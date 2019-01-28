Discover Financial Is A Cheaper Way To Invest In The Payments Processing Industry

The continued performance should give investors confidence that one day the valuation may catch up to peers.

The company is growing its customer base and its accepted locations to make its offerings more attractive.

Source

Discover Financial (DFS) has lagged behind the increasing share price of industry peers. While the company has more inherent risk due to actually owning the loans it makes, I believe the shares trade at too cheap a valuation considering the nice blend of business it has. Between having the benefits of a bank and benefit of a payments processor, Discover should be trading at multiple that is reflective of both its growth and safety. Investors looking to be a part of the growing cashless payments industry may find Discover shares to be a cheaper alternative than some peers.

Performance

Discover continues to perform well. In its most recently reported quarterly earnings the company missed on the bottom line by $0.03.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, it grew revenue almost 8% and earnings despite the miss grew 34.4% once accounting for a one time charge in the fourth quarter of 2017. . The company’s return on equity for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 25%. As we can see the headline doesn't always tell the story; the company was able to manage growing earnings at quite a healthy pace.

Taking a look at the table below we can see a more in-depth look at how the company is performing.

Source: 8K

Discover was able to grow interest income 13% This of course is helped by growing members in the network and growing loan balances. Additionally, a lower tax rate of 23.8% compared to 40.7% significantly helped drive earnings to the bottom line. Along with share repurchases helping reduce shares outstanding 8% over the last year, earnings were a total of $7.79 for the year.

Despite this significant performance, shares are lower than where they were a year ago.

Data by YCharts

So what will help drive the share price higher in the future?

Source: Earnings slides

The strong loan growth in the few years should ensure a larger and growing income stream. As rates continue to rise Discover will benefit from higher interest charges also. This along with lower customer acquisition costs will help the company improve overall margins. What differentiates Discover a bit from the competition is the large student loan network. While this is of larger risk to Discover due to the reliance of economic activity producing jobs for the students, it is a long term story that will ensure years of payments to Discover. Additionally, Discover automatically gains access and insight into income and credit metrics from its student loan base. This will allow it to cross sell products or even offer discounts and payments towards their student loans should they become Discover bank and credit customers.

As we can see below, the payment services division continues to see growth as well.

Source: Earnings slides

For years Discover was accepted in a limited number of locations, similarly to American Express (AXP). However, due to the rise in payment processing company's the fees have become fixed to the businesses processing the payments. Because of this the ability to accept payment has grown and thus the use of its cards have as well. This payment volume is certainly much smaller than peers Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA). These competitors also have debit card options and operate on a more global basis than Discover at this time. However, the opportunity for Discover lies in that it can still expand to the rest of the world where it has yet to win much business.

The company continues to maintain a stable credit portfolio as outlined below.

Source: Earnings slides

The student loan metrics are improving, this is probably due to the strong economy and low unemployment numbers. So long as the economy stays strong so should this portion of the portfolio. Something to keep an eye on is the personal loans which are seeing a greater net charge-off rate. Overall, the company has seen rising but stable credit metrics. Typically, this improves as the economy is strong but perhaps Discover is starting to accept lower credit quality customers in order to grow. Investors should keep an eye on this for the future.

Overall, the performance of the company can be summed up by the following:

Source: Earnings slides

Loans are growing, deposits are growing, profits are growing and return on equity is as well. The company is also returning plenty of cash to shareholders through repurchases and dividends.

Valuation

Discover Financial shares trade at quite a discount compared to peers in the space.

Data by YCharts

Discover offers the highest yield, lowest forward P/E and one of the lowest PEG ratio's. This may be due to the riskier profile of holding loans, but I find this to be helpful compared to some peers. Loans typically take priority over excess spending during a recession. Because of this, peers like Visa and Mastercard may see a decline in revenue and profitability when spending is down. However, Discover should be able to recognize strength in its loan portfolio when spending declines in its processing division.

From the average trading range for Discover for the last 5 years we can see if shares offer some value.

Source: Morningstar

Currently the shares trade at a discount to their average for P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, P/FE, and the PEG ratio. It looks like on almost every metric that the shares trade at a valuation below their average despite the stronger than ever performance. This to me signifies undervaluation.

Next taking a look at the historical yield for Discover we can see if the shares are trading with an abnormally high yield.

Source: YieldChart

An average yield for the shares is 1.4%, considering the current yield is 2.42%; the shares offer a higher than average yield and almost the highest in its trading history. This once again points to shares being worth an investment.

Conclusion

With shares offering the lowest valuation in 5 years and the highest yield in its trading history, they look to be undervalued. Discover is benefiting from the strong economy along with its peers but trades at a discount to all of them. Much of this is due to its large loan portfolio and perhaps more specifically the student loan division. However, even if shares were to trade in line with the closest peer, American Express, a multiple of 12x forward earnings would give us a share price of $113. Quite the upside potential. While shares have unperformed compared to others in the sector, continued performance should fix that. Sometimes it takes time before the market respects and recognizes earnings power, and as Discover has shown us it certainly can perform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DFS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.