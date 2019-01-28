Summary

PolyOne continues to grow revenues organically and through acquisitions.

Adjusted earnings continue to grow even as raw material costs increase leading to $.62 in Q3-2018 compared with $.49 in Q3-2017.

The dividend was raised again, making it its seventh consecutive increase which has allowed the dividend to nearly quintuple in size since 2011.

The current yield of 2.5% comes with a payout ratio of just over 30%, leaving plenty of room for future growth.

Maintaining profit margins continues to be the primary challenge going forward.