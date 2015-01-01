Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) ended 2018 on a soft note, which cannot come as a complete surprise as the wider semiconductor sector has seen a sell-off in the second half of 2018. While shares of Intel have held up pretty well, they too are down $10 from the high of $57 seen this summer.

Reality is that valuations are not so demanding, yet Intel has made some massive bets in the past through multi-billion dollar deals which makes that the company has taken on quite some debt as well, as Intel remains quite a capital-intensive business after all.

About The Results

Intel managed to grow fourth-quarter sales by 9% to $18.7 billion, marking a slightly slower pace of growth from the 13% increase in sales reported for the year, as revenues hit $70.8 billion last year. The disappointment is not necessarily in the slower pace of growth, but the composition of growth, as the overall growth slowdown has been attributed to softer conditions in China, weak NAND pricing and cloud names absorbing growth.

Revenues of the core computing group (PC business) were up by 10% to $9.8 billion, as this has actually been the declining business within Intel, having rebounded, at least for now. Revenues from this business make up 52% of total sales, as Intel has been looking to reduce this reliance which stood some 20 points higher five years ago.

The problem is in the "Data-centric" business which in itself is comprised out of four segments. Sales growth of 9% is less than the core PC business and marks a huge declaration from the 20% growth reported for all of 2018.

The data center group saw sales growth decelerate from 20% for the year to 9%, with revenues amounting to $6.1 billion, driven by weakness at enterprise revenues. The memory business which reports under "NSG" has seen a solid quarter, having reported $1.1 billion in revenues as growth accelerated from 22% for the year to 25% in the final three months.

Programmable solutions growth slowed down from 12% for the year to 8% in the final quarter, with fourth-quarter revenues amounting to $612 million. The real disappointment is seen in the internet of things group, which should be a real growth engine, but revenues were down 7% to $816 million, a great reversal from the 9% growth reported for the year. Adjusted for a divestiture, growth came in at 4% for that business unit in Q4, driven by supply tightness, but this is not an impressive result at all.

About The Margins

While the overall growth was still pretty resilient, Intel has been facing quite some margin pressures, with fourth-quarter gross margins down a full 3 percentage points, while margins were still up slightly through the third quarter. Nonetheless, Intel remains a great earnings powerhouse thanks to very tight expense control and a low tax rate around 10%. For the year, the company earned $21.1 billion on a GAAP basis, or $4.48 per share, while adjusted earnings came in ten cents higher.

This is as good as it gets for the moment, as the outlook for 2019 is not too convincing either. Full-year sales are seen at $71.5 billion, suggesting sales growth slowing down to merely a percent. Amidst some margin pressure and a slightly higher tax rate, Intel is anticipating that GAAP earnings actually fall slightly to $4.35 per share, although adjusted earnings are essentially seen flat at $4.60 per share.

Trading at $47 per share, the reality is that multiples remain very much non-demanding at all at roughly 10-11 times earnings. With zero growth in a generally favourable environment and a leadership gap to fill, it is understandable why investors are acting with caution.

Cash Flow Is The Focus

The earnings multiple of 10-11 times is very lucrative, for a 9-10% earnings yield. Despite a 5% hike in the quarterly dividend to $0.315 per share, for a 2.7% dividend yield, Intel has plenty of cash flow left to grow the business, engage in M&A, or buy back shares.

Reality is that the $21 billion in net earnings power is very solid, yet this does not translate into free cash flow. Capital spending runs at around $15 billion, in fact seen at $15.5 billion in 2019. Fourth-quarter depreciation expenses came in at $2.1 billion, for an $8.4 billion annualised number. That makes that net capital investments total $7 billion, equal to a third of reported earnings. That makes that based on free cash flow, the shares trade at 15-16 times earnings.

That is fine if the business is growing at 9% a year, but for 2019 Intel is seeing flattish growth despite some high-profile deals made in recent years, all aimed to boost the growth profile of the business.

The good thing is that Intel holds $21 billion in cash, equivalents, equity investments and other long-term investments, with debt amounting to little over $26 billion. This net debt load is obviously very modest, yet it stands in sharp contrast to historical net cash balances which were held by Intel in the past, and with net cash balances typically held by many of the company's peers. Net debt has been incurred following the near $17-billion purchase of Altera in 2015 and the +$15 billion acquisition of Mobileye in 2017.

Caution Despite Cheapness

In July, I last looked at Intel as I concluded that development risks overshadowed the combination of operating momentum and a fair valuation. By now it is clear that operating momentum is coming to a standstill in 2019, marking quite a deceleration from the results reported in 2018.

In the summer I concluded that earnings yield is quite compelling, although based on free cash flow conversion shares were trading at a market multiple, as this valuation has now dropped to 15-16 times cash flow. Since the summer multiples have come down a factor of 2 times, yet the real concern is the development risk and the fact that sales growth has slowed down so much despite the great capital spending budget and large scale M&A over the past few years. The main worry is the rapid slowdown suggesting indeed that peers like AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) are eating some of Intel's lunch.

Hence I am reiterating my main conclusion that is that Intel looks cheap, is probably on the cheap side, yet I am not actively buying at this point just yet, as the innovative focus of Intel in the past no longer seems to be the case today.