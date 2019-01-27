IBM Stock: Cloud Missed Revenues, And That's The Next Big Blue Thing

Earnings multiples are well below average for IBM at 13.89-times. If IBM achieved their $13.90 guidance and IBM also achieved the average DOW EPS multiple the stock would double.

IBM missed guidance on revenues for cloud computing. I expect this to turn around in the very near future and grow along with the rest of the industry.

When I read the headlines that IBM (IBM) beat on revenue and earnings I figured it was their cloud that pushed the numbers over the top; I was wrong and I was surprised. Cloud computing missed on revenues estimates with $8.93B (flat Y/Y) and so did Systems $2.62B (-20% Y/Y). While the deal with Red Hat (RHT) still needs to be finalized, there is potential for a fair amount of organic growth with the combined companies in the cloud business and IBM could outpace its competitors in this one area. This is a major opportunity for Big Blue and, by consequence, investors. Still, despite any growth opportunities with cloud, IBM needs to do something about Systems with its significant revenue decline.

The news of higher revenues and earnings shot IBM stock up some 7% for the day. Here is their latest daily stock chart:

The news shot the stock upwards in pre-market. I am still cautious on this stock. While I see a potential for cloud the remaining portion of the company needs to figure out how to increase revenues; that has been a challenge for IBM for many years.

Revenue Guidance for 2019

Total year revenue was $79.9 billion, up 0.6%. Congratulations to IBM for finally breaking their 7-year revenue decline with a positive yearly increase, albeit at a slow rate of growth. Guidance for IBM has come in at $13.90 per share for the year.

The current EPS multiple for the Dow Jones Industrials, of which IBM is a member of, is averaging about 17.88-times. IBM's current multiple is 13.89-times given their recently reported $9.52 for Fiscal 2018. Given that, if IBM was considered "average", their stock would currently be $170.00 per share. If IBM can actually earn their $13.90 guidance, and simultaneously be considered "average" by investors, at the current multiple of ~18 times then IBM's stock would end next year at $250.00. This would be a potential increase of $120.00 over the next year; nearly doubling the stock's current $133.00 share price.

The question then is: Growth rates. Companies with higher revenue growth rates - or, the potential thereof - tend to have higher EPS multiples. If IBM can accelerate their growth rate then their stock could potentially accelerate its earnings multiple. Easier said than done, of course. But, there is potential. Systems is a factor in the lower revenue growth area, but Cloud is an opportunity as the source for higher growth rates.

IBM And Cloud Computing

Cloud computing is expected to be about $278 billion industry in the next 3 years time (From start 2019 to end 2021). Currently, the industry is approximately some $175 billion in revenue with just a few key players. IBM is a bit player in this field only commanding about 7.5% of the market share. Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) are the bigger players in this field with 34% and 14.5% respectively. Here's a breakdown, via Synergy Research Group:

Hypothetical Growth At IBM

The cloud industry is expected to grow some 17% this year alone, according to the Gartner data. If all of the other companies maintained the same market share and the industry gained 17% for cloud, IBM would earn $8.93 billion. This adds an additional $1.52 billion in revenue from IBM's 2018 revenue. That is an increase of 1.6% in revenue over the $79.9 billion the company just posted. All IBM would have to do is maintain all of their other divisions at the exact same revenue as they are for this year and IBM could increase their revenue more this year than they did last year.

But, IBM also has other divisions that are increasing their revenues, at the same time. Cognitive Solutions, $5.46B (+2% Y/Y in constant currency); Global Business Services, $4.32B (+6% Y/Y). Given the exact same rate of growth for these divisions, this adds 2.35% revenue increase for the fiscal year of 2019.

But, the finger still gets pointed at Services with their -20% Y/Y growth rate. This is a very large drag on revenue growth and it is something some analysts have pointed out that is their biggest concern with IBM. I agree.

The Red Hat Deal

The Red Hat deal was a $35 billion purchase by IBM. The deal is not concluded but, Red Hat shareholders voted overwhelmingly (about 80% of eligible voters) to go forward with the deal. The deal is expected to close in 2H 2019.

The idea behind the deal was that Red Hat could integrate with IBM and their cloud approach. The combined companies would offer a significantly increased service to existing companies, as this CNBC release stated on the news:

IBM and Red Hat said the deal would enable businesses to do even more work in the cloud, keeping their apps and data portable and secure, no matter which cloud or hybrid technologies they adopt.

I look at this deal as being a very synergistic deal. Some have said they did not like the price paid for Red Hat by IBM. Maybe that is the case, but I'm not weighing in on that. What I am going to point out is that now IBM will be potentially even bigger in an expanding industry. This may also play into IBM's other divisions, including growth in Services.

Takeaway

IBM, the 107-year-old company, may very well be a growth story from this point forward. The company has not seen positive annual earnings growth since 2011, 7 years ago. If Systems were to, at the very least, come in with flat revenue while Cloud and the other divisions added increased revenue gains then investors may start to bid up IBM's stock. When I looked at the 1-year guidance and the potential within the cloud business, I began thinking there is a lot more to the stock right now than investors are giving the company credit for. I see IBM as a buy.

I am going ot add this to my own personal portfolio with the outlook that IBM does a couple of things:

Increases revenue on Services

Expands their cloud business and achieves the 17% revenue growth rate

Revenues continue to increase and the rate of growth increases

Achieves their $13.90 guidance for 2019

With Red Hat, I am looking for a good deal of synergy and organic growth. From that, I believe IBM's EPS multiple will, at the very least, achieve the modest level of "average". That will be quite positive for the stock.

My outlook is now 2-years out for IBM to have an above-average EPS given their future guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.