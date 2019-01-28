Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: In The Middle Of A Difficulty There Is An Opportunity

One, which I mention several times elsewhere, is the need for patience if big profits are to be made from investment. Put another way, it is often easier to tell what will happen to the price of a stock than how much time will elapse before it happens. The other is the inherently deceptive nature of the stock market. Doing what everybody else is doing at the moment, and therefore what you have an almost irresistible urge to do, is often the wrong thing to do at all. - Philip Fisher

Market overreaction is a common theme in bioscience investment. And, this is what happened to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). Despite its robust efficacy and safety, Spectrum received a notice from the FDA that the agency will not grant a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (“BTD”) for poziotinib as a potential treatment for patients suffering from non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) with the epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) exon 20 mutation. In response, the market "overreacted" and thus depreciated the stock over 34% in the after-hours trading back in December 2018. The market seems to believe that poziotinib is unlikely to gain an accelerated approval without a BTD. Perhaps, "Mr. market" believes that poziotinib approval is backed up by several years. In this report, we’ll provide an analysis of the ramifications of the non-BTD and the recent strategic disposal of commercialized assets.

Figure 1: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, we’ll provide an overview of the company for new investors. If you are already familiar with the firm, we recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Henderson Nevada while having its operations in Irvine California. There are six FDA-approved medicines for the management of various cancers as shown in Figure 2. Interestingly, the sales of these approved medicines are modest and simply provide the cash flows to support other pipeline innovation.

Figure 2: Approved therapeutics (Source: Spectrum)

Strategic Commercialized Assets Transfer

On Jan 17, 2019, Spectrum disclosed that the company entered into an agreement to sell the complete product portfolio to Acrotech Biopharma. The aforesaid deal gave Spectrum $160M in upfront payment and the potential to earn $140M in regulatory and sales-based milestones. With the move, Spectrum downsized its staff by 40% to focus on the development and launch for rolontis and poziotinib. In our view, that is a prudent decision because we strongly believe that the most value of Spectrum resides in its developing pipeline rather than the commercialized assets. Instead of receiving an annual revenue stream, it's good that the company chose to receive one sizable sum while earning future royalties without any additional work. Hence, this will enable the management to focus its efforts on the crown jewel medicines that are most likely to pay off in the long haul. We stated in the prior article,

The most advanced therapeutic in the pipeline is eflapegrastim (Rolontis), which completed its Phase 3 studies as a potential long-acting drug for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. Though Rolontis is an excellent drug, we are most interested in the prospects of poziotinib (a tyrosine kinase inhibitor) targeting epidermal growth factor receptors (“EGFR”) and (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) HER2 mutations that are present in NSCLC and breast cancers.

Figure 3: Spectrum’s developing pipeline (Source: Spectrum)

Non-Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Poziotinib

As the prospects of Spectrum are now dependent on rolontis and most importantly, poziotinib, we'll focus our analysis on the FDA non-BTD decision for poziotinib that was disclosed on Dec. 19, 2018. Notably, a BTD is usually granted to a drug that treats serious or life-threatening conditions. The aforesaid designation simply enables an expedited review process. Contrary to the market’s sentiment, we believe that poziotinib approval will be delayed for only a few months without a BTD. Spectrum’s statement also reflects our view on this matter. According to the press release,

The company’s overall development plan and timeline for a New Drug Application ("NDA") filing based on the first cohort of the ZENITH 20 trial remains unchanged.

Interestingly, the FDA decision was based on the data set from 30 patients from the MD Anderson Phase 2 ZENITH 20 study. A plausible reason for the non-BTD decision was that Spectrum submitted the data from only a small number of patients. And yet, we believe that the FDA prefers the data from a larger number of patients to ensure that it is most representative of the overall population.

Consequently, we do not believe that a non-BTD was related to the efficacy of poziotinib. After all, poziotinib-treated patients demonstrated the stellar 40% overall response rate (“ORR”) with the 6.6 months duration of response (“DOR”). In our view, both ORR and DOR achieved by poziotinib are excellent.

Furthermore, investors should keep in mind that the patients enrolled in ZENITH 20 are extremely sick. Specifically, they already failed the platinum-based chemotherapy. Generally speaking, patients who seek treatment at MD Anderson usually have either advanced or resistant cancers. This is because MD Anderson is one of the best, if not the best, cancer management centers in the world. It is a beacon of hope for many patients afflicted with deadly cancers.

When we put together the various puzzle pieces for poziotinib, we realized that ZENITH 20 will deliver even more robust future outcomes than what the market has anticipated. Additionally, we believe that the approval course for poziotinib remains on its current trajectory. The insight from the CEO (Joe Turgeon) is reflective of our analysis. The CEO stated,

Our enthusiasm for poziotinib, our commitment to the program, and our overall development plan remain unchanged. We will continue to work with the FDA to achieve the fastest route to approval of poziotinib based on our ZENITH 20 study.

Another factor for investors to consider is the insight from the Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”). For a bioscience company, we believe that the CMO has the best grasp of the underlying science and the potential clinical outcomes of their pipeline assets. Hence, we’d like to share with readers the wisdom from the CMO (Dr. Francois Lebel, M.D., F.R.C.P.C.),

Poziotinib’s overall development program is robust, and the clinical profile remains very attractive in an area of high unmet need. Data required for the NDA filing for previously treated NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations is expected to come from an 87-patient cohort in our ZENITH 20 study. We expect to complete enrollment in this cohort in the first quarter of 2019, and announce topline data in the second half of 2019.

As the CMO mentioned, only 87 patients will be employed for the NDA filing for poziotinib despite that the overall study population will be around 300 patients. In our opinion, 87 patients will adequately power the study due to the excellent efficacy that we’ve seen in the interim data analysis.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

As the fate of Spectrum is mostly dependent on the value of poziotinib, we’ll conduct the clinical and regulatory forecasting for the aforesaid molecule. Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into account different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”) and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chance that poziotinib will procure the positive outcome for NSCLC with EGFR Exon 20 mutation in ZENITH 20, thereby indicating a “more than favorable” reporting.

TDV, CMV, and DSV factored substantially into this forecast. Specifically, the 40% ORR and 6.6 months DOR are strong indicators of clinical efficacy. Notably, the favorable steric structure of poziotinib enabled it to bind to EGFR EXON 20 mutation pockets far better than other tyrosine kinase inhibitors: the stronger binding affinity ultimately leads to improved efficacy. The fact that these patients with NSCLC have the EGFR EXON 20 mutation increases the chances that poziotinib will post an excellent therapeutic response.

Figure 4: Poziotinib overcoming E20 resistance (Source: Spectrum)

Regarding the qualitative analysis, poziotinib scored “extremely high” on all variables. The scientific novelty is extremely high due to the ingenious design of poziotinib which enabled it to enjoy the steric (i.e., structural) advantage in binding to these rogue tumors. There is also an extremely high unmet medical need, as these patients already failed the platinum-based chemotherapy. As a result, there is a robust demand for better treatment options. In light of the lowered regulatory hurdles set by the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb), the ease of regulatory approval for poziotinib should be extremely high.

Qualitative data analysis in NSCLC with EGFR Exon 20 mutation Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Looking at the totality of the data, we believe there are two scenarios that will play out. In one scenario, the FDA will grant poziotinib an accelerated approval; however, the agency will request that Spectrum continues to enroll all 300 patients in ZENITH 20 and run it to completion. The other scenario is that the FDA will wait for the company to collect the data from all 300 patients prior to granting approval. In either case, poziotinib will ultimately be FDA-approved. There is also a good chance that it will generate substantial sales which will entice an acquisition by a larger biopharmaceutical company.

Financial Assessment

As the financial health of a young bioscience company is an important indicator of whether it can fund further pipeline innovation, we’ll assess the third-quarter 2018 earnings report for the period that ended on Sep. 30. The total product sales logged in at $24.6M compared to $31.2M for the same period a year prior. This represents a 21% decline in product revenue. Notably, the sales for Folotyn, Evomela, Beleodaq, Zevalin, Marqibo, and Fusilev registered at $11.3M, $6.9M, $3.2M, $1.5M, $1.1M, and $0.6M, respectively. As we mentioned in our initial research on Spectrum, we do not expect these products to generate increasing revenues. Per our research,

A likely reason is that the sales team is not robust. Moreover, there is intense competitive pressure in this market while there is seemingly no clear advantage from spectrum’s molecules.

Additionally, Spectrum posted $68.7M ($0.66 per share) net loss versus $18.3M ($0.22 per share) decline for the same year-over-year (“YOY”) comparison. In our view, the higher net loss was due to the increasing expenses related to ZENITH 20 advancement. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience company like Spectrum to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit. This is due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: Spectrum, adapted by Integrated BioSci Investing)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there was $220.5M in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities and thereby signifies a 3% decrease from the $227.5M for the same YOY comparison. Based on the company’s guidance, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2020. Notwithstanding, it is possible that the company might raise capital later this year.

Potential Risks

At this stage in its growth cycle, the main risk to Spectrum is that poziotinib might fail to post positive clinical outcomes for ZENITH 20. In that case, we expect the shares will tumble over 50% and vice versa. And, we ascribed a 35% chance of a negative clinical binary for poziotinib. There is also a small chance that poziotinib might not gain accelerated approval. Even if an accelerated approval is not achieved, we strongly believe that it’s not a matter of “if” but “when” poziotinib will be FDA approved. Moreover, there is a small chance that the company will execute an offering next year to strengthen its balance sheet: this can dilute the shareholder’s value. Furthermore, the lack of a marketing partner for rolontis and poziotinib might deter blockbuster sales.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our strong buy recommendation on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals with five out of five stars rating. Our bullish stance is due to the substantial value that we assessed for both poziotinib and rolontis. The magnitude of the potential share price appreciation in the short-to-medium term depends on how long the current bear market will play out. As for the non-BTD decision, it should not have material effects on the investment thesis of Spectrum. Chances are that poziotinib will earn an accelerated approval. In all probabilities, it’ll eventually get the nod from the FDA. The interim data of ZENITH for NSCLC is solid with significant improvement demonstrated for both ORR and DOR. Interestingly, the company will disclose more data either by year-end or early next year when the estimated primary completion date for poziotinib in breast cancer is reached. That aside, Spectrum already filed a BLA for rolontis in late 2018: we anticipate an approval to come in the third quarter this year. The strategic commercialized asset disposal is a positive sign because the company can now focus its efforts on the biggest growth drivers, poziotinib and rolontis. As the final remark, we recommend investors to hold on to your shares or to purchase a larger stake for a potential sizable return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.