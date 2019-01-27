Sonos' Future May Depend On Services, Not Hardware
Pure play consumer electronics firms have struggled as publicly traded companies in recent years.
Apple, Amazon, and Google present formidable competition because they can offer an integrated suite of products and services to the consumer.
Sonos has been developing some interesting technology, including a way for companies to send targeted advertising through home audio systems and techniques to blend music and social media.
Sonos Inc. (SONO) went public last year on the strength of its high quality, premium wireless speakers and soundbars and will now reportedly launch headphones. But for the company to push forward