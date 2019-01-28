Is Kroger A Bargain At An Almost 5-Year Low P/E Ratio?

Kroger (KR) has remarkably underperformed the market in the last two years. During this period, the stock has lost 12% whereas the S&P has gained 15%. Due to this underperformance, the retailer is currently trading at an almost 5-year low P/E ratio of 13.7. Given also that Kroger is growing its earnings per share, the big question is whether the stock has become a bargain.

Business overview

Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. It has almost 2,800 stores in 35 states and serves more than 60 million households every year.

Kroger has always operated on razor-thin margins. During the last decade, its operating margin has fluctuated between 1.4% and 3.3%.

As this margin is calculated before the interest expense and the taxes are subtracted, it is evident that the company has little room for further compression of its margin. Consequently, when Amazon (AMZN) announced the acquisition of Whole Foods in the summer of 2017, it sent shockwaves to Kroger, which plunged on the news. Amazon reduced the prices in Whole Foods from the first day after the completion of the acquisition so the market was afraid that the margins of Kroger would shrink further due to competitive pressure.

Competition has heated more than ever in the retail sector, as the large retailers have engaged in a price war via a series of aggressive strategic moves. Kroger’s management has admitted that it is facing great pressure from the price reductions of Walmart. Moreover, Whole Foods recently expanded its grocery delivery service to several key regions. Furthermore, according to a report of Bloomberg, Amazon is planning to open about 3,000 cashier-less stores by 2021.

On the one hand, fierce competition is the definition of what investors should avoid. On the other hand, the effect of the takeover of Whole Foods by Amazon on Kroger has been much smaller than initially expected. Just a few days before the end of the fiscal year of Kroger, it is safe to assume that the company has grown its earnings per share by 5% over last year, from $2.04 to $2.14. Kroger is also expected to grow its earnings per share by another 5.6% in its next fiscal year, to $2.26. Moreover, the UBS annual consumer survey recently showed that the number of Amazon Prime members who purchase groceries at least once per month decreased over last year.

The resilient performance of Kroger can be attributed to its strategic project called “Restock Kroger”, which aims to increase its operating income by $400 M by 2020 thanks to cost savings and the enhancement of efficiencies. In addition, Kroger has exhibited firm results thanks to its quick adjustment to the changing landscape in the retail sector. For instance, the retailer has grown its digital sales by more than 50% for several consecutive quarters.

Growth prospects

Kroger is doing its best to enhance its margins, mostly via its “Restock Kroger” project. However, this is much easier said than done. To be sure, its operating margin has dropped from 3.0% in 2016 to 1.8% in the last 12 months. Therefore, as competition will remain intense for the foreseeable future, it is prudent not to expect meaningful margin expansion in the upcoming years.

Despite the margin pressure, Kroger has grown its earnings per share by 5% in the fiscal year ending at the end of January. However, it is critical to note that the company has reduced its share count by 10% this year thanks to an aggressive share repurchase program, which has been funded mostly from the sale of the convenience stores business to EG Group for $2.15 B. This means that the earnings of the company have decreased approximately 5% this year. The reasons behind the lackluster business performance are suppressed selling prices and rising transportation costs.

As the stock has been trading at low P/E ratios in recent years, share repurchases have been efficient in reducing the share count and hence management should be praised for using the proceeds of the asset sale so efficiently. On the other hand, as buybacks have mostly been funded from the above asset sale, investors should not expect the aggressive buybacks to persist. Instead, it is reasonable to expect the company to repurchase its shares at a 3%-5% average annual rate in the upcoming years. As the earnings of the company have a weak momentum due to the heating competition, it is reasonable to expect the earnings per share to grow at a lackluster pace at best.

Dividend

Kroger has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and is now offering a 1.9% dividend yield, which is approximately equal to the yield of the S&P. The dividend payout ratio is too low, as it currently stands at 26%. This may lead some investors to think that the company will raise its dividend at a fast pace in the upcoming years. However, this is not likely to happen.

Due to the heating competition in the retail sector, Kroger has been investing heavily in its business, in an attempt to adjust to the fast-changing business landscape. Consequently, the company has posted very poor free cash flows lately. In each of the last three years, the free cash flows have been less than 1/3 of the operating cash flows. It is also worth noting that the company recently disclosed that it would raise $1.2 B through a debt offering. Therefore, as dividends are funded from free cash flows, the company does not have much room for meaningful dividend hikes. That’s why it raised its dividend by only 6% in each of the last two years.

Valuation

Kroger is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 13.7, which is an almost 5-year low level.

As this valuation level is not expensive, it renders the share repurchases of the company efficient. On the other hand, Target (TGT) is trading at a similar valuation level, as it has a trailing P/E ratio of 13.1. Moreover, given the relentless competition in the retail sector, the weak business performance of Kroger (excluding its buybacks) and its lackluster growth prospects, its current valuation seems reasonable.

Final thoughts

Kroger is doing its best to adjust to the fast-changing business landscape and the company has performed much better than the market feared when Amazon acquired Whole Foods. However, the tailwind from aggressive share repurchases will soon attenuate. In addition, the company is investing heavily in its business in order to remain competitive. As a result, it is likely to continue posting weak free cash flows and lackluster earnings growth. Therefore, the stock does not seem to be a bargain right now. Instead, it seems reasonably valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.