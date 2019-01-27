Faced With Near-Term Uncertainties, International Markets To Drive Tenaris' Growth
About: Tenaris S.A. (TS), Includes: HNTIF
by: Badsha Chowdhury
Summary
Tenaris increases production and taps international markets to drive growth.
Offshore project delays, tariff war, and other policy changes pose short-term risks to TS.
TS has negative net debt.
Tenaris looks to tap international growth
Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a Luxembourg based provider of steel pipe products to the upstream energy companies across the world. Tenaris will continue to rely on higher