Starbucks: Handling A Shooting Star

We are always looking to assess trades that have worked out well to see if we should let it ride or take profit, especially when we did not have a clear exit strategy. In mid-summer 2018, near the 52-week low for shares, we discussed in depth why Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was a "must-buy" for our members in the exclusive service BAD BEAT Investing, for both a short-term bounce and a longer-term hold. In short, we understood that the company makes a killing, and we did not see that changing anytime soon. We opined there was opportunity for profit when shares were in the mid-$40's range. Here at near $68, we are a bit more cautious. By some metrics the stock is still cheap, so we want to maintain a position. However, we are taking some profit here and letting the rest run. Let us discuss.

Recent price action

Take a look at the 1-year chart, highlighting our buy call and today's price:

We believe the chart in the near term supports a strong price above $60, barring total market malaise. While coffee sales tend to do well in recessions, higher-end coffee sales could suffer. With the uncertainty in markets, we are cautious.

For now, the chart seems supportive here, with shares approaching a new 52-week high. This is a strong positive, and our call has panned out very well. The chart looks like it wants to challenge the $70 mark, which we believe will be a resistance line, more so psychologically then technically. We could see some downside trading ahead to lock in profit, but the fundamentals remain solid.

Given that we are up over 40% on our call, we are comfortable locking in some profit, selling half the position, but have chosen to let the other 50% of the position run from here. Based on the performance metrics, we are comfortable holding the rest for continued longer-term upside. Let's discuss more of the fundamentals.

Fundamental considerations

We think there are three key things to consider for Starbucks. Most importantly, recent performance trends. You have to be aware of where the company has been to understand where it is going. We again also want to touch upon self-cannibalization of the name, which is a risk factor that we still believe is underappreciated. We also believe there remains strong opportunity for further international growth, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, but it could take time.

Discussing performance

When Starbucks reported earnings, the Street's reaction was appropriate, pushing shares higher by 4-5% on the back of earnings that surpassed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. This ultimately is what triggered our consideration on what to do with the position. We had always believed that there was value under $50 in this name, but with the rise to almost $68, we have unlocked a lot of that value. Does performance justify continue buying in the name?

Well, when we look to the recently reported quarter, overall we believe that the quarter justified the bullish reaction in the name. There are positives going for the name, but there are still concerns as well. When we look at the fundamentals, which in some ways have undoubtedly weakened over time, leading to the sale of multiple lines of business in the past, it is right to question whether the rally can continue.

Key performance measures

The company's results in Q1 were better than expected relative to consensus. The better-than-expected nature of the results are demonstrable when we consider performance on the critical metrics we look for in a business like Starbucks. Although it is known as a coffee chain, we consider the same key metric as we do other restaurants. Thus, we are mostly interested in four key areas.

First, we look for a growing top line sales number. Sales growth is a must. The only exception would be if sales had fallen due to a major sale in assets in order to improve profitability. Other than that, falling revenue is a warning sign. Second, we want to see controlled expenses to ensure any rise in sales generates net income growth; margins are key. We also like to look at property management, i.e., closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones (excluding sales of business lines).

Our prior research suggests there may be an issue with property management impacting store-specific sales due to an oversaturation of stores, so we are paying close attention to this issue. That leads to the fourth and most important item we watch, and that is comparable sales. Repeated drops in comparable sales are usually another warning sign, so we monitor these issues and watch for clues in trends in future comp sales. We recommend investors and our readers monitor these issues for similar companies as well. Let us discuss these metrics.

Revenue patterns

One key issue with investing in Starbucks was that the rapid expansion in sales over the years has slowed down the last two years. Sales are growing, but not with the velocity they once demonstrated. The net revenues in Q1 were $6.63 billion, which is a strong return to growth, up 9% from the $6.1 billion last year. There were some key issues which led to growth changes. This includes the consolidation of the acquired East China business, but there was also a hit from licensing the CPG and foodservice businesses to Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) following the close of the deal in August. Do not forget about the sale of the Tazo brand. This growth is solid, and surpassed consensus by $140 million and was above our target for growth of 5-6%, or $200 million better than we thought the company could deliver. The growth in Q1 over the last few years was solid but had slowed from the hyper-growth earlier in the decade. Still, it remains strong:

Although there have been a lot of operational moves, the biggest driver of sales is the opening of new stores. Still, with additional stores, shifts in business, and better pricing, sales were up a strong 9% compared to last year. Volumes were up mildly. But the key question here is whether the sales growth was a result of more stores or actual comparable gains.

More stores or better comps?

As far as store growth goes, factoring in closings and remodels, Starbucks had global net store growth of 541 stores in the quarter, to yield a total of 29,865 shops in 76 countries. This is a huge increase. Back in 2017, it opened a net 2,254 stores, which were added to the company's profile. Then in 2018, it opened another 1,997. The company is on a continued strong pace of growth to start FY2019.

Earlier we alluded to the issue of self-cannibalization. So, this increased store count does raise an issue. When we first highlighted the name, we discussed the issue of "too many stores," or the saturation effect. In that piece (linked above), we showed data that there were 3.6 Starbucks within a one-mile radius of the typical Starbucks location in the U.S. In addition, over 70% of all stores had another less than one mile away. Has this impacted comparable sales? Well, a bit, yes. But we want to point out one positive sign, which was that over two-third of new stores opened in the quarter were outside of the U.S., helping to offset some of the urban cannibalization fears within the states.

So, what about comparable store sales? Well, this is one of the most critical metrics to watch. Same-store sales increased slightly (as did store count, as we showed above) in both domestic and international markets, boosting the overall sales picture. Revenues exceeded our expectations for 5-6% growth, but we believe this was in large part due to comparable sale stores coming in well above our 2.5-3% expectation. In the U.S., same-store sales grew 4% during the quarter versus the year-ago period but the number of transactions were flat. This suggests these comp sales were driven by the average ticket price increasing. This is not a red flag but something to be somewhat cautious of given our concern over cannibalization. Pricing only goes so far for $6 coffees.

Internationally, same-store sales grew as well. In the China/Asia-Pacific region, comparable store sales were up 3%. Here transactions were up 1%, and the rest was driven by pricing. In China itself, we noted volumes were down 2%. This is slightly concerning, especially considering that in the sequential quarter in Q4 2018, they were not strong either. On the conference call, CEO Kevin Johnson said they were playing the long game in China, suggesting that a real force of growth is going to take time. Finally, in the EMEA segment, comps were down 1%. The larger concern is that comparable sales have trended lower over time overall but remain positive in the last few Q1s, with a pricing induced bounce this year:

This chart should give any investor in the name pause. The trend is a bit troublesome. We are also concerned with the fact that pricing is driving the bulk of sales. We commend management for offloading failing business lines to help boost profitability, but price hikes and cost savings initiatives can only go so far. Still, the opening of new stores in the medium term will continue to boost overall revenues. What about profitability?

Earnings growth

While sales were up nicely from last quarter by 9%, the costs to generate these revenues rose pretty heavily. All in all, total operating expenses were up 13% to $5.68 billion. The is also led to operating income falling 9% overall. That is a problem. While some increase in expenses was expected based on revenue growth and new stores, this near-13% rise was significant. Now, on an adjusted per share basis, income was $0.75 per share:

It is important to note that these earnings were up from last year by $0.15, though a tax benefit contributed $0.07 of earnings growth. So, this was responsible for much of this gain, in addition to share repurchases, which offset the decline in operation income.

This was a good quarter, and earnings per share improved overall, but the expense issue needs to be tackled further. Considering our forward projections, we are confident in our sale of half the position at $67.44 today. Let's talk about what we expect going forward.

Shareholder considerations

The stock has recovered nicely, up 20 points from the lows of 2018. This has changed the value perspective quite obviously, by most metrics. The price-to-free cash flow is perhaps the only metric which continues to make the stock look cheap, at 10 times. As we look to the remainder of FY 2019, there is a lot of good news for shareholders. First, the offloading of assets and failing business lines will help lift profitability. This is a plus. Second, Starbucks routinely boosts its dividend. There is also an ongoing buyback. The company returned $5.5 billion to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. These buybacks are one of the main reason earnings per share are rising. Based on our forward expectations, at nearly $68 per share, the stock is trading at a richer valuation of 25 times forward earnings again. We do not want to buy here. Holding is appropriate. So, what about 2019?

Forward projections

We believe earnings per share on an adjusted basis will rise 10-12% to $2.65-2.71 per share. This is because we see the strategic actions of selling off business lines and refocusing efforts in the growing Asian markets as having a strong benefit. We further believe that comparable sales will come in at 2.75-3.5% growth, with much of this being driven by the Asian markets. In the Americas, we see 4% comparable growth, most of this driven by pricing. We see China/Asia-Pacific growing 1-2% and EMEA down 0.5-1% in comps. While overall traffic is expected to grow, this will be due to a higher store count. We still strongly believe that the saturation issue is real, but it is primarily a North American issue for now. As for overall sales, we see them driving earnings higher when combined with controlled operational expenses, and are targeting revenues at approximately $25.6-26.1 billion.

Take home

We caught a huge rally after finding a bad beat in Starbucks. We think it's time to sell half of the position and let the rest run. Sales will grow. Earnings will grow, but the forward valuation is rich here. The shareholder-friendly policies are welcomed, and we continue to expect dividend gains. We would like to see investors wait for a better entry, however, despite a favorable short-term chart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.