PolyOne: Acquisitions Complement Organic Growth

About: PolyOne Corporation (POL), Includes: CE, DD, EMN, ERIC, LYB, NOK, QCOM, T, TMUS, VZ
by: Matthew Utesch
Matthew Utesch
Summary

PolyOne continues to grow revenues organically and through acquisitions.

Adjusted earnings continue to grow even as raw material costs increase leading to $.62 in Q3-2018 compared with $.49 in Q3-2017.

The dividend was raised again, making it its seventh consecutive increase which has allowed the dividend to nearly quintuple in size since 2011.

The current yield of 2.5% comes with a payout ratio of just over 30%, leaving plenty of room for future growth.

Maintaining profit margins continues to be the primary challenge going forward.

Investment Thesis

PolyOne (POL) is a diversified materials company that focuses on the development of polymers, resins, and other specialty composites. The materials sector was hit especially hard at the end of 2018