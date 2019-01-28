Amazon: Unappreciated International Segment Turning The Corner

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reached a trillion dollars in market cap late last summer with shares ultimately hitting an all-time high of $2050.50 in September. Despite otherwise a stellar Q3 earnings report in October, shares sold off during the fourth quarter, falling to a low of $1307 in December which was in the context of the broader market correction and historic volatility. The message today is that the growth story remains intact and any near-term weakness continues to be a buying opportunity. This article previews the upcoming Q4 earnings release and highlights developments in the international segment which is often overshadowed by North America market and the more profitable AWS. I'm bullish on the stock and think an improved outlook for the international business can be a catalyst to drive the stock higher.

AMZN Q4 2018 Earnings Release Preview

Amazon is set to report Q4 earnings after the close on Thursday January 31st. The current consensus EPS estimate for Q4 earnings is $5.71, according to the YCharts database. This represents an approximately $2.8 billion in net income and a near 50% increase compared to the period in 2017. If the quarterly estimate is correct, full-year EPS of $19.77 implies a multiple of 82x on last year's earnings.

The theme is that Amazon is becoming more profitable with higher revenue. Published estimates expect Amazon to report an EBITDA margin of 12.77% which would be an increase compared to 9.44% in Q4 last year. The implication is that earnings should accelerate ahead of revenue growth over the next year.

Overall growth and profitability are being driven by Amazon's web services segment "AWS" that posted firm-wide lead sales growth of 42% in Q3 at an operating margin of 30% compared to 6% for the North America business and negative 2.5% in the international segment. Three questions I'm looking to get answered in the numbers of this latest earnings report:

How strong was the holiday shopping season? Concerns have been raised regarding a possible slowdown in the U.S. economy with consumers feeling the effects of tighter financial conditions. Amazon will set the tone for sentiment in the retail sector. Is AWS maintaining its momentum? There's intense competition from companies like Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and a strong number here has larger implications for broader tech sector. Is the International segment getting any closer to profitability? Here's an interesting one for me. Amazon has been narrowing its operating loss in the segment over the last year and I think there's upside now. A positive and accelerating contribution internationally could be the next catalyst to drive the stock price higher.

Amazon International Segment

On a trailing twelve months basis, Amazon net sales reached $221 billion in Q3, up 37% y/y compared to the quarter in 2017. That growth has been led by North America on an aggregate basis and AWS in terms of percent. 61% of sales have been from North America which includes Canada and Mexico, 28% international, and 11% from the high margin AWS.

While there is upside for all these businesses, I'm particularly bullish on the international market. I think that in the long run, the international market will become the growth driver for the company and eventually overtake North America as the largest segment in terms of revenue. Amazon is just in its early stages of global expansion which I believe is underappreciated by the market that has placed so much emphasis on the domestic operations and AWS.

Looking at the segment results, two things stand out -. 1) growth has been relatively moderate at 13% year over year, and 2) the quarterly operating loss has narrowed significantly over the past year. Operating loss of $385 million in Q3 narrowed from $936 million from one year ago. Over the nine-month period between January and September, operating losses in the international segment reached $1.5 billion, which represents a drag of 17% of firm-wide operating income. It appears Amazon has a path to turn the international segment profitable in the near future, possibly by 2020 at this rate.

Recent earnings conference calls have provided a few nuggets of information that help explain the current financial strategy and momentum in the international business. The following points summarize what I've gathered from management comments suggesting the international segment will reach profitability.

In the Q2 earnings conference call CFO was asked about improving margins including international. His response:

Internationally, I would say that, in addition to the operating efficiencies, advertising is also starting to make an impact on gross profit, although advertising is smaller in International segment than it's in North America, it's growing at a same rapid clip year-over-year. Even while in International, we're continuing to invest in a lot of areas, we continue to frontload Prime benefits for the newer geographies, we continue to launch new countries as we launch Prime in Australia recently. We've launched devices in multiple countries, Echo and Alexa were launched in France. Echo Spot was launched in India and Japan in the last quarter. So continued – it's a mix of operating efficiencies as we grow, and then also continuing to invest on a lot of fronts.

Amazon "front-loaded" a lot of customer benefits/ promotions when it first entered new markets to attract customers. The markets continue to grow and margins normalize.

During the last Q3 conference call, an analyst questioned CFO Brian Olsavsky on the apparent slowdown in revenue growth in the international segment. Here is his response:

Sure. On a year-over-year basis, I think you have to look at two things. We did the Souq acquisition last year in May. So the full pickup on that year-over-year was in 2017 and now we're lapping that. There's also material change in the Diwali calendar in India. About half of our Diwali sales last year were in Q3. This year they'll be fully in Q4. So those are a couple factors that hit the international growth area in particularly. But I also point out that we launched Turkey in the quarter and now we have 17 Amazon websites globally. So we're still very pleased again with the international business, continue to invest in Prime benefits, international expansion as I just mentioned, and we're still seeing very good pickup. Story is different country-by-country obviously. Some are much further along than others, but overall we're very happy. India, although Diwali moved into Q4, so far that's going really well. We've seen great response from customers. We've had 60% growth in new customers during the period.

A couple points; Souq was the largest e-commerce platform in the Arab world out of Saudi Arabia that Amazon acquired in 2017; so what the CFO is saying here the numbers are not entirely comparable.

I think we can expect a big international segment number in Q4 as it will include the full Indian festival shopping season.

Going back to the Q1 2018 conference call, Mr. Olsavsky described how Amazon is approaching its international expansion with an expectation that in the long run the company converges towards the level of development observed in North America.

What I can say is the international continues to see the same level of investment as we're seeing in North America or have seen in North America. So when we add benefits, Prime benefits, we're probably adding them at an earlier stage of life in the Prime program internationally than we did in the U.S. So, they have different dynamics. We think at the end of the day customers behave the same globally and that they value low prices selection and great customer experience.

Amazon is essentially entering new countries geared up with a host of services from day one that did not exist during much of the company's operations in the United States. Amazon can enter a new market and make an immediate impact from day one.

Brazil is an excellent example of this strategic expansion.

Brazil Launch

On January 22, Amazon announced it launched direct retail fulfillment and a delivery network in Brazil. The company has a history in the country already selling books and its digital Kindle reader catalog since 2012. In 2016, Amazon expanded Prime Video to 200 countries worldwide including Brazil and in 2017, Amazon began offering a 3rd-party-fulfilled marketplace on the site in select product categories. Amazingly, the latest expansion is the first for Amazon in terms of direct retail in all of Latin America and may preview similar steps in other markets like Colombia and Chile in the near future.

In context, the Brazil operation is small. Into context right away. Amazon leased a 505,904-square-foot fulfillment center in Brazil which Reuters reported last year the company was eyeing as warehouse space outside the city of Sao Paulo. The surprise here was the timing, there was some speculation it would have opened by the holiday shopping season. According to the supply chain logistics consultancy firm MPVL International, Amazon currently has 387 distribution facilities just in the United States totaling more than 107,000,000 sq. feet and another 460 around the world for a grand total of 212 million square feet of warehouses. The size of the Brazil facility is simply average compared to a single one in the United States and most major cities have multiple. While the Brazil business is just getting started and won't move the needle in terms of revenue for Amazon this year, it's important for what it represents in the region. The lowly 505k sq. ft facility in Brazil is thus far the only fulfillment center in South America.

With this launch, Amazon.com.br now offers more than 20 million products in 15 categories, including items sold and delivered by Amazon, or by partner sellers in Brazil. Notably, the categories do not yet include food and grocery items. It is expected that more items and categories will continuously be added. I went through the site and did some price checks. Apparently, Amazon is already undercutting the competition in terms of prices. I checked items at Amazon and compared them to examples on MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) which only offers the market place 3rd part fulfillment model, and Americans.com the e-commerce platform of Brazil retailer Lojas Americans operated by B2W Digital SA (Brazil:BTOW3).

Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine

Cosco Brand Baby Umbrella Stroller

Gillette Fusion 'Proglide' Razor

I invite readers to check out Amazon Brazil online store and compare the prices of any item sold by Amazon with competitors in the country. The items I selected are random and I'm sure there are exceptions across all stores and all products, but it highlights the aggressive pricing tactics that Amazon has become famous for. Expect Amazon in Brazil to quickly gain a meaningful market share in e-commerce with customers drawn not only to the prices but the services like Prime Video. I'd expect a similar experience in all other markets.

Risks

The main challenges Amazon faces in its international expansion, particularly in emerging markets, will continue to be dealing with regulatory and tax bureaucracy. In India, the government restricts the ownership or control of Indian companies by foreign entities involved in online multi-brand retail trading activities. Logistical issues are also a concern since infrastructure is often poor and increases the cost and time of shipping items. The company also needs to deal with FX management.

Takeaway

Don't underestimate the value and potential of the international segment. Reversing its operating loss in Q3 of $385 million to break even would have added 10% to firm-wide operating income. Look for Amazon to expand further into South America, including Colombia and Chile as two of its largest markets. 10 years from now and it is possible the international segment overtakes North America as the largest source of revenue. Despite recent weakness in the stock, the growth story remains intact.

