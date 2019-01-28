BYD Co: Know Your Blind Spots

Summary

Auto maker BYD Co. appears to be controlled by one family.

Few details are available outlining BYD's acclaimed vertical integrations.

BYD has no public executive opinions or plans to deal with changing Chinese Government subsidies.

The opacity around the company's operations and plans should put investors on guard - not enough information for a really solid investment thesis.

Investors should know their BYD blind spots: executive whims, lithium mining & processing, and overall transparency.