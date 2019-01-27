Will Draghi's Dovishness Boost The EUO ETF?
About: ProShares UltraShort Euro ETF (EUO)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The EUO ETF has rallied by 3.13% since the start of this year, though the outlook ahead does not appear very attractive.
Mario Draghi finally acknowledged the weaknesses present in the Eurozone economy, which offers bearish pressure on the Euro.
The US Federal Reserve is also expected to turn more dovish, which will result in the EUR/USD moving sideways for the foreseeable future.
The ProShares Ultra Short Euro (EUO) ETF, which inversely tracks (x2) the value of the Euro against the US Dollar, has rallied 3.13% since the start of this year. Amid weakening Eurozone economic