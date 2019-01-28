Celsius Holdings: Is There A Way To Unlock Shareholder Value?
Rarely do investors get a second bite at the apple, but we think that those with the foresight and courage to get back into the shares of Celsius Holdings after a 16-month downtrend, which resulted in a 50 percent price correction, will be meaningfully rewarded.
Insiders continue to pour money into this company and now own approximately 75% of the total outstanding common shares.
With only 51.1 million shares outstanding, a public float of only 16.5 million shares, of which 1.66 million (10.1%) represent short interest, this stock certainly has the possibility of experiencing a major short squeeze.
Celsius recently surprised the beverage industry, when the company hired Matt Kahn as Executive Vice-President of Marketing. Kahn, a former Coca-Cola executive, was instrumental in the building of Glaceau’s Vitaminwater brand, before finally being acquired by Coca-Cola.
In the case of CELH, we subscribe to the belief that the sum of the parts is worth more than the whole. We advocate that management consider a strategy of splitting Celsius Holdings, Inc. into two separate companies (domestic and International). Such a move has the potential to significantly increase shareholder value, in our opinion.
Have you ever felt this way? Well, we sure do.
There is an old saying that goes "you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make him drink". We know, all too well,