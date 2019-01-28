How To Get Double-Digit Annual Investment Returns: Structural Leverage Vs. Financial Leverage

Many investors who think they're averse to leverage are actually expressing a preference for structural leverage. For example, a typical company in the S&P 500 is currently leveraged about 2-1.

I recently found a fascinating study from PIMCO on the use of structural and financial leverage in investments. It found that most investments that have realized double-digit returns rely on either financial leverage or structural leverage.

For example, US equities are historically levered between 2x and 3x (leverage ratios of US companies have actually been falling). This is actually a form of structural leverage and helps to account for much of the higher return of equities vs. bonds. The fact that equities (including index funds) have structural leverage has a whole host of interesting implications about risk and return in your portfolio.

Given this, leverage is inevitable. Investors would be better off learning how to manage the risk of various kinds of leverage rather than pretending they don't have any.

Structural Leverage

Structural leverage is the use of debt in the capital structure of a company to get a higher return for the equity holders. For example, if a company issues bonds to finance their operations, their shareholders are taking on structural leverage. The upside of this is that if the company can invest the money for more than the interest costs, equity holders reap all the benefits. However, if the company makes poor investments, the debt holders must be paid off before the equity holders get any return on their investment. Instruments like call options can provide even more structural leverage. One consequence of having structural leverage in your investments is that it tends to amplify risk. For example, a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio gets over 90 percent of its risk from the portion invested in stocks. This hampers you from being truly diversified if you can't manage the risk properly.

Another way of looking at structural leverage is that it's the use of long-term debt to acquire cash-flow-producing assets. One of the upsides of structural leverage is that shareholders can't lose more than their original investment. This is obvious to equity investors, but structural leverage is also commonly used in real estate and private equity investments, which commonly are financed with non-recourse loans. If you buy a couple of rental properties, depending on what state you live in, the bank likely will want you to sign personally on the loan, but it's rare for banks to collect anything in excess of the equity in the property when things go south (what's more common is for banks to require like 25 percent down payments from mom and pop investors). Once you start to play with more expensive properties, loans tend to flip back to nonrecourse, which is the purest form of structural leverage.

Mortgages are considered structural leverage because you're using debt to acquire a cash-flow-producing asset with a long-term amortizing loan (or potentially cash flowing in the case of your primary residence). If you could buy a house with cash but carry a mortgage to keep more assets liquid and hopefully earn a higher return, then congratulations, you're also using structural leverage! This can be a superior setup to using financial leverage because you can't get a margin call on your mortgage, and you typically pay the loan off over a 30-year period. The strength of this pairing isn't an accident. Structural leverage tends to pair well with assets with relatively high levels of volatility, but relatively stable and growing cash flows (such as real estate and dividend-paying stocks).

As such, the classic example of structural leverage are the formerly middle-class landlords who were able to acquire millions of dollars in real estate by patiently acquiring properties using government subsidized mortgages (which are typically leveraged between 3-1 and 10-1). This worked great in coastal California in decades past when properties cash flowed enough to pay the mortgages.

Financial Leverage

If structural leverage has all these advantages, why would anyone want to use financial leverage?

For one, it's a lot cheaper. Margin loans and futures contracts, which are the two most common forms of financial leverage, usually carry a financing cost that is hundreds of basis points lower than using structural leverage. As cheap as getting 3.75 percent on a mortgage is, borrowing at ~1 percent is a lot cheaper. For example, for much of the last 10 years, the Federal Reserve has set interest rates near zero. During this time, Interactive Brokers, for example, was allowing traders to borrow money to buy stocks for under 1.5 percent per year. This obviously was profitable for them.

The crazy thing is that this was actually expensive compared to the rates you could get in the futures market. You could go out at the time into the futures market and go long instruments like S&P 500 futures or US Treasury futures and pay roughly 0.5 percent per year for the privilege.

There are some other key advantages financial leverage has over structural leverage. For one, if you can borrow cheaper, you don't have to take as much risk to earn the same return, and can use less leverage (and thus take less risk) to hit the same return target. Additionally, financial leverage pairs well with securities like Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, which have lower returns than stocks and more certain cash flows (stocks have implicit/structural leverage, whereas bonds don't). By properly using financial leverage, fund managers can use the lower borrowing cost to build a truly diversified portfolio (rather than only cushioned from equity declines) with components like government bonds, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and gold. Of course, you can also allocate to domestic and international equities, but aren't forced to allocate 90+ percent of your risk to them to achieve the returns you need. Doing this has a significantly better risk-adjusted return than concentrating risk entirely in equities, due to the constraints of investors like pension funds and 401(k) participants which aren't allowed to use leverage, but need to hit a high return target. These investors pile into the same high volatility assets and drive the returns down and the level of risk up.

If you buy a commercial property or make a private equity investment and it doesn't perform, you're stuck with it, but if you use financial leverage, it's much easier to manage the amount of risk that you're running, and/or target a volatility level you're comfortable with (more of my research on this here). This has the effect of both increasing your returns and reducing your risk.

The potential disadvantages of financial leverage are obvious to anyone who has seen at least one Hollywood movie about finance. The first big disadvantage is the mismatch between liabilities and assets that can occur when assets are marked-to-market. Because your collateral is continually marked to market, if the securities you buy change significantly in price, some amount of your loan can and will get called at the worst possible time. If other market participants are heavily invested in the same securities that you are, then their margin calls will create other margin calls, creating cascades of selling. This creates massive liquidity drains that threaten to wipe out overleveraged market participants. Investors who use margin improperly are forced to reduce risk precisely when the cost of doing so is the highest. This can be managed, however, by understanding which assets are likely to be correlated with each other in times of stress, targeting a level of risk you're comfortable with, and taking steps to take more risk when the environment is conducive, and cutting risk in down markets before others are forced to do so.

Banks and bondholders typically struggle to collect money from debtors when structural leverage is used, but due to the liquid collateral required by margin loans and futures contracts, banks and brokers have no qualms with quickly liquidating collateral to protect their loans. It's fairly rare for lenders to take losses for loans made on liquid collateral.

It's also important to note that combining financial leverage with structural leverage can cause you to run more risk than you realize. Leverage combined with concentrated risk is a very bad combination. However, used properly, financial leverage can actually reduce the risk of your portfolio. If you use financial leverage to diversify your risk (with investments like Treasuries, corporate bonds, MBS, and gold) rather than concentrate it (in equities, junk bonds, and mezzanine debt), your portfolio risk can actually go down. This is the key principle behind risk parity.

The keys to being successful with financial leverage are managing risk, volatility and financing costs.

For those who hate all forms of leverage, you don't have to use it. The study notes that distressed assets, restructurings, or assets in the development phase often don't need any leverage to earn double-digit returns. However, this return is a reflection that the assets are considered risky. If you were truly radical about this and wanted to avoid all forms of leverage, you'd have to avoid stocks entirely in the quest to avoid leverage.

Source: PIMCO

Conclusion

As of the time of writing this, my discounted cash flow projections for US stocks show a long-run return of between 9 and 10 percent. High-yield corporate bonds should return 6-7 percent, and investment-grade corporate bonds can be expected to return roughly 4-5 percent (bonds usually return higher than their posted yields due to the credit and interest rate risk premiums realized by rolling down the yield curve). Treasury and MBS returns will be lower than corporate bonds but higher than cash. This matches up fairly well with history. However, what's less readily apparent from just looking at a table of expected asset returns is that much of the higher return of equities is due to the structural leverage of the underlying companies.

An investor who prefers structural leverage might want to build a portfolio consisting of equities and structurally leveraged real estate/private equity investments (if they cash flow well enough to service the debt), with maybe a 10 percent Treasury bond cushion for liquidity. You can get returns in the mid-teens by doing this the right way.

An investor who is comfortable with financial leverage might try this portfolio I designed. It can return about 20 percent per year using a reasonable amount of leverage, using strategies like risk parity, volatility targeting, factor investing, and diversification of risk across asset classes.

