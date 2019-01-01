BMS reports Q4 and guides for 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) reported Q4 and full-year results last week. Revenues were $6 B, up 10% (12% adjusted for currency). R&D was $1.4 B, 23% of revenues, well above the 15% that stalwarts such as Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) typically run but down from higher levels over the past few years. EPS for Q4 were $0.73 (I only use GAAP for BMY), and the company had a net cash position of $3.3 B. EPS for all of 2019 were $3.03 on revenues of $22.6 B.

BMY guided for mid-single digit revenue growth, thus I am targeting nearly $24 B not including the Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) deal. GAAP EPS are projected to be around $3.80. At Friday's closing price of $48.93, that puts BMY near 13X forward EPS. This is below-market for Big Pharma and partly reflects the CELG effect; BMY was around $52.50 before its bid and thus would have been near 14X forward EPS. Two factors make me agree with the market that BMY deserves a somewhat restrained P/E:

limited visibility of the pipeline

dearth of recent new product intros mean the portfolio has gotten middle-aged (see last year's 10-K, p. 7 for patent information).

I last focused on BMY in August 2017, with an article titled Bristol-Myers Squibb: A Combined Value And Growth Story. The stock was around $57 at the time. As many of you know, I got very cautious at different times last year due to the Fed's double-barreled tightening program, so luckily BMY was sold at a profit. I did not foresee it dropping so far, but sometimes it's best to be lucky. At this point, with BMY's flagship drug Opdivo struggling in the commercially key lung cancer market, I see no reason to be other than neutral now on BMY on its own merits.

The question before us is how to think about the CELG deal, in which BMY pays:

one share of BMY stock

$50 cash

a tradeable pledge - a CVR - to pay $9 per CELG share if three specified CELG pipeline drugs are approved for specified indications within a specific (and reasonable) time frame.

On the conference call and in an associated detailed presentation, BMY makes the points that the deal is good for its shareholders because:

BMY will retain an investment-grade credit rating

will pay down a lot of debt quickly

BMY used more conservative assumptions for Revlimid's future cash flows than the Street does

CELG's product line and large pipeline meshes well with BMY's.

Some of this would have to be accepted on faith by BMY shareholders, because it was privy to confidential CELG information. But, with consensus for CELG showing $17 B in revenues this year, $19.2 B in 2020 and $21.8 B in 2021, I think that this is a reasonable acquisition on its face. The companies do have product lines and pipelines that mesh as well as any two mid-size biopharma companies can fit together. Strategically, I therefore like the deal.

I expect it to be approved unless something material goes wrong at CELG or major adverse events larger than these two companies occur. But, since the best BMY can do is due diligence, and it acknowledges downside risks to Revlimid, I cannot see any reason for someone with no position in either BMY or CELG to buy BMY here. That decision can, from my point of view, wait until the deal closes or is rejected by shareholders of one company or the other.

Now for some thoughts on CELG, which I scaled into more deeply after BMY reported.

CELG - adding to the position around $87

On Jan. 11, I wrote Buying Celgene. Some perspective: my first CELG article was published on June 19, 2014, titled Why This Physician Is Bullish On Celgene. CELG was $80 when I had bought it shortly before the article ran, and quickly ran to $88, when I sold it for the first time and jumped to some other hot biotech (perhaps adding to my main biotech at the time, Gilead (GILD). Here we are, and while CELG has had some embarrassing problems as well as management turmoil, Revlimid has turned out to be more of a monster than thought at the time, the other IMiD (Pomalyst/Imnovid) has also been a huge success, and Otezla has been successfully launched. Yet the stock price is unchanged.

Should the stock be higher? Will another bidder emerge soon, perhaps trusting BMY's due diligence if it never had a confidential look at CELG? I do not know.

In follow-up to my Jan. 11 article, now that BMY has reported in and analysts have not appeared hostile to the deal on the Q&A (at least, not that I can discern), I think that except for general market risk, my assumption of BMY dropping 10% from its price at the time to $43 is more conservative than needs be the case. I would now judge BMY to be more like a $46-47 stock, or close to 12.5X this year's GAAP EPS, at the time of the deal. That would put the cash value of the deal at $96, plus the CVR, which I tentatively value at $4. However, given the BMY guidance and non-GAAP guidance of $4.15 for 2019, I think there is upside potential to BMY. The Street just might sit back and wonder why CELG was worth $88 nearly 5 years ago and while it is a much bigger company with a much more developed pipeline, why is it still $88 (and the market (SPY) has surged since then). Maybe, traders will come to think, BMY is actually doing a smart deal with additive and possibly truly synergistic benefits.

That point leads to the other thought on CELG. Let's say that BMY shareholders just do not trust the Revlimid story. Maybe they would rather BMY sell itself to a big fish with no PD-1 inhibitor, such as J&J (JNJ) or Novartis (NVS). What, then, becomes of CELG? I would guess - and this is just a guess - that CELG would be in play. Note, the story could work the other way. CELG shareholders could reject the deal on the grounds that the stock is being seriously undervalued, and that an all-cash deal for more like $110 or higher is what they want to hold out for.

Part of the reason to trust CELG as an asset play now is that BMY has been deep inside its financials and sales trends. The deal was only finalized in the first week of January. There will, I posit, be more good news than bad news when CELG reports in on Jan. 31.

Risks

To reiterate points I always try to make one way or another in articles on specific stocks, there are no certainties in the stock market. The best minds of the biotech industry and of the arbitrage community have been working things out and trading accordingly. They know more about the players involved and what the institutions are planning than I do. So, however you are or may be positioned, the only advice I can provide is to do your own homework.

Concluding point: CELG as a unique asset

What is so special about CELG following the Juno deal is that in the right hands - and I would hope that BMY has those hands - its concentrated product and pipeline focus on heme-onc and inflammation could yield great profits, extending into the 2030s. I was pleased to see BMY at least mention the CELMoDs which CELG used to talk a good deal about, including devoting an R&D day to it in 2016. Then the company seemed to step on the message of how powerful that CELMoD platform could be, acquiring numerous other companies and thus diluting that platform out, though not abandoning it. CELG had been talking about CELMoDs taking it into the 2040s. The whole topic has gotten so little publicity that when I Googled the term 'celmods,' the second listing was my own Seeking Alpha article from 2016 referencing it in the title.

In other words, I think there is lots of opportunities for a great management team to do more with CELG and its pipeline than current management appears to have been doing.

In summary, CELG is in play with a definitive deal with an investment-grade company that does not have much of a debt load. I expect the deal to be accepted by shareholders of both companies, though I admit I cannot put odds on a refusal by one group or the other. I also think that BMY has upside potential as well as downside risk, and I would not rule out a surprise third part entering with an all-cash bid for CELG or something at least less complicated than the 3-part BMY deal. If the deal falls apart, then I expect CELG will try sell itself to a different buyer, and that unless the market or economy tank badly, CELG's takeover value will not be below its current share price. (No guarantees exist about any of my assumptions.)

I'm not sure about BMY's ability to manage such a large pipeline. Other than that, I think this looks like one of the most intelligent takeover or merger deals I have seen in the large cap pharma space in a long time. The companies fit together brilliantly. My final "2 cents:" I see CELG as good value - for today's stock market and interest rate structure - up to about $91 at this point. But as always, there are downside risks.

