Spectacular AUD Defies Expectations

On a week that was supposed to be damaging for the AUD, the currency found enough buyers to close the week at its highs. This is a sign of strength.

This week's developments have further reinforced my view that the AUD is going to see a spectacular rally this year.

I wrote in my previous article to enter AUD at 0.7100. Since then, the currency pair has run up close to a percentage point to 0.7176.

I wrote in my previous article "AUD/USD: 'Down-Under' No More" that the Australian Dollar (FXA) was poised for a spectacular recovery in 2019. The article was written about 2 weeks back on 7th January, and my trade idea was to buy the AUD/USD at the 0.7100 levels the currency pair was trading at then. Since then, the AUD/USD has risen slightly more than 1%, and closed the recent week at 0.7176.

Weekly Chart: AUD/USD

Source: Tradingview.com

Is it too late to enter the AUD? No, definitely not.

My view is that the AUD/USD is finely set up for a blockbuster of a rally this year, and events which occurred this week have helped to further reinforce my view.

On Thursday, Australia announced better than expected employment data, with the country's unemployment rate falling to 5%, its lowest since June 2011. Markets had been expecting the unemployment rate to remain at 5.1%, so this was a positive surprise, an AUD-positive event. In response, the AUD actually sold off to sub-0.7100 levels, which was perhaps due to a bout of profit-taking by the markets.

The AUD selling off on an AUD-positive event would typically have flashed danger signs in my head, but the following day, the markets snapped up the cheaper AUD, sending it close to a percentage point higher to close the week right at the day's high of 0.7176. This level completely envelops the highs of even the past 4 days, which is surely a sign of strength.

Daily Chart: AUD/USD

Source: Tradingview.com

My second observation this week has been that the AUD/USD has closed the week right at the week's highs, even despite some pessimistic news coming out regarding trade talks between the US and China. As mentioned in my previous article, the AUD is seen by the markets as a risk proxy for China, so a positive outcome from the US-China trade talks would be positive for the AUD, and vice versa.

The markets know the high-profile event to watch out for regarding US and China trade is at the end of January, when China's Vice-Premier Liu He is set to visit the US for trade discussions. Liu He is a trusted aide of Xi Jinping, and has been entrusted with a wide portfolio of national issues - from foreign trade policy, economic policy, etc.

This week's developments threw a spanner in the works, where it was reported that the Trump administration turned down China's offer of preparatory talks prior to Liu He's visit. The Trump administration cited lack of progress on technology transfer and structural reforms in China as reasons why the talks were turned down. To add fuel to the fire, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said a resolution between both countries was "miles and miles" away.

The negative posturing of the Trump administration leading up to the crucial trade talks at the end of the month ran contrary to the AUD's performance however. As mentioned, the AUD found enough buyers for it to close the week at the highs. This week should have been damaging for the AUD, but it was not, and this is a sign of strength.

My trade suggestion stays the same. My take profit target for AUD/USD lies at 0.7500 with a stop loss at 0.6950. The AUD/USD has run up since my trade suggestion 2 weeks back, but it is not too late to enter the trade at current levels. For those already holding the AUD, I suggest increasing exposure to the currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.