as a first in class investigative drug candidate with pleiotropic mechanisms that positively regulates dyslipidemia (i.e. hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia) and potentially NAFLD/NASH. Gemphire on the pleiotropic mechanism of action of gemcabene (see below):

At a high level, gemcabene acts on the liver to reduce production of cholesterol, triglycerides, and hsCRP. It also enhances the liver clearance of cholesterol- and triglyceride-rich particles (e.g., VLDL remnants) via the remnant receptor clearance systems. The molecular details of the clearance mechanisms are actively being elucidated in preclinical studies. Notably, with regard to enhancing the VLDL remnant clearance pathway, gemcabene reduces hepatic apolipoprotein C-III (apoC-III) mRNA expression and plasma apoC-III levels thereby making VLDL more susceptible to lipoprotein lipase mediated lipolysis (breakdown of the VLDL triglyceride to fatty acids for delivery to muscle for energy and adipose for storage) and efficient clearance of the resulting VLDL remnants by the liver VLDL remnant receptor prior to their conversion to LDL. Furthermore, gemcabene was found to enhance VLDL remnant receptor (i.e., also known as syndecan-1) activity by decreasing mRNA levels of an enzyme (sulfatase-2) that inactivates the receptor. Interestingly, diabetic and obese patients generally present with elevated VLDL-C and triglycerides, likely related to their elevated liver sulfatase-2 levels. Other molecular players in gemcabene’s MOA include a reduction in acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC1) mRNA, a key metabolic step in fatty acid synthesis, and a decrease in CCR2/CCR5 receptor mRNA levels, which are involved in liver inflammation and the progression of NASH/NAFLD.

Pfizer always recognized gemcabene as a fibrate and associated its lipid-altering effects with its ability to functionally activate PPAR-α (Yuan et. al. J. Pharmacol. Ther. 2009). Fibrates are known to functionally activate PPAR-α to lower high cholesterol and triglycerides levels and are widely used as hypolipidemic agents. Some of its documented adverse events include mild liver toxicity, muscle toxicity. Gemphire’s initial reluctance and delay in acknowledging the PPAR-α agonistic activity of gemcabene appears to have been clinically and financially very costly as shown in its implementation of workforce reduction and strategic alternatives.

The FDA Clinical Hold

Beginning in 2004, the FDA began issuing partial clinical holds to all sponsors of PPAR agonists or agents deemed to have PPAR-like properties from preclinical studies. FDA's carcinogenicity guidelines were issued in 2004 due to the possible proliferative effects of PPAR agonist in rodents that could become human carcinogens.

The partial clinical hold permits clinical trials of up to six months for gemcabene and also required the company to conduct two-year rat and mouse carcinogenicity studies that are reviewed by the agency in view of all other pre-clinical data and completed clinical trials before allowing clinical trials of longer than six months. New generation PPAR agonists, Genfit's elafibranor, Inventiva's lanifibranor and CymaBay's seladelpar, have adhered to these strict but necessary safety guidelines. These companies have all reported the absence of safety concerns in their full toxicological package up to 2-year carcinogenicity studies.

Gemphire’s initial two-year rat and mouse carcinogenicity studies revealed safety concerns. Specifically, the results showed the presence of liver tumors. The company also provided results from a short-term, 8-day study demonstrating that in PPARα knockout mice, gemcabene did not induce known markers of peroxisome proliferation, providing evidence that gemcabene works through PPARα. Similar observations in PPARα knockout mice have been seen with other agents, such as gemfibrozil, that cause tumors in rodents but not in humans.

In response to these results, FDA requested that, as part of a complete response, Gemphire must provide additional data including a subchronic (13 week) study in PPARα knock-out mice and PPAR transactivation assays using monkey and canine PPAR isoforms to further understand the human relevance of the preclinical findings. The company initiated these studies in Q4/2018 and expects to submit the additional results to the FDA in the second quarter of 2019.

The Strategic Alternatives

Gemphire initial attempt at theoretically arguing their way out of these additional safety studies was a scientific error. On December 3, 2018, Gemphire announced the implementation of strategic alternatives: CEO Steven Gullans in his own words:

The Board of Directors has established a committee to oversee this review. Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction involving the Company. There can be no assurance that this process will result in Gemphire pursuing any transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed. The Company does not intend to discuss or disclose further developments regarding the strategic review process unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. As we have previously disclosed, the recent request by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for additional preclinical data on gemcabene means that our planned Phase 3 programs, initially focused in hypertriglyceridemia, are expected to start later than originally planned,” said Steven Gullans, Ph.D., CEO of Gemphire. “We continue to be encouraged by the results from 25 clinical trials in nearly 1,200 adult patients in which gemcabene demonstrated statistically significant signs of efficacy with no severe adverse events or drug-drug interactions. We remain confident that we will be able to meet the FDA’s requests to enable it to reconsider lifting the partial clinical hold on gemcabene. However, we believe it is prudent to fully leverage our resources by exploring strategic alternatives.”

Financials And Risks

Gemphire is a risky investment until it gets the partial clinical hold lifted by the FDA. Gemcabene is its lead and only drug candidate. I reiterated in my previous article that the carcinogenicity data from the initial pre-clinical studies were problematic. CEO Gullans emphasized the continued perceived clinical promise of gemcabene in ongoing clinical trial:

The Phase 2a study investigating gemcabene in Familial Partial Lipodystrophy (FPL) disease recently completed enrollment. This open-label investigator-led study, being conducted by Dr. Elif Oral at the University of Michigan, is assessing gemcabene’s efficacy, including its effects on plasma triglyceride and inflammatory markers, as well as liver fat determined by MRI-PDFF. To date, no drug-related toxicities have been detected, and two patients have completed the 24 week gemcabene treatment regimen. Top-line results are expected in mid-2019.

Gemphire could appreciate in value if the FDA hold is lifted. Conversely, it will be decimated as a clinical stage biopharma if the FDA hold is not removed. Strategic alternatives may be perceived as prudent to some. My question is who buys a clinical drug asset that may never progress beyond Phase 2b clinical trial? My unsolicited opinion is that the company hire a chief medical officer with no previous affiliation with the company, someone who can be objective.

At the end of Q3/2018, Gemphire reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $23.8M. It amended the license agreement with Pfizer to extend the period of first commercial sale of gemcabene to April 2024. The company amended the debt facility agreement with SVB to provide additional flexibility. Gemphire had a cash burn of $4.2M in Q3/2018. Gemphire’s main financial expense is from the execution of pre-clinical studies requested by the FDA. The company should be self sufficient until the outcome of ongoing strategic alternatives.

Epilogue

Gemphire is a company that could potentially be a contender for the huge addressable market associated with lipid-altering therapeutics. The ongoing debacle with FDA suggests to me that Gemphire has managerial issues and may need to employ new experienced and objective folks to supplement the existing management