A Big Win For Civeo Corp.

The commodities space is tremendous and a lot of the focus on the area involves looking at the companies that either extract and/or refine/process the commodities for further consumption. One interesting angle, sometimes overlooked though, is on the service side: companies that offer vital services to the commodities players so that they can operate more efficiently and focus on their own core businesses. One such example here is Civeo Corp. (CVEO), a provider of accommodations and related products and services for oil and gas, as well as mining companies located throughout Canada, Australia, and even the US. Recently, investor optimism in the business, after having suffered as energy prices tanked once again late last year, has helped the firm to recover some. The latest driver behind this move higher has been news that the business just landed two new contracts, which will collectively drive significant revenue and, in turn, value for shareholders, for the enterprise for the next few years.

Two new contracts

Civeo is a small and volatile company which has, with a share price of $2.22 as of the time of this writing, a market capitalization of $372.90 million. Over the past several months, the company has been on a roller-coaster ride. Back on October 1st of 2018, for instance, shares were trading quite a bit higher at $4.30 apiece when it seemed likely higher energy prices were here to stay, but as added production from OPEC, Russia, and the US took hold, and as fears mounted regarding potentially weak global demand, Civeo’s share price plummeted, falling by 74% to $1.12 before rising back up to where it is today. Some of this gain, about 16% from the bottom, can be chalked up to the latest news by management of two sizable contracts just won.

The first of these contracts is for a firm called Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited, a company located in Australia. At Civeo’s existing Boggabri and Narrabri facilities, both in Australia, it will be providing not only accommodations units for Whitehaven’s employees, but hospitality services, all over a three-year period ranging from 2019 through 2021. The firm has not specified much more than that, except to say that there is a minimum room commitment from Whitehaven and that after the initial three-year contract, the client has a two-year option to extend the contract. Collectively, this contract is expected to bring in A$22 million to Civeo in the form of revenue.

The larger contract, meanwhile, is located in Canada. Instead of utilizing its own facilities for the unnamed client, Civeo will be operating a hospitality contract at another firm’s facility, which has 1,540 rooms in operation. This contract is expected to last for five years, but it carries with it a five-year option exercisable by the client. Over just the initial five-year window, it’s expected to generate revenue for the firm of C$100 million. Translating for the differences in currency, both the Australian contract and the Canadian one should bring in total revenue for the company of $90.75 million.

This will help to grease the wheels further

One great thing about Civeo is that, from a cash perspective, the company’s business model is quite flexible. When times get tough, it can materially reduce its cost structure by shutting down facilities or at least limiting staffing at them. When good times return, the firm can open its doors and let customers in, bringing cash flow back into the business. Take, for instance, the case of the company’s financial results for the first three quarters of its 2018 fiscal year. During that time frame, revenue for the entity came in at $352.17 million. For that period, the company’s operating cash flow was $25.86 million, or about 7.3% of sales, but if you adjust for changes in its current assets and current liabilities, effective operating cash flow would have been about $40 million, or 11.4% of sales.

What’s impressive here is that, even though sales grew in 2018 versus 2017, the fact of the matter is that Civeo’s financial performance is still remarkably lower than it would be if the market were healthy. As an example of this, we can point to both its Canadian and Australian operations. During the third quarter of 2018, for instance, the occupancy rate in its Canadian business was 66%, while in Australia it was only 49%. A year earlier, the occupancy rate for Canada was a lofty 81%, while in Australia it was lower at 42%. According to management, the dayrate in the company’s Canadian business fell from $92 in 2017 to $89 in 2018, while for its operations in Australia, the dayrate declined from $81 to $77.

In a world where the company was performing closer to full capacity, its supplier power would allow it the ability to push for higher dayrates as well, so what this implies is that, at the moment, Civeo is still far from being as healthy as it could be, but these contracts help, in their own way, to improve that. Based on my own estimates, for instance, these two contracts should, over their initial terms, add $26.80 million to the company’s operating cash flow. This is nearly as high as the $30.23 million in added market cap following the news, with the difference here being attributable to the market’s perceived discount rate (which would actually widen the spread) and due to the impact this has on the market’s perception of the industry’s prospects moving forward.

Takeaway

Right now, Civeo is going through a rather interesting time. For shareholders, there has been a significant amount of pain over these past few months, and for those who have held for longer, the pain has lasted for years. Fortunately, though, the data that exists today suggests that not everything is lost. New contracts added in two out of three of Civeo’s markets (its two biggest ones at that) serve as evidence that the industry still has demand for the company’s offerings and I suspect that, barring a global economic downturn, we will continue to see good developments like this throughout 2019.

A community of oil and natural gas investors with a hankering for the E&P space: Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.