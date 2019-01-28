PolyOne: Acquisitions Complement Organic Growth
Summary
PolyOne continues to grow revenues organically and through acquisitions.
Adjusted earnings continue to grow even as raw material costs increase leading to $.62 in Q3-2018 compared with $.49 in Q3-2017.
The dividend was raised again, making it its seventh consecutive increase which has allowed the dividend to nearly quintuple in size since 2011.
The current yield of 2.5% comes with a payout ratio of just over 30%, leaving plenty of room for future growth.
Maintaining profit margins continues to be the primary challenge going forward.
Investment Thesis
PolyOne (POL) is a diversified materials company that focuses on the development of polymers, resins, and other specialty composites. The materials sector was hit especially hard at the end of 2018