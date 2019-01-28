Amarin: Rating Sell With $5 Price Target, 2-Year Timeframe (70% Downside)

I expect that Vascepa sales ramp will disappoint similar to Gocovri and there will be need for massive shares dilution to commercialize.

Vascepa failed to improve all-cause mortality like statins, and the effect on cardiovascular mortality is very marginal. Patients who pay high monthly price for Vascepa still do not live longer.

Prescribing doctors will not like to go through the hassle of getting pre-authorization for Vascepa since there are over-the-counter, OTC highly potent omega-3 fatty acid supplements available like krill oil.

Amarin (AMRN) has been a darling of biotech investors with one of the highest bullish sentiments that I have seen on a stock. I will not go into the details of the background of this stock since I assume that you are familiar with it. Amarin's sole product Vascepa has a proprietary formulation of EPA (a component of fish oil). Vascepa has been in the U.S. market since 2013 to treat increased triglycerides with marginal sales. Sales have been unimpressive.

Amarin stock jumped earlier this year after the REDUCE-IT trial showed 25% reduction in mortality in statin-treated patients with elevated cardiovascular risk and uncontrolled triglycerides. Vascepa became the darling of Wall street analysts, with some of them calling it the next Lipitor. Some analysts have assigned $5 billion to $ 6 billion peak sales to the drug. Some other bulls are calling for sales approaching Lipitor, in the range of $10 billion plus. Rumors of a takeover by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck (NYSE:MRK) or Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) have been floating around last week.

A field trip: visit to local pharmacies

So it was time to do some field research. I visited 5 large pharmacies in Andover/North Andover/Lawrence area, 30 miles north of Boston (CVS and Walgreens); two of these are open 24-hours. I requested to have a few minutes to talk with the pharmacist in charge, saying that I was doing market research on this drug called Vascepa.

The results were surprising to me. A drug which is called the next aspirin or Lipitor was unfamiliar to the majority of pharmacists. These are pharmacists who handle hundreds of prescriptions daily and are well familiar with drugs and their brands. In short, if a drug is selling well and being prescribed, patients will come to get them filled at pharmacies and the pharmacist will know the drug's name well.

Four of five pharmacists said that they had not heard of the drug called Vascepa. They had to look up the drug in their system when I spelled out the name. One of them said that the pharmacy processes 4000 prescriptions per week and she has never heard of this drug. One of them had heard of the drug but said that she gets a prescription request maybe once a month. Remember that the drug has been around for 2013.

The REDUCE-IT trial, which raised the expectations for the drug results, came in September, 4 months back. Cardiologists who are the primary targets to prescribe follow these new developments in their field closely and don't have to wait for the sNDA for reducing CV risk to start prescribing. Still, the prescriptions are not being written apparently (these cardiologists can write the prescriptions off-label since the sNDA is still in progress for the added cardiovascular risk reduction indication). Moreover, in November we had a new issue of doubts raised that the results may have been biased by an increase in LDL caused by the use of mineral oil as a placebo in some patients. Some cardiologists even suggested that a new trial with a better design may be necessary.

The company is putting out the prescription numbers which are increasing and says that they will have to approach the cardiologists 5-6 times to change the behavior of prescribing. Meanwhile, the company's stock is priced for perfection. Amarin trades at a market cap of $5.7 billion at present.

Revisiting the results of REDUCE-IT trial, does Vascepa result in patients living longer?

The full results of the trial can be accessed here.

One of the key problems with these results is that Vascepa failed to show an improvement in all-cause mortality. In lay language, it means that patients who spend $300 per month on the drug (if they can afford it) are still not going to live longer. I believe all-cause mortality to be a very robust clinical endpoint for real-world effectiveness. Statins, which have been one of the most blockbuster drugs of all time, have shown an extremely robust effect on reducing all-cause mortality, not just in one trial but even when analyzed over several trials in a meta-analysis. In another systemic review of 14 primary prevention and 15 secondary prevention trials, statins showed extremely strong and robust effect on reducing death.

In the REDUCE-IT trial, Vascepa managed to achieve a reduction in cardiovascular death by a narrow margin, p value of just 0.03. For clinical trials, usually p value less than 0.05 is considered statistically significant. However, many accomplished researchers have criticized using this p value cut-off. They believe that to show robust effect that may translate into real world benefit, a p value of less than 0.005 should be considered significant. These researchers argue that using a p value cutoff of 0.05 shows "fairly weak evidence" and they doubt that such weak results are reproducible. In this nature paper, researchers criticize using p value for the purpose it is used in clinical trials and call it "p hacking" (also called data-dredging, snooping, fishing, significance-chasing and double-dipping), that is "trying multiple things until you get the desired result of p less than 0.05). Vascepa failed to achieve this cut-off of p value less than 0.005 even when we consider a narrower mortality endpoint of reducing cardiovascular mortality.

I argue that Vascepa has failed to show a robust effect that it can cause patients to live longer and is not worth the price when there are inexpensive over-the-counter alternatives available that can be bought for a fraction of the price.

Bulls argue that the studies of omega-3 fatty acids have so far not shown a cardiovascular benefit; however, these studies used a much lower dose of EPA than that used by Vascepa in the REDUCE-IT trial. They did not use a high enough EPA dose. The daily doses of EPA varied from 226 to 1800 mg/day. If the dose of EPA used daily with these supplements (which can be easily done using newer highly potent formulations at a fraction of the price) had been 4 g/day like the REDUCE-IT trial, I expect similar results as shown by Vascepa (maybe even with an additional strong antioxidant effect if krill oil was used).

My bear thesis for Vascepa is based on the following points:

Biggest problems for prescribing doctors:

1. The hassle of getting pre-authorization: It takes 15-30 minutes on the phone, and no doc wants this headache.

2. High cost: $300/month if insurance does not cover and Medicaid is already not covering it. Docs faced a similar problem with Adamas Pharmaceuticals' (ADMS) Gocovri. We all know what happened with Gocovri, which faced competition from a cheaper alternative immediate release amantadine with just the promise that it was longer acting. The stock has fallen 75 pct from highs and the only people who made money in (ADMS) were either shorts or the company's executives.

Vascepa has a similar situation as Gocovri. Over the counter omega 3 fatty acid supplements derived from fish oil have been in the market for years.

The older generation of OTC omega-3 fatty acids had a lower dose of EPA (the active ingredient in Vascepa, though Amarin claims it is a new chemical entity and managed to get a patent for it). The older generation of omega 3 fatty acids had some issues: around 300mg-400 mg of EPA per capsule, not so pure, fish taste in the mouth with burps and no effect shown on cardiovascular mortality when elevated triglycerides are lowered in patients with high cardiovascular risk. The REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa tested 4 g/day of Vascpea (each capsule of Vascepa has 1 g EPA, so the dose is 2 capsules with meals twice daily).

Since the results of the REDUCE-IT study came in September, manufacturers of OTC supplements have also evolved. They increased the dose of EPA to 3 times the previous versions.

On my visits to the pharmacies, I found these highly potent (3x EPA) OTC omega 3 fatty acid brands prominently displayed close to pharmacy counters and other parts of the aisle with high traffic where they are easily noticeable. It was obvious that some of these new OTC brands are leaving no efforts left to take advantage of the hype of reduced cardiovascular mortality after the results of REDUCE-IT trial. MegaRed especially seems to be marketing itself aggressively and was positioned right next to the pharmacy counters at one of the large pharmacies (Walgreens) that I visited (see image below).

(Walgreens, South Broadway, Lawrence, MA)

At other pharmacies also, OTC omega 3 fatty acid supplements derived from fish oil as well as krill oil were prominently displayed. See images below. Most had offers of buy one and get one free.

(CVS Pharmacy, Main street, Andover, MA)

See another image taken at one of the pharmacies where this brand was proudly displayed right next to the aisle where a lot of foot traffic is.

(CVS Pharmacy, Main street, Andover, MA)

Oh yes, MegaRed was also there,

(CVS Pharmacy, Main street, Andover, MA)

Please notice, the 3x potent krill oil derived formulation of MegaRed above.

I searched Amazon and there are several highly potent formulations of omega-3 fatty acids which are available. These newer generation formulations are 3x more potent than the older versions.

BioSchwartz: High concentration and bioavailability omega-3 supplement available OTC on Amazon.

Here is a second brand with a same high dose of EPA.

Newer high concentration OTC omega-3 fatty acid supplements are using newer molecular distillation techniques to increase purity, have proprietary techniques to ensure higher bioavailability, have no fish taste and are 90 pct cheaper than Vascepa. Also, no doctor visit, no copay.

Krill oil:

Krill oil is derived from a crustacean similar to shrimp. It also has same components as found in the fish oil but also has other advantages. There is no fish taste. Krill oil formulations like the one shown below also have same 3x potency. Krill oil is also 2.5 x easier absorbed than fish oil.

In addition, krill oil also has other constituents like astaxanthin whose antioxidant properties to be up to 500x more effective than vitamin E, up to 10x beta-carotene and up to 10x more than lutein in various measures of antioxidant potential. See details here.

The issue of increase in LDL with DHA, which is why Amarin decided to test only EPA

Concerns of LDL elevation with DHA are overblown: Two well-known cardiologists from this Medscape article say that this increase is clinically insignificant and LDL levels may be low to start with in these patients anyway.

Dr. William Harris, University of South Dakota, Sioux Falls): Re: DHA and LDL: It (LDL increase) It often looks like a large relative increase, but nevertheless, I'm not too concerned about it.

Dr Roger Blumenthal (Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD) from the same article: he is not clinically concerned about the increase in LDL cholesterol with omega-3 fatty acids. Most patients are on statins anyway.

Link to this Medscape article for those who do not have access.

What about the EVAPORATE trial? Data is going to be awesome, isn't it?

This is now the next excuse for AMARIN bulls. EVAPORATE is a single center trial which is testing the effect of Vascepa 4g/day for 18 months with the primary endpoint of a reduction in cardiovascular atherosclerosis (NCT02926027). The trial will enroll 80 subjects and the primary completion date is September 2019.

The EVAPORATE trial is not even measuring mortality as an endpoint, let alone cardiovascular mortality. It is difficult to believe that with what the multi-center REDUCE-IT trial failed to achieve in terms of prolonging patients' lives after enrolling more than 8000 patients for a mean of 4.9 years, single-center EVAPORATE trial can achieve better results with just 80 patients and a much smaller follow-up of just 18 months.

Amarin shares are over-valued

Amarin bulls argue that Lovaza has able to gain $1 billion in peak sales even without showing cardiovascular benefit. Let us assume that Vascepa can exceed Lovaza's sales and reach $1.5 billion in peak sales. At a price/sales of 4 at the peak (2025) and discounting it by 15% cost of capital, I get a fair enterprise value of $2.6 billion. Amarin is currently trading at an enterprise value of $4.3 billion.

Lofty price targets and dreamy peak sales estimates for Vascepa are being floated around since the company is clearly trying to sell itself while the share price is high.

Jefferies, which is projecting $4B-$5B peak sales for Vascepa and 100 pct upside potential, is expected to have received approx. $8 million in underwriting fees (at 4 pct rate) in Amarin's $200 million November offering. On Friday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $35. It is obvious that she is just doing her job. Cantor was involved in $200M November Amarin offering and is expected to have received approx. $8 million as fees from Amarin. The bias why these investment bank analysts are continuously issuing Buy ratings with lofty price targets and peak drug sales estimates is obvious. They cannot issue a Sell rating because the company will break all ties with them the next time they need to raise capital from investors.

Thus, I am bearish on Amarin common stock with a timeframe on 1 year with a first price target of $10. In 2 year timeframe, I expect the stock could reach $5 level. There could some increased upward momentum in the next few weeks due to M&A speculation and sNDA speculation, but the long-term case remains bearish with the same situation as Adamas' Gocovri.

To conclude, the main points of the bear thesis for Amarin's common stock are:

1. Prescribing doctors will have to go through the hassle of getting pre-authorization for Vascepa since there are OTC highly potent omega-3 fatty acid supplements available. They don't want to spend 15 min-30 min on the phone getting pre-authorization or filling out forms when they can just ask the patient to buy OTC high dose EPA krill oil. This was the same problem why Gocovri is not selling.

2. High cost, $300/month. Cheaper highly potent Viva Naturals Antarctic Krill Oil is just $40/month with additional potent anti-oxidant effect.

3. Insiders have been selling the stock heavily. $18 million of the stock was sold in January by insiders. Last week, Joseph Kennedy, officer and General counsel, sold $18 million worth of the company's stock that he owned according to a SEC filing.

(Source: NASDAQ)

(Amarin insider transactions data, click to enlarge image: from insidercow)

4. Vascepa has not shown a reduction in all-cause mortality in the REDUCE-IT trial like statins. Even in a narrower endpoint of cardiovascular mortality, the effect of Vascepa is fairly weak statistically and may not be replicated. There is also another controversy that many patients in the placebo arm in the REDUCE-IT trial used mineral oil as placebo, which has negative effects and thus the results of the trial may be inaccurate. It is possible that FDA may question the cardiovascular benefit of Vascepa (in terms of benefit/cost analysis) and ask for an additional clinical trial. Shares will sink to below $5 if this happens.

5. Massive capital will be required to commercialize the drug with the company's plans to approach each cardiologist at least 6-7 times to change their prescribing habit. Hundreds of millions of dollars will be required and the company will dilute shareholders every time they raise capital. This will put tremendous downward pressure on the stock price.

Investors in the company have been tracking the Vascepa scripts closely. That reminds me of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP), where the Trulance scripts were being tracked in a similar fashion. Trulance also had a well-established alternative Linzess and had the claim of just a marginal benefit. I was right about Synergy Pharmaceuticals a year back when I was bearish and said that diarrhea-related discontinuations are important, not just diarrhea. Many of these IBS-constipation patients may, in fact, find some diarrhea as a relief, not a side effect. Synergy failed to compete against the marketing muscle of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and went bankrupt due to poor sales of Trulance, which could not keep up with the high-interest payments of the debt taken to launch expensive commercials. Another similar situation is Adamas Pharmaceuticals' Gocovri, which failed to gain sales due to the availability of cheaper and easily available immediate release amantadine.

In conclusion, a long case in Amarin has red flags written all over it, heavy insider selling, pumping by the same investment bank that helped it to raise capital, easily available cheaper, fewer hassle alternatives (where krill oil may even have additional strong antioxidant effects) and doubts about the clinical data. I fail to understand why a doctor would bother to spend half an hour on the phone with insurance trying to convince them that Vascepa is better than OTC alternative which is cheaper and highly potent. I expect a disappointing sales ramp and the stock to then start a downtrend after sNDA approval (similar to what we have seen with Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN), Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO), Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), something we call the post-approval curse in the biotech/pharma investment circles).

Initiating coverage on Amarin Corp common stock with Sell rating and the first price target of $10 (one-year timeframe), 43 percent downside and 2-year timeframe price target of $5 (70% downside). In my opinion, any large pharmaceutical company that buys Amarin at these overinflated, investment bank-pumped price will have a liability on their books.

Data shows that most M&A transactions fail to add value. The real purpose of doing M&A is to boost paychecks of executives, especially the CEO for running a bigger company.

(Top reasons why M&A deals often fail, number one cause is improper/incorrect due diligence)

Disclaimer:

This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment. Investing in equities, especially biotech stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.

I am/we are short AMRN.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

