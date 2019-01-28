Rexford Industrial's Focus In Southern California Should Drive Long-Term Revenue Growth
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
Rexford Industrial is an industrial REIT focusing on properties in Southern California infill markets.
The company’s outlook is favorable thanks to strong market fundamentals in Southern California.
Rexford is trading at a premium valuation and pays a 2%-yielding dividend.
Investment Thesis
Rexford Industrial Realty Trust (REXR) delivered excellent Q3 2018 earnings with double-digit growth in same-store net operating income. The REIT should be able to benefit from continual strong demand in Southern