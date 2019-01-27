Dividend Ideas | Services 

Macquarie Infrastructure: Revisiting An Old Call

About: Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC), Includes: BPL, NS, SEMG
by: Michael Boyd
Summary

Investors are coming up on the one year anniversary of the Macquarie Infrastructure bombshell.

Given the dust has settled, I wanted to revisit my prior call and see if the primary issues I raised had been addressed by management.

In my view, that is a pretty mixed bag. There have been clear trends in operational improvement but concerns on asset quality remain.

I acknowledge the shares look cheap but that can be said of a lot of storage-related midstreams. I think there are better relative picks.

I say often that cheap can get cheaper and I see no catalyst or reason to drive share prices higher in the short term. I don't believe the market overreacted to this news at all.