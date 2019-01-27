Gilead And Selonsertib In NASH Fibrosis And Compensated Cirrhosis: The FDA Guidelines For Conditional Approval

Summary

Selonsertib, a apoptosis signal-regulating kinase-1 inhibitor, is a dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory Phase 3 anti-NASH drug candidate.

In Q1/2019 and Q2/2019, Gilead is expected to announce the top-line Phase 3 interim data readouts for selonsertib in the NASH compensated cirrhosis and NASH fibrosis trials, respectively.

To gain conditional FDA approval, selonsertib must therapeutically and histologically achieve its primary clinical outcome in the interim data readout.

I summarize the FDA guideline.