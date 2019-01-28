Anglo American: Analyzing Growth Potential Of The Company's PGM And Diamond Businesses

Thesis

In my previous article on Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF), I discussed the company's copper business in some detail. In this article, I will evaluate the strength of AAUKF's diamond business and its PGMs (read: Platinum Group Metals) business. Since AAUKF has recently published the production report for Q4, I will provide an update on the company's copper production profile to briefly consider its copper profile in the light of Q4 2018 results.

Moreover, since there's an overall improvement in the prices of PGMs, I believe AAUKF's PGM business is expected to perform well in FY 2019, despite an anticipated decline in Y/Y production of PGMs.

Q4 production profile and FY 2019 outlook

(Note: The reason I have limited my discussion to the company's diamond, PGMs, and copper business segments is that AAUKF considers these segments to be the key drivers of its growth. (Figure 1))

Figure 1 (Source: Company Website)

An update on copper performance during Q4: During Q4 2018, AAUKF produced ~184 kT of copper, and that production was up 7% Q/Q and 23% Y/Y (Figure 2). This production pertains to the company's core copper assets, including the Los Bronces, Collahuasi, and El Soldado mines (i.e., without including any potential copper output from its PGM assets).

Figure 2 (Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha)

We can see that AAUKF's copper segment is performing well in terms of copper production. However, due to a turbulent run in copper prices, with a more recent steep decline (Figure 3), I believe that the company would not be able to take full advantage of the increased Y/Y and Q/Q copper production. Nevertheless, the long-term copper outlook is positive due to an expected increase in its industrial use, including that from the EV industry. Therefore, if AAUKF's copper business continues to outperform in terms of production, and if there’s a sustained recovery in copper prices in the medium-to-long term, then these two factors would help fuel growth in the company’s copper business.

Figure 3 (Source: Infomine)

AAUKF's diamond business delivered a strong Q4: During Q4, the company's diamond business delivered strong production (Figure 4), up 5% on a Q/Q basis, increasing from ~8.7 Mct (read: million carats of diamonds) to ~9.1 Mct. Similarly, Q4 production saw a whopping upside of ~23% on a Y/Y basis.

Figure 4 (Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha)

The De Beers Group (a subsidiary of AAUKF) represents Anglo American’s diamond assets. Figure 5 shows that on a Y/Y basis, the company witnessed an improvement in its diamond production from all mines. However, there was a slight decline in Q/Q production from its mines in South Africa and Canada (as indicated in red). Nevertheless, the impact of lower Q/Q production is offset by a healthy increase in diamond production from AAUKF's Debswana mine (in Botswana).

Figure 5 (Source: Q4 production report)

On an aggregate basis, AAUKF's diamond production stood at ~35.3 Mct. However, the company expects a slight decline in diamond production during FY 2019. The guidance for the current year is set between ~31 Mct and ~33 Mct, with a decline of ~2 Mct of diamond production assuming AAUKF produces at the higher end of the full-year guidance.

The reason behind the expected production decline is that AAUKF plans to transform the nature of its operations at Venetia mine (in South Africa) from open pit to underground mining. Since this transformation is expected to be complete by FY 2023, we can expect increased production from the company's South African operations over the next five years.

AAUKF's platinum business is troubled by volatile metal prices: During Q4, the company produced ~602 Koz of platinum. This resulted in a 3% increase on a Y/Y basis. However, Q4 production was 7% lower from Q3 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 (Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha)

On an aggregate basis, AAUKF's FY 2018 platinum production stood at ~2.485 Moz, up 4% Y/Y. However, the FY 2019 guidance for its platinum business is not very encouraging. The company estimates a noticeable decline in platinum output during the current year, with the expected full-year guidance to lie within the range of 2.0-2.1 Moz of platinum.

As demonstrated in the 6-month price chart (Figure 7), platinum prices increased sharply towards the mid of Q4, before witnessing a steeper decline towards the end of the quarter. If we assume Q4 production to accrue evenly throughout the quarter, then we can expect the company's revenues to be affected by the lower platinum prices witnessed during a significant part of Q4. Nevertheless, if we technically analyze the trend in platinum prices, we might see another rally in platinum prices in FY 2019.

Figure 7 (Source: Infomine)

A strong outlook for AAUKF's Palladium business: We have seen how AAUKF's platinum production may suffer in terms of lower production guidance for FY 2019, and that the turbulence in platinum prices may add to the troubles. In contrast, its palladium business presents a relatively stronger outlook. During Q4 2018, the company produced ~387 Koz of palladium, up 3% Y/Y (Figure 8). However, Q4 production was 6% lower on a Q/Q basis.

Figure 8 (Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha)

During FY 2018, the company produced ~1.61 Moz of the precious metal. Similar to its platinum outlook, AAUKF's FY 2019 guidance for palladium production is also lower compared with FY 2018. The company expects to produce between 1.3 Moz and 1.4 Moz of palladium in the current year. Nevertheless, when we consider the palladium prices (Figure 9), we can see that palladium has only witnessed strength during the past 6 months, with prices climbing up from the low levels of ~$800/oz to as high as ~$1,400/oz (nearly doubled over the period). Given the recent momentum in palladium prices that have even surpassed the prices of gold, AAUKF's palladium business may outpace the rate of growth of its other businesses.

Figure 9 (Source: Infomine)

AAUKF's production profile for other PGMs: Besides platinum and palladium, AAUKF also produced ~91 Koz of rhodium during Q4. This production was 4% higher on a Y/Y basis. Rhodium is another precious metal that last traded at $2,475. If we consider the 1-year price chart of rhodium (Figure 10), we can see that this precious metal has bagged significant gains during the past 12 months. In my opinion, a strong upside in rhodium prices would also reflect positively on the company's PGM business, and it will partially offset the impact of lower production guidance for platinum and palladium.

Figure 10 (Source: Infomine)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have analyzed the performance of AAUKF's major businesses segments, including copper, diamonds, and PGMs. In the case of copper, AAUKF has delivered a stronger Q4 and FY 2018. However, the company's copper profile is affected by the recent turbulence in copper prices. Similarly, the company's diamond business has delivered impressive performance during Q4, with significant production growth from its Botswana operations.

In contrast, its PGM business (including platinum, palladium, and rhodium) is witnessing an overall improvement in metal prices that should help steer the company's growth despite an expected Y/Y decline in FY 2019 production.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.