Why The Unloved Platinum Could Turn Out To Be A Winner

2018 has been a bad year for platinum, a precious metal that is largely used in autocatalysts for diesel engines and the manufacturing of jewelry. Platinum prices have tumbled about 14.6% during 2018, which makes it attractively valued as compared to gold and palladium. The key question among investors would be if platinum prices will continue to be under pressure or we can potentially see prices climbing higher. This article will discuss possible reasons why platinum prices might make a leg higher from here.

Platinum is looking cheap

Platinum prices have been moving south since the start of 2018 before finding support and trading sideways at around the 800 level as demarcated by the grey zone in Figure 1. Looking at the bigger picture, prices have also been supported twice at the 800 support level around October 2008 and December 2015. Platinum is currently trading near the lowest level, and it appears to be cheap from a historical perspective since 2008.

Figure 1

Source: Tradingview (XPTUSD Monthly Candlestick)

Furthermore, there is a divergence between price and the relative strength index (RSI) technical indicator where prices have made lower lows while the RSI is forming significantly higher highs. This is a classical bullish divergence and this may suggest bears are losing power and that bulls are ready to control the market, and hence, there is a likelihood for platinum prices to move higher.

Rebound in vehicles registration in Europe

As the global automotive market accounts for a considerable portion of precious metals demand, it is worth examining the current situation for clues on where platinum might be moving next. The European automotive market is largely diesel heavy, which is generally platinum intensive, whereas for US automotive market the latter is gasoline heavy which is palladium intensive. It is true that the automotive industry in Europe has been a severe casualty on the possibility of Trump implementing tariffs on imported automobiles from Europe. As seen in Figure 2, the MSCI Europe Auto and Components have taken a dive as the market priced in the possibility of Trump implementing tariffs on imported automobiles from Europe.

Figure 2

Source: MSCI Europe Automobiles and Components Index

However, it seems that markets have overreacted and already priced in the negative implications from implementing tariffs on imported automobiles from Europe. A favorable deal regarding tariffs on car imports between the EU and US will be seen positive for the Euro automobile industry as markets start to reprice the new piece of information. Furthermore, Euro area car registrations have actually started to recover and car registrations have been increasing steadily since September 2018 as seen in Figure 3.

Figure 3

Source: Trading Economics (Euro Area Car Registrations)

Hence, the rebound in the Euro area car registrations will inevitably lead to an increase in demand for Euro vehicles and thereby it will drive up demand for platinum, considering the majority of vehicles in Europe are diesel heavy. This will bode well for platinum as it is largely used for autocatalysts in diesel engines moving ahead.

Substitution from palladium to platinum

From a historical Platinum/Palladium price ratio perspective, it is currently sitting at the bottom end and this signals that the prices of palladium are currently selling at a premium as compared to platinum. To put it simply, platinum is cheap relative to its brother palladium. As seen in Figure 4, the Platinum/Palladium price ratio is 0.63 as of 1 Jan 2019.

Figure 4

Source: InfoMine.com (Historical Platinum/Palladium Price Ratio Chart)

Hence, from a firm perspective, manufacturers of gasoline-powered vehicles will most likely substitute palladium to platinum in the fabrication of autocatalysts as they push to reduce costs. Palladium is the preferred metal for use in autocatalysts for gasoline-fueled vehicles because of its resistance to higher temperatures, but that said, platinum can be utilized just as effectively. According to the World Platinum Investment Council, there is a trend of platinum being substituted for palladium in gasoline-powered vehicles in the past when palladium prices have soared. If this happens, it would boost consumption, which would significantly close the gap between demand and supply, further bolstering platinum prices.

Stronger South African rand

According to the Global Platinum Mining, South Africa is the world's largest producer of platinum which accounts for about 73% of global platinum production. Hence, the strength of the South African rand plays a key role in dictating platinum prices as most of the mining companies revenue is denominated in US dollars. When the rand is falling against the dollar, the repatriated revenue translates into more rand brought into company coffers, which boosts profitability and encourages miners to maintain production which results in elevated supply. However, South African rand has recently strengthened against the US dollar as seen in Figure 5 where the USD/ZAR currency pair has fallen from its recent high of 15.64 to 13.63. Figure 5

Source: Tradingview (USDZAR Monthly Candlestick)

This is good news for platinum bulls as a stronger South African rand would presumably benefit platinum prices as it prevents producers from overproduction. Furthermore, a data-dependent Fed will continue to weigh on the greenback and this should provide support for the South Africa rand for now.

Conclusion

To conclude, a rebound in demand for Europe vehicles, a low Platinum/Palladium price ratio, a stronger South African rand and the possibility of manufacturers of gasoline-powered vehicles substituting palladium to platinum in the fabrication of autocatalysts will continue to serve as a tailwind for platinum moving ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XPT/USD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.