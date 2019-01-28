Nike: In It For The Win

(Source: Google Images)

Despite shedding close to 20% of Nike (NKE) share price in the broader market contraction, the company fully reclaimed its capital losses over the past couple of weeks. As uncertainty runs rampant through capital markets, prudent investors try to identify strategic investment opportunities in the midst of all this calamity. Today, I'll be examining one of the most iconic American athletic brands of all time: Nike. This is a company awash with competitive advantages, ranging from preeminent brand recognition, good margins, strong customer loyalty, a rapid innovation infrastructure, as well as an extensive global distribution network. I'll assess Nike's financials, dividend, valuation, business characteristics, and growth opportunities in order to render a buy or sell recommendation.

Business Advantages

Founded in 1964, Nike has evolved into the largest athletic retailer in the world, boasting $36 billion in annual revenues. Its apparel, equipment, and footwear sales are distributed across more than 110 countries. The company's sustained business success can largely be attributed to its strong competitive deterrents. One of the most noticeable competitive advantages comes from the Nike brand itself. The Nike brand possesses immeasurable value - consumers associate the brand with athletic and social success as the brand's preeminent athletic endorsements, ranging from Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant (to name a few), ensure relevancy and high regard for the company's products. Nike is one of the largest spenders on athletic endorsements, garnering immeasurable brand recognition and associating the company's products with the pinnacle of athletic achievement. The cultural immersion of Nike products on sports stations or athletic events allows the company to reduce direct advertising expenditures, and the vast number of professional endorsements reinforces a high-quality product that commands a higher price point. Its vast array of individualized product lines for various sports and athletes allows the company to cater to an increasingly diverse clientele base.

Nike also benefits from competitive characteristics, ranging from enormous economies of scale to entrenched market share and efficient and creative product development. With a market capitalization of $114 billion, the company benefits from pricing autonomy - it can effectively impose material price reductions on manufacturers and suppliers given the suppliers' incentive to retain Nike's business. Nike also benefits from entrenched market share advantages; the company's footwear, athletic wear, and equipment products don't even come remotely close to the closest competitor. It maintains roughly 22% of the apparel, footwear, and accessories market, far surpassing any competitor. Another venerable brand asset is Nike's product pipeline and creative development personnel. The company is renowned for its innovative new apparel, footwear products, creative slogans and broad design selection. Nike's creative development team is unparalleled, and the group's relentless innovations in the product portfolio assure continued interest in the company's products.

An overwhelming majority of Nike's revenues originate from footwear sales. Out of the company's total 2018 revenues of $36.4 billion, $22.2 billion (roughly 60%) of revenue was derived from footwear sales, $10.7 billion came from apparel sales (roughly 30%) and the remaining portion (10%) was derived from equipment sales. Although Nike has a diversified revenue stream, I think it is advantageous that revenues are skewed toward footwear products, as they provide higher margins and have no close competitors. There is no comparison between athletic footwear produced by Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Puma (OTCPK:PUMSY), or Under Armour (UAA) and Nike; Nike's footwear line is so diverse and aesthetically appealing that it is on its own competitive level. The product differentiation is so strong the Nike has very large pricing flexibility for its sneakers, charging anywhere from $100 to $300, particularly with Nike's Jordan, Lebron, Kobe and Kevin Durant basketball shoes.

Financials

Nike displays operational health and financial stability. The company's long-term debt load of $3.8 billion is well covered by operating cash flow at 169% coverage of total debt. It also has sizable liquidity reserves of $5.2 billion, and revenues have progressed on an upward trajectory. Although Nike has experienced some margin contraction, this is not overly concerning, as greater investments in DTC sales, as well as the company's controversial Colin Kaepernick advertisements, may likely have driven margins temporarily lower.

Data by YCharts

Dividends, Growth and Valuation

Nike appears to be on a stable growth trajectory; revenues have experienced about 7% annual growth over the past decade. The company displays a number of appealing growth vectors, ranging from direct to consumer sales, international expansion and broadened aesthetic appeal. Direct to consumer sales through Nike's online sales channels will be a major growth opportunity. DTC sales enable the company to fetch retail pricing for its products as opposed to selling apparel and footwear at wholesale prices to retail middlemen such as Foot Locker (FL). Nike intends to increase direct e-commerce sales by approximately $5 billion by 2020, which would account for 30% of targeted revenue growth. Increased growth in the DTC sales segment will help the company further expand gross and net margins. Also, it has done very well in international markets with increasing international sales in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. For Nike, China has been a phenomenal market in terms of revenue expansion - its China sales were up 26% over the past quarter. Something else to point out is Nike's efforts to appeal to women; the company's new VaporMax, Air Max 270 and ZoomX footwear items helped to facilitate 20% sales growth from second quarter fiscal 2018. Overall, it demonstrates a number of encouraging growth opportunities.

Nike appears to be a lucrative investment opportunity. Over the past five years, the company has sustained capital appreciation of 121%, averaging out to about 25% a year. Nike's investment returns primarily originate from capital appreciation; the company does provide a dividend yield, however, the yield at only 1.20% is not particularly attractive. It is worthwhile to note that the dividend is well covered by free cash flow; however, the payout ratio for only a 1% dividend is situated at 61%, permitting only moderate future yield increases. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, NKE is overvalued - the current share price at $80 far exceeds the future cash flow value of $57.

Final Determination

Overall, Nike is a great company with entrenched competitive advantages, healthy financials, a steady growth runway and appealing shareholder returns. The stock elicits a long-term Buy rating; however, I would not make a position at today's prices, as the current share price of $80 is set at a 29% trading premium, which confers more risk, especially in today's volatile market climate.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you would like to read more of my articles you can find them on my SA page here. I am also available to further discuss topics of this article in the comments section below.

Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs nor investment objectives. The assessment of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.