Many of us are familiar with the usual suspects that have managed to buck the dismal performance in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and SilverCrest Metals (SILV). The most recent company to defy gravity is certainly a less likely candidate as it comes from a less favorable jurisdiction than the above mentioned companies, as its operations are situated in eastern Turkey. The company is Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF), and the technical picture looks like it might finally be trying to turn around for the stock. The trouble is that the stock is up 50% in the past 25 trading days, and is looking a little overheated short term. While the medium-term outlook looks like it might be improving with a fresh golden cross (50-day moving average up through 200-day moving average) this week, the short-term picture might need a rest, and this looks to be a prudent spot to book some profits for traders.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Alacer Gold operates the Copler Gold Mine where they have an 80% stake, a project with a 20-year mine life and reasonable exploration upside at adjacent deposits. The company saw production of 136,000 ounces for their share of the mine for full-year 2018, and costs came in lower than expected at projections of $615/oz. It's worth noting that these all-in sustaining costs are oxide-only and unaudited, so these numbers may vary when the complete full-year results are reported on February 5th. Looking forward to 2019, there is certainly lots to like from a production standpoint. Alacer Gold is guiding for 320,000 to 380,000 ounces for full-year 2019 at all-in sustaining cash costs of $675-$725/oz. It's again important to note that the above guidance is on a 100% basis; therefore, Alacer Gold's 80% share of this production will be 256,000 to 304,000 ounces. This is impressive year-over-year growth in production, and it's also a nice sign that this production is coming on the back of minimal increase in costs to uphold the company's low cost profile.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Alacer Gold has a cash position of $116 million, with debt of $350 million as of November 2018, which places the company's enterprise value at C$1.4 billion roughly after this monstrous rally the past month. The company's long reserve life second to only Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) and the impressive production metrics certainly can justify quite a bit of this valuation. Having said that, stocks rarely go up in a straight line and profit taking could come in after this run.

While there's lots to like about the company if you can stomach the jurisdiction, the technicals suggest now is not the time to chase this rally with the stock catapulting itself from $2.30-$3.10+ in just shy of one month's time. Let's take a look at the charts below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Beginning with a daily chart above of the stock, we can see the company put in a golden cross just recently and this is certainly a positive development. Golden crosses tend to be a precursor to a change in the intermediate trend in many cases, and if the stock can take out the C$3.80 level on a weekly close, a new confirmed uptrend would be in place. This is the good news for the bulls, and it pertains to the bigger picture if the stock respects certain support levels on pullbacks.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to another look at the stock from a zoomed-out monthly perspective, we can see that the stock has also reclaimed its 20-month moving average. As we can see on the left side of the chart, the reclamation of the 20-month moving average (blue line) in addition to a confirmed break of resistance led to a strong new uptrend in the stock. While the current situation does have Alacer above its 20-month moving average, a weekly close above C$3.80 will be required to place the stock back in a new uptrend. There is no squashing the fact that this rally is impressive, but it's where it's occurring that still leaves the onus of proof on the bulls to prove themselves to improve the bigger picture. This is the real test for the bulls going forward and until we're through there, I believe it's premature to call this a new intermediate uptrend. It's not a downtrend either as the downtrend was broken; it's simply a sideways range with resistance at both C$3.00 and C$3.80.

So why take partial profits in a stock that has exited its downtrend and is growing production with exceptional all-in sustaining cash costs? Let's take a closer look:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the weekly chart above, the stock has launched itself higher with minimal rest on its path higher, and is quite prone to profit taking now that it sits above the C$3.15 level. On a zoomed-out daily chart below, we can see that the stock has had a tough time with the C$3.00 level in the past, and it may provide some trouble for the stock here before the stock does continue higher (assuming this occurs).

(Source: TC2000.com)

Key resistance for Alacer Gold sits at C$2.98, with short-term support at C$2.53, and strong support at C$2.00. If Alacer Gold could put in two consecutive weekly closes above C$2.98, this would suggest that the bulls have finally gotten through this key resistance area. For now we have only seen a single day through this level, so I believe it's too early to call this resistance level broken.

Based on the stock launching itself into this resistance level without barely a pause, I believe it's a prudent time to take partial profits and sell between 1/3 to 1/2 of the stock for traders above C$3.15. For those with a long-term horizon that don't care for 10-15% gyrations, this may not suit their style, but as a swing trader, I like to sell when everyone else is giddy and chasing the stock. This gives me ample liquidity to sell a stock if I hold it in multiple accounts, and also provides me the opportunity to buy the stock back if I do decide I want to add to it. This strategy does not always work perfectly in hindsight, but this is why I sell 1/3 to 1/2 of my position, and leave 1/2 to see how the stock acts afterwards. Any trade above C$3.10 looks to be an opportunity to sell some of the stock into strength, and I believe at the minimum a pullback is likely from this area short term.

Going forward, the bulls are going to want to hold above C$3.00 for two consecutively weekly closes to change the weekly trend to bullish. As long as they can defend C$2.53 on any pullbacks, this rally will not come under real pressure and the bulls will remain in control. In terms of the bigger picture, the bulls must get through C$3.80 on a weekly close to change the monthly time frame to bullish. Alacer Gold bulls have lots to be excited about here, but short-term things are getting a tad too frothy and this is not a time to chase the stock above C$3.15. The earnings report will likely be a sell the news event I would anticipate as the stock has already run up more than 50% into the report in less than a month.