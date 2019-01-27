Is Constellation Still A Buy?
by: AllStarTrader
Summary
Constellation Brands continues to outperform peers in the alcohol beverage space.
Shares trade at an attractive price given the growth targets.
The company is looking ahead to the future, investing in the cannabis segment.
Earnings guidance was lowered but the stock sold off more than it should have.
Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) are trading lower after a strong earnings report but lowered guidance. The company continues to experience the best growth in its category and yet shares sold