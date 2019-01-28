JinkoSolar's Rise Isn't Done

Jinko managed this decline very well by selling to overseas markets and now stands to benefit from the Chinese recovery.

However, the volume part of the Chinese market held up much better than expected at the time and is set to recover on both volume and ASP terms this year.

The shares crashed last year on Chinese cuts in market incentives, which led to a 30% ASP decline.

We're a little late here as the situation is rapidly switching from a Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) sell recommendation and $8 price target just a couple of weeks ago to the shares taking off in a big way on good news. We think the rise isn't done.

JinkoSolar (JKS) used to be one of the solar companies we were following as it was the market leader in the biggest solar market by far, China. However, when China cut its solar energy incentives, panel prices went south and the expectations were for the market to actually shrink considerably from the heady 50GW+ installation in 2017.

You can see what that did to the share price early June in the graph below. However, while investors were dumping the stock, more recently they've been buying back almost as fast, even as we write:

The company really defied expectations:

Data by YCharts

Even in the face of considerable fall in ASPs, revenues held up pretty well and profits actually improved a bit. How did that happen? Well, several major items play a role here:

The decline in the Chinese market was less than many feared.

The company shifted very successfully to overseas sales.

US tariffs didn't bite all that much

Underlying all this is of course the relentless price erosion of solar energy, which is now able to compete with other forms of electricity generation on price in many markets and that is a one-way development that is set to continue.

While this puts margin pressure on solar panel producers, it also leads to increasing demand. Once again, the world market for solar panels grew in 2018 and the decline in China was less than feared, from Cleantechnica:

The PV Market Alliance is a grouping of regional solar PV and CPV experts from China, Europe, Japan, Latin America, and the United States, and the group published preliminary numbers on Thursday which showed at least 98 GW worth of solar was installed in 2018. The numbers refer only to grid-connected solar PV systems instead of installations or shipments. China led with 44 GW, as the country’s own National Energy Administration reported earlier this week, while non-Chinese markets grew from 45 GW in 2017 to 54 GW in 2018, a 20% year-over-year growth

Around the change of Chinese incentives at the end of May, the mood really darkened and many feared that the Chinese market would slump to 'just' 30GW (in 2017 over 50GW was installed), but the decline has been much less serious than feared.

The quoted PV Market Alliance believes the market will grow over 20% in 2019 to 120GW and Jinko management is equally optimistic about a turn-around in the Chinese market.

Others arrive at different numbers using different metrics (shipments versus installations versus grid-connected systems, there is more than one way to measure the market):

Bloomberg New Energy Finance believes that 2018 capacity additions will work out to be around 109 GW and could expand to as much as 125 GW to 141 GW in 2019. Conversely, Wood Mackenzie believes that 2018 figures only reached 94.8 GW, will only hit 103 GW in 2019 and expects installations to settle at around 115 to 120 GW through 2023.

And the company was able to diversify away from its home market, where it is the market leader, to increase its overseas sales to a whopping 80% of revenues in Q3.

One might think solar panels are basically commodities, but this is not entirely true, there is some room for differentiation and branding. Here is management on how it is conquering foreign markets (Q3CC):

We are able to successfully achieve this due to our continued efforts on offering localized services along with a full range of product options tailored to clients’ needs.

Emerging markets were the biggest sector for the company and it is the market leader in countries like Vietnam, many in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

China in 2019

Solar seems to be one industry which isn't facing declining growth, from PV Magazine:

The total installed capacity of operational PV systems in China topped 165 GW at the end of September, according to a recent report from PV Info Link. That means the 2020 target of 105 GW originally conceived in the 13th five-year plan, has already been exceeded by more than 50%. According to PV Info Link analysts, China’s National Energy Agency NEA is now planning to revise up the 2020 target for solar energy deployment to at least 210 GW. The analysts claim the target may even be raised to between 250 GW and 270 GW, to support the Chinese solar module industry.

And in January there were further changes (the policy changes that were alluded to in the Q3CC) that seem to take the limits off the growth this year in much of China, from PV Magazine:

In a policy announcement hailed by some industry watchers in China as the biggest news since the “31/5” curtailment of PV subsidy payments, Beijing yesterday outlined its plan to turbocharge the development of subsidy-free projects in the world’s biggest solar market. The policy announcement, revealed by the National Development and Reform Commission and National Energy Agency yesterday – and further explained by the latter organization today – saw Chinese solar shares and wider stock markets rise. Beijing said there will be no quotas for solar projects developed without central government subsidies for the next two years, however, there will still be limits on project development to some extent, for instance no new PV will be permitted in the autonomous region of Xinjiang or in the province of Gansu because of well-publicized curtailment problems there. Similarly, the central government will impose some control on new solar capacity across a further 12 provinces and parts of seven others. The new policy has, however, removed any limits on non central-subsidized PV projects across 12 provinces and parts of three others. Policymakers also announced local authorities will be permitted to offer subsidies without endangering the ‘grid parity’ special status of such schemes.

Management is quite optimistic about the Chinese market in 2019 (Q3CC):

So, the low number I heard or I hear is about 55 gigawatt. That’s back to the 2017 level, even somebody saying up to 60 gigawatt level. But again, because the policy has not been finalized yet, we think it’ll still take some time to get into the detail of those policies, then it’s quite challenging to forecast detail number. But, the whole industry are forecasting the strong demand in China, not only for 2019 but also for the next three years’ time.

So while the volumes in China held up much better than basically everybody thought half a year ago, ASPs still went down by 33% year to date, which was a bigger fall compared to the world average (a little below 30%).

But management sees a differentiation and argues that at the high end, like the Runners projects, these are in short supply and as a result, ASPs and margins are holding up better.

The Runners projects use bifacial panels, which are really in a different segment (Solarpowerworld online):

Bifacial modules offer many advantages over traditional solar panels. Power can be produced from both sides of a bifacial module, increasing total energy generation. They’re often more durable because both sides are UV resistant, and potential-induced degradation (PID) concerns are reduced when the bifacial module is frameless. Balance of system (BOS) costs are also reduced when more power can be generated from bifacial modules in a smaller array footprint.

One also has to take on board that 45% of Jinko's sales are mono-crystalline panels and modules, which are also premium products due to (slightly) higher energy efficiencies.

Q3 results and outlook

From the earnings deck:

The company actually had to turn down some customers because of capacity constraints, it is producing flat out and its order book for 2019 is already well filled.

The company really beat Q3 expectations by a significant margin, hence the strong recovery in the shares, from SA:

As you can see, the market still doesn't expect the earnings recovery to amount to much for the next four quarters. In fact, EPS is supposed to go down from $1.75 this year to just $0.75 in 2019.

What is causing the recent stock surge?

Well, look no further than this, from Fortune:

Prices of Chinese-made solar panels are about to see an upward swing, the head of one of the world’s top manufacturers said Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. China hosts the majority of the world’s solar panel production, which used to be staggeringly cheap. Solar panel prices fell around 30% last year after China cut subsidies, says Reuters. But now, companies like GCL large enough to survive are starting to recover. “The party is over,” Eric Luo, president of China’s GCL System Integration Technology Co., told Reuters. Smaller producers will likely have to close or consolidate, he added, leading prices to rebound 10-15% over the next couple years. Soon China’s solar industry will be able to operate without any form of subsidy. Northwest China, where there’s more sun and affordable land, is already there, and the rest of the country is expected to follow suit within the year. If you still need subsidies by 2020, said Luo, “you just stop.” Despite the recent impacts of the U.S.-China trade war, the U.S. continues to be a major market for solar panel producers. GCL is expanding elsewhere, too, leading 75% of its solar panel shipments this year to be overseas, says Reuters.

Similar news was covered by Oilprice.com and Reuters. This is sinking in at the moment, and a recovery in ASPs together with a recovery in the Chinese market and ongoing world expansion is of course very good news for the sector in general, and Jinko in particular.

Margins

The export bonanza has cost the company a little in operating margins as it had to incur higher shipping and marketing cost. While ASPs in China were weak, the company managed to get cost down a really substantial 10% y/y; but not all of that was reflected in the quarter's cost of goods sold as much of it went into inventory, so this will show up in Q4.

Nevertheless, cost of goods will only keep pace with ASP decline; so gross margin will, other things staying equal, not increase a little further sequentially.

Cash

From the earnings deck:

The company produced significant operating cash flow in the last four quarters but it has to in order to finance CapEx. So free cash flow is negligible. From the Q3CC:

The Company had $442 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash compared to $387 million at the end of Q2. The accounts receivables were $955 million, down from $1.1 billion at the end of Q2. Inventories were $810 million, down from $890 million at the end of Q2. The total debt was $1.4 billion, compared to $1.4 million at the end of Q2.

There is still a lot of debt on its balance sheet, and that's actually increasing quite a bit this year:

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Earnings multiples aren't actually all that telling for a cyclical company with earnings all over the place. Next year's EPS is either $0.75 (according to SA) or $0.08 (according to Yahoo).

As you can see at the latter, analysts vary greatly with the most pessimistic expecting a loss of $1.93 and the most optimistic expecting a profit of $1.51. Not very helpful, apart from the fact that only the most optimistic expect much earnings growth next year. On EBITDA, the company is already at the highs for valuation historically.

One of the analysts from Goldman Sachs actually warmed to the sector as a whole, but reiterated the sell rating on Jinko with an $8 target just recently (January 3).

Given the upbeat news out of China which we covered above, that now seems unduly pessimistic.

Conclusion

We're a little bit irritated that we took our eye off the ball here, as these cyclical solar stocks can make investors a lot of money when you get the timing right.

What's more, the more patience you have, the less you have to get the timing exactly right. With hindsight, anything under $10 was a screaming buy and it's only because we forgot all about JinkoSolar that we didn't write this sooner, or jumped (we still hold First Solar (FSLR) for the SHU portfolio).

Even in the last couple of days, when we reconnected with the company to write this article, the shares have been zooming up on the recent upbeat news out of China which we covered above.

There are quite a number of positives:

The expected slump in China was much less severe than many feared, even if ASPs were down over 30%.

The Chinese market is set to recover this year and ASPs could actually increase.

Jinko has done an excellent job in diversifying its markets, but it will have to expand capacity in order to benefit more, given the present constraints.

With solar energy becoming ever cheaper, government incentives matter ever less. In many places solar energy can already compete with the grid, and this is only going to broaden.

The real, longer-term boom is coming when solar + storage will be able to compete with the grid.

We think while much of the easy money has already been made, it wouldn't surprise us if the shares regain $20 in the first half of this year or even sooner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JKS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.