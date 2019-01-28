Celsius Holdings: Is There A Way To Unlock Shareholder Value?

Summary

Rarely do investors get a second bite at the apple, but we think that those with the foresight and courage to get back into the shares of Celsius Holdings after a 16-month downtrend, which resulted in a 50 percent price correction, will be meaningfully rewarded.

Insiders continue to pour money into this company and now own approximately 75% of the total outstanding common shares.

With only 51.1 million shares outstanding, a public float of only 16.5 million shares, of which 1.66 million (10.1%) represent short interest, this stock certainly has the possibility of experiencing a major short squeeze.

Celsius recently surprised the beverage industry, when the company hired Matt Kahn as Executive Vice-President of Marketing. Kahn, a former Coca-Cola executive, was instrumental in the building of Glaceau’s Vitaminwater brand, before finally being acquired by Coca-Cola.

In the case of CELH, we subscribe to the belief that the sum of the parts is worth more than the whole. We advocate that management consider a strategy of splitting Celsius Holdings, Inc. into two separate companies (domestic and International). Such a move has the potential to significantly increase shareholder value, in our opinion.