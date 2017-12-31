Over the past 12 months, the shares of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) are up about 38%. I think investors would be wise to take the money and run at this point. I’ll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself. While I think it’s prudent to abandon the name, I also have to acknowledge that this is a market driven by mania, monetary policy easing and other factors that have little to do with the performance of the company. For that reason, I actually think it would be prudent for investors who insist on staying long here to buy calls in lieu of shares. I’ll offer a specific series below.

Background

Q2 is a leading provider of secure, cloud based digital banking solutions. Their customers are regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), who use Q2’s products to more effectively engage with their commercial and private clients. The company purpose builds its solutions to deliver the RCFI’s customer a compelling experience. This allows Q2’s customers to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

The company has achieved impressive growth by selling to new customers and selling more deeply into current customer accounts. They deliver the majority of their service on a SaaS model. The company anticipates achieving greater economies of scale by selling more and varied products, which will eventually lead to profitability. The company had 382, 385, and 369 installed customers on the Q2 platform as of December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015 respectively.

Financial History

The growth the company has enjoyed is obvious from a quick review of the financial history here. In particular, both revenue and gross profit have risen dramatically over the past five years. Sales have grown at a CAGR of about 28%, and gross profit has grown at an eye popping CAGR of about 35%.

The difficulty is that that growth has cost a great deal. This calls into question the idea that this company can achieve scale economies. Although revenue and gross profit are up dramatically, so are expenses. In particular, sales and marketing, R&D, and G&A expenses are up at a CAGR of 20%, 35%, and 26% respectively. The company may achieve scale economies at some future date, but as of now there’s nothing on the horizon to suggest that that will happen. Thus, in my view, investor’s here are long faith.

Loss per share has declined dramatically from $1.49 in 2013 to $.55 during the first nine months of 2018. Sadly for shareholders, that reduction in the per share loss is really a function of the massive dilution we’ve seen here. Share count has ballooned at a CAGR of about 25% over the past 5 ¾ years.

These disturbing long term trends seem to be firmly in place when we compare the first nine months of 2018 relative to the same period a year ago. Revenue is up 22%, while the loss increased by about 14%. All of this prompts the question: if growing sales doesn’t lead to net income (or at least diminished loss), what will?

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think investors sometimes make the mistake of assuming that the stock and the business are the same thing. In my view, they are not. A wonderful business can be a terrible investment (Netflix, I’m looking in your direction) if the shares are priced for perfection. If, on the other hand, we can acquire a mediocre company below intrinsic value, it may work out to be an excellent investment. For that reason, I must spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. It may be that this is still a worthwhile investment if we can acquire the stock at a reasonable price.

My normal practice is to look at the price to free cash flow for a business. The problem is that Q2 doesn’t generate any free cash flow, so I must look at price to operating cash flow. Unfortunately, the shares are very expensive, as the following chart demonstrates.

Source: Gurufocus

At the moment, the shares are trading at a price to operating cash flow of just over 570 times. In my view, that is the definition of overpriced.

Options to the Rescue

The chart above also indicates that this stock has been very expensive in the past. After all, I consider 570 times operating cash flow to be expensive, but in fairness I would have considered 100 times operating cash to be expensive also, and my “avoid” recommendation would have caused investors to miss the gains that shareholders have enjoyed since 2016. Thus, there’s no reason to think that the mania that has driven the stock higher can’t persist. The problem is that we need to minimize risk wherever possible, and I think that’s where call options offer an excellent compromise for investors. They give much of the upside from future stock moves at far less risk.

At the time of this writing, the August Q2 calls with a strike of $55 (i.e. ~$2 in the money) are being bid-asked at $7-$7.8. Thus, if an investor takes the ask and buys a call for $7.8, they would gain exposure to the price move of 100 shares while risking only 13.7% of their current capital. In my view, this is a superior way to get exposure to any future upside here. If, as I expect, the shares languish, the investor will suffer far less than a shareholder. If the crowd continues to drive the shares higher, the call holder will gain most of that upside. Thus, the risk reward is relatively favorable to the call holder: the same return at far less risk. Given that risk adjusted returns are what we’re seeking, I think this is a sound strategy.

Conclusion

I have no difficulty with faith in many aspects of life. I have faith in the transcendent, God if you like. I have faith in friends and family. I have some faith in our governmental institutions. Given what I know of financial history, I have all of zero faith when it comes to stocks. I need some evidence that a company is going to perform before I put my capital to work. Given that I see no cause to be optimistic here, I will not be buying, and I suggest investors avoid. That said, I also have faith in the short term mania of crowds, and I think that mania may drive shares higher in the short term. For that reason, I recommend that those who insist on staying long here switch from shares to calls. Such people get most of any ephemeral upside at far less risk.