Vale: Dam Disaster Destroys Bullish Thesis

There are plenty of risks, and the stock is still in the green year-to-date - get out.

At the beginning of this year, I wrote an article on Vale (VALE), in which I talked about a potential 20% upside due to a potential multiple expansion from 8 forward P/E to 10 forward P/E. Among positives, I noted stable production, low costs, business-friendly government in Brazil, rising earnings, and my personal outlook for an ultimately successful resolution of the U.S.-China trade war.

However, things happen - and this time, things happened. In my opinion, the previous bullish thesis is completely destroyed by a force-majeure event.

On Friday, January 25, Vale reported that "there has been a breach to the Feijao Mine in Brumadinho". A bit later in the day, it became clear that it was Dam 1 which was destroyed. The Dam 1 of the Feijao Mine was used to dispose tailings from ore production and was inactive. As per Vale, the Dam was going through regular inspections, with the last one at 1/22/19.

At the moment of writing this article, the confirmed death toll was 37 and 250 people were still missing. As per the Reuters report, the officials stated that most of the missing people were presumed dead. In addition, 24,000 people were ordered to evacuate as water levels at Dam 6 have started to increase. At the moment of writing, there were no additional news on Dam 6 and hopefully nothing bad will happen. It is already evident that this is a huge tragedy for Brazil and also for the mining industry, which will most likely face increased scrutiny going forward.

As sad as this incident is, Seeking Alpha is an investment site so we will immediately focus on the investment side of things. Shares of Vale dropped on Friday, but I believe that the drop was rather modest given the size and the repeat nature of the tragedy:

The previous breach at Samarco killed 19 people as it happened in a less populated region. The lawsuit over the 2015 tailings dam incident is still ongoing, and the Brazilian prosecutor has already stated that the new incident may affect that $41 billion case against Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP (BHP). Brazilian court has already frozen at least $1.33 billion on Vale's funds to pay for damages, and there may be more to come. At this point, the situation is very bad and effectively wipes out the bull thesis, at least in the short term, for the following reasons:

The tragedy is much bigger than Samarco. The death toll is already two times bigger, and, given the fact that so many people are missing, it will unfortunately rise to a greater amount. The fact that it is a repeat disaster is very bad for Vale, which will have much trouble defending from the 2015 lawsuit and will now have to deal with the 2019 lawsuit which will surely come. This disaster is the first real test for the new Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, who came to power promising law and order to his people. While Bolsonaro has been viewed as friendly to mining and business in general, I do not think that he will be friendly to a catastrophe of a national scale. The dam 6 "increased water levels" alert, even if it does not develop into something serious, is another huge red flag. At this point, many investors will start asking themselves if there's anything fundamentally flawed with Vale mines and the company's processes in general. In this case, investors will have to forget about "multiple expansion". Less production, more regulatory scrutiny, plenty of lawsuits and damages payments - that's Vale's nearest future.

In my opinion, the market action in the day of the announcement was very kind to Vale. As the situation develops, I do not expect the market to stay that optimistic, at least for the short term. Currently, there is few information regarding the potential consequences to Vale, but it is obvious that there is a multitude of risks and that they are very significant. It remains to be seen whether improved iron ore prices (as a result of the incident) will outweigh potential cost increase from Samarco liabilities for BHP (BHP). The increase in iron ore prices is definitely positive for another major iron ore producer, Rio Tinto (RIO).

As for Vale, the stock is still up 3.5% year-to-date after the disaster. If investors manage to evacuate close to such levels, it'll be a great deal - I inspect increased pressure on Vale's shares in the coming weeks. The situation will continue to develop, and the stock will be highly volatile, so stay tuned!

