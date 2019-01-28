Stock Market Risks For The Next Decade With Dalio And Klarman (Video And Podcast)

On top of that, the stock market itself is risky due to high valuations, leveraged buybacks while some sectors have already been in a bear market for a while.

Risk are piling in the form of social tensions, higher possible taxes, government debt, global power disputes etc.

After a decade long bull market, few think about risk. However, both Seth Klarman and Ray Dalio are warning us about things that could go wrong.

Last week was a very interesting week, most of the media was focused on short term issues like the government shutdown, arrests etc. However, Ray Dalio in Davos, and Seth Klarman within his yearly investment letter have continued to warn us about the risks that have been piling.

Risks include increasing social tensions, government debt, corporate debt used to do buybacks, China's increased importance in the global economy, the general valuation of the stock market and the increasing wealth gap.

The fact is that many of the above risks have already been materializing within some parts of the market. Stocks like Ford (F) or Kraft Heinz (KHC) are down more than 40% from their respective peaks. This tells investors that one shouldn't be complacent after all.

In the video and podcast I dig deeper into Seth Klarman and Ray Dalio's warnings so that we can better understand the risks better and consequently position our portfolios in a way to take advantage of what might happen in the next decade.

0:00 Ray Dalio and Seth Klarman

2:00 Social tensions

3:30 Government debt risk

5:14 Key economy risk

6:09 China vs. US

8:07 Stock market risk

8:41 Wealth gap

10:30 Positive outlook

11:31 How to invest keeping the risk in mind

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.