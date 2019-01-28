Q4 Earnings: Boeing Going Out With A Bang?

The Boeing Company (BA) will be publishing its 4rd quarter and full-year results on the 30th of January before the opening bell. In this report, we will have a look at analyst expectations, earnings as projected by our model and what risks there are surrounding Boeing’s share price, if any.

Before we start…

We’d like to emphasize that these earnings estimates are in no way intended to shock or take a contrary stance as some readers seem to be expecting each quarter. Sometimes when the EPS indications are in line with what analysts expect, we’re being asked why we even bothered writing a report with our expectations. The reason is that most of you will go and look at analyst estimates and say "Hey, this is the consensus."

If the reported figures are below consensus, then earnings were disappointing. If it is above the consensus, then earnings were terrific. That’s all nice, but the truth is that each analyst makes assumptions that you often do not see.

In this report, we’re showing you our assumptions and calculations and that is where the AeroAnalysis International report differs from just looking up the consensus. Sometimes our findings match the consensus, but that does not mean we should not write about that. There are a lot of elements that affect the reported figures and in these reports, we’re showing how certain moving elements affect estimated earnings.

This piece does not constitute any buying or selling recommendation based on any differential between our estimate and realized figures. Far more importantly, we’d like our readers to see in detail how we got to the core earnings figures as an informational piece.

With the Boeing Global Services unit being added, the number of possible combinations of margins and revenues adds up significantly. So, while we do like to provide several scenarios, we will limit ourselves here to 9 at most and that already are a lot of combinations. What you should pay special attention to is the impact that a 0.5-point margin difference has on the earnings per share; this is partly caused by the revenue streams multiplied by a margin that already cause quite a big difference and this is further amplified by the share count coming down. Over the past 4 years, the share count has come down by 20%. This obviously drives value to shareholders, but it also means that any earnings beat or miss looks much larger than it previously would have.

One thing investors should be aware of is that the revenue recognition for services and military aircraft derived from commercial aircraft is hard to predict as revenues from services occur as these services activities are performed. For Services there should be a nice layering of the revenues. However, for military aircraft the costs are being recognized during the production process it seems and at this stage we don’t know a single thing about revenue distribution for military deliveries. Especially for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, driven by the KC-46A, we think this could give challenges estimating the revenues.

Revenues

Revenues are quite difficult to pin down. Theoretically, for the Defense & Space unit, we can look at sales contracts to determine the values. The unknown, however, is when deliveries occur and how much of the revenue is being recognized upon delivery. So, while the contracts and values are available, it is hard and we think almost undoable to connect the deliveries occurring in a certain quarter to specific contracts, values and revenues. To come up with revenues for the Defense, Space & Security unit, a quarterly distribution of the segment revenue is used.

For commercial aircraft, a similar thing holds. Contracts for commercial aircraft are not publicly available and the pricing varies from customer to customer. With over 65 deliveries per month on average, it’s also difficult to treat each delivery as a delivery with unique pricing and discounts. Instead, average pricing is used to estimate revenues of the Boeing Commercial Airplanes unit. After our mid-year update, we found that after feeding back the Q2 deliveries in the new pricing model, the difference between reported revenues and estimated revenues was just 0.04% and 0.26% in Q3 after we included KC-46 revenues. Those are pretty accurate estimates.

At the start of the second half of 2017, Boeing elevated its services unit to operate on the same level as the Defense and Commercial Airplanes units. Decoupling this services unit from BCA and BDS emphasizes the importance and growth prospect of the Global Services unit and also should allow the business to operate more efficiently. What we like about this newly formed unit is that its revenues are more or less constant throughout the year with solid margins. With Boeing’s renewed focus in the after-sales market, there is a lot of room for growth in this particular area.

For the third quarter, the consensus for the revenues is $26.95B with a low estimate of $25.46B and a high estimate of $28.24B. A year ago, sales were $25.37B, so analysts seem to be expecting revenues to be >5% higher. The whisper number is $26.92B.

For the Commercial Airplanes department, deliveries have increased year over year, but with some significant changes to the delivery mix. As a result, based on our internal modeling, we’re expecting revenues of roughly $16.4B signaling a 6-7% decline compared to Boeing’s restated revenues for the 4th quarter of 2017. Possibly, Boeing could load some $500 million to $600 million in KC-46 revenues into the 4th quarter as the company already fully incurred costs for some tankers that have yet to be delivered. This would shift the range to $26.7B-$26.85B.

Revenues from the Defense, Space & Security including Global Services segment have proven to be more difficult to estimate, since it is somewhat harder to estimate the revenues for the Network, Space & Systems segment and the Global Services & Support segment. Using the distribution of revenues throughout the year, we’re expecting revenues between $5.75B and $5.95B.

For the Global Services unit, we are expecting revenues to come in between $3.8B and $4B.

We expect revenues to come in between $26.7B and $27.1B, including $575 million to $600 million in possible KC-46A revenues. From previous quarters, we do know that there have been times that we have been too conservative in our estimates. We could try and factor this in, but it would defeat the purpose of the calculation models. Therefore, we’ve chosen to present the numbers as is without correctors. Correctors are nice, but with a business such as Boeing’s even the correctors do not remain stable, so the implementation of a corrector would require a corrector-predictor and we think that is something where we shouldn’t go. Our numbers are slightly below the consensus, but with the knowledge that we tend to be conservative, we think you can say that the reported figure will be around the upper end of our estimated revenues range.

All with all, for the full year we expect revenues of roughly $99.5B to $99.8B, putting Boeing very close to becoming a $100B revenue company.

Earnings

Estimating revenues is already quite difficult. Estimating earnings is even more challenging. In the case of charges, the earnings figures will be far off in comparison to the estimates if they aren’t accounted for beforehand. For the 4th quarter, we have not modelled in any charges. The first KC-46A deliveries did slip to early 2019 as we did anticipate, but we expect that the previous charge already contained much of this delay.

What you see is quite a range of core earnings estimates and that requires some explanation. First of all, the reason to supply a range rather than one revenue figure or margins is to show what a half percent here or there does to earnings and that is quite sensitive since a .5 pt difference in margins in Boeing Commercial Airplanes leads to a $0.12 change in core earnings per share and $0.20 per share if there is a change of 0.5 points on all segments. Secondly, it might give an idea on how other analysts came to their core earnings estimates.

With Boeing consisting of 3 main segments, the number of possible margin and revenue couples increases as well. We are certainly not looking at all combinations, since there are many and too many to analyse in a useful way. We have 3 revenue estimates and each of these is coupled to 3 margin groups, so we end up with 9 ways to drill down to core earnings per share.

The median estimate leads to an EPS estimate of $4.45 per share, $0.13 below the consensus and $0.07 below the whisper number.

For Boeing Commercial Airplanes, we’re expecting margins around 13-14% for the 4th quarter while we expect margins of 9-10% for Boeing, Defense, Space & Security. For Boeing’s services unit, BGS, we’re expecting above-average margins of 16.75-17.25%. Boeing has guided for an effective tax rate of around 9.5% for the full year, for the quarter that would boil down to an approximate tax rate of 16%.

We’ve always been a bit conservative when it comes to Boeing’s earnings or more specifically on what we’re happy with for Boeing to report. It is easy to meet or beat expectations if you set the bar low, so we’ve increased the bar a bit and are now looking for earnings per share of $4.49-$4.57.

Cash flow

Important for Boeing shareholders will be the cash flow profile, which is even harder to estimate than earnings and revenues. For the free cash flow, we expect that the cash flow growth is not so much related to higher narrow body deliveries but more related to the cost and revenue improvement on the Boeing 787 program. For the 4th quarter, we’re expecting operating cash flow of $3.44B and free cash flow of $3.0B-3.1B.

Risks

Source: The Boeing Company

Previously, we have marked the Boeing KC-46A program as Boeing’s biggest risk. The issues on the program are still not yet fully fixed and the US Air Force will be withholding part of the final payment until the aircraft that are delivered do fully meet specifications. The good news is that with a delivery flow steaming up, Boeing should be able to start reducing costs on the program.

A risk specifically for this quarter would be the guidance. If Boeing’s 2019 guidance doesn’t satisfy investors, there certainly will be pressure on share prices. At the same time, Boeing tends to be somewhat conservative and increases guidance during the year. So a conservative guidance isn’t necessarily indicative of a bad year and with the way Boeing is currently performing you’d be expecting tougher circumstances but continued growth, nevertheless.

Conclusion

For the coming quarter, we’re expecting a strong end of the year, despite challenges to push out enough commercial aircraft. What we are actually looking for is earnings of $4.49-4.57 per share and free cash flow of around $3B.

One thing that should be noted is that if Boeing recognizes charges during the quarter, it is highly likely it will not reach estimated EPS numbers. We do think that in that case you should still be looking at the margins excluding one-off items and the cash flow to assess the in-quarter performance.

Our sentiment table for upcoming earnings:

EPS View <$4.41 Disappointing $4.42-$4.48 Satisfactory $4.49-$4.57 Good >$4.57 Strong

Let me know in the comment section what you think about Boeing’s upcoming quarter results. Will it beat, miss or match the consensus?

